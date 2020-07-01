Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 01-07-2020 01:58:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)2000.00166.6742178.009000750028.57
Kadur(Kar)2000.00-44.4430062.001300010000-
Kunigal(Kar)1500.00NC26349.001450014500-
Santhesargur(Kar)600.00-5016100.00100001000025.00
GroundNutOil
Mundaragi(Kar)5.00-37.51312.005762587654.11
Aurangabad(Mah)3.00-57.1420.0037503100-
Kottur(Kar)1.00-75313.0050125691-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC2.0040003000-
Mustard
Kasganj(UP)34.2071589.404260407031.48
Mahoba(UP)31.20-10.861292.804360435028.80
Lalitpur(UP)30.007.141313.904435443020.84
Achnera(UP)23.009.521165.004220422020.57
Lakhimpur(UP)23.00-83064.004120410019.42
Mathura(UP)18.00-101007.004275427029.55
Mainpuri(UP)7.00-10.26145.604230422024.41
Saharanpur(UP)5.5057.14351.004650465013.14
Fatehabad(UP)5.20477.7886.804230415019.15
Chandausi(UP)5.00-16.67145.004220423017.22
Jhansi(UP)5.0011.1190.304175418023.34
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.5028.57217.504225424028.42
Hardoi(UP)4.00NC562.504200415026.13
Mirzapur(UP)3.5016.67193.00440043855.52
Ballia(UP)3.00NC179.50432044252.13
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-50254.0043004320-
Bilsi(UP)2.80-49.09493.904300430022.86
Faizabad(UP)2.608.3384.104270427011.63
Gurusarai(UP)2.6073.3361.104300430038.71
Mauranipur(UP)2.50-37.5129.604300430030.30
Jangipura(UP)2.40-7.6971.80435043503.57
Gazipur(UP)2.0025149.90436043603.07
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC64.0042004200-
Naanpara(UP)1.40-6.6779.9040004050-
Gondal(UP)1.20-33.3399.50395039508.22
NeemSeed
Tumkur(Kar)14.0016.67106.0041703800-
Published on July 01, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
