Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:36:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rapar(Guj)78.90-12.332205.9039753875-
Rajkot(Guj)54.00201003.0037253700-31.27
Halvad(Guj)13.00-31.361008.0838753700-23.80
Unava(Guj)10.50-12.5213.5040004000-24.03
Dahod(Guj)5.5048.6567.8036753600-29.33
Dehgam(Guj)3.60-47.83256.6039153852-29.23
Sami(Guj)3.00-59.4669.5039403885-28.69
Bhiloda(Guj)1.50-809.0038653590-29.57
Vankaner(Guj)0.80-33.339.5035003650-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-90.32100.7038553830-22.98
CoconutOil
Arasikere(Kar)5000.00-28.9866537.0015000142405.08
Channagiri(Kar)2768.0053.788161.00110008000-21.43
Harihara(Kar)1200.00-4043378.009000900028.57
Negamam(TN)5.40NC312.752600260015.56
Muthur(TN)3.005039.002675266527.08
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005049.0018350172505.76
Karamadai(TN)2.8224.78140.88225022504.65
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC160.0017000170004.29
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC38.303400350013.33
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC359.003500440016.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC99.0032003200-15.79
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)610.0050.621415.0048904700-
Farukhabad(UP)205.00-28.82691.2045004900-10.89
Etah(UP)180.00200240.0049004920-
Mahoba(UP)17.9011.885397.2051105020-
Rajkot(Guj)17.00-85.2213416.005350550010.88
Tindivanam(TN)12.00400396.80813881111.48
Bodeli(Guj)10.00-9.0965.3045004500-
Bellary(Kar)9.5079.25227.0054955728-
Kurinchipadi(TN)5.40-81.5172.2083348162-
Mundaragi(Kar)5.00NC1317.005404576244.53
Savarkundla(Guj)3.00501476.605300508516.41
Gajol(WB)2.5013.6413.407200640024.14
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)2.00-94.51276.205170565011.18
Cheyyar(TN)1.39135.59165.878100770029.37
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20-86.05288.405105528021.40
Sevur(TN)1.20NC452.67580057508.41
Bhiloda(Guj)0.70-97.6442.9055005560-
Dahod(Guj)0.60-83.786.80450050007.14
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-20106.207500775020.00
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00NC693.005075510023.03
Banda(UP)15.0036.36162.5047504600-6.86
Karvi(UP)6.50NC225.1046904575-4.29
Maudaha(UP)6.00-40129.804550460012.35
Mahoba(UP)0.60-2532.7045504485-5.89
Mustard
Aklera(Raj)59.50-30450.504490408040.31
Jaunpur(UP)40.0033.332129.00441043305.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-11.111692.004550455028.17
Lalitpur(UP)36.00201385.904200443514.44
Aligarh(UP)31.00553962.004320435028.96
Merta City(Raj)30.80-39.73217.004200440020.69
Barhaj(UP)26.0044.441818.0042704280NC
Kota(Raj)25.00-45.053221.004300440021.13
Hapur(UP)25.00-37.51459.004500437020.00
Lakhimpur(UP)25.008.73114.004120412019.42
Achnera(UP)24.004.351213.004240422021.14
Mahoba(UP)18.70-40.061330.204360436028.80
Gorakhpur(UP)18.5054.17279.0040604065-
Banda(UP)18.0050211.004350410027.19
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-36.361065.00450043757.14
Mathura(UP)13.00-7.141061.004230428028.18
Beldanga(WB)12.0020303.004800470026.32
Durgapur(WB)11.40-0.87610.77470047009.30
Lucknow(UP)10.00-23.082601.00420041800.96
Karvi(UP)10.00-25.93140.504335351027.50
Bagru(Raj)9.5035.7166.2043004200-
Etah(UP)9.0028.57388.504300422028.36
Muradabad(UP)9.00NC289.20425042403.66
Harpalpur(MP)8.20-46.0546.8043004100-
Rajkot(Guj)7.00-60357.704000375023.08
Raath(UP)6.20-80.62252.4043004425-
Azamgarh(UP)6.00NC313.60423042400.59
Charra(UP)6.0020250.004300425030.30
Asansol(WB)5.6012323.39470047009.30
Bilsi(UP)5.2085.71504.304370430024.86
Tundla(UP)4.50-83.931236.504240423017.45
Fatehabad(UP)4.00-23.0894.804250423019.72
Badayoun(UP)4.00-20347.304220423012.23
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.00-11.11225.504230422528.57
Hardoi(UP)4.00NC570.504200420026.13
Safdarganj(UP)4.00-8.004000--
Suratgarh(Raj)3.80-81.282053.204185414519.40
Allahabad(UP)3.00-25154.0042004200NC
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-14.29199.00440044005.52
Meerut(UP)3.00-53.8567.004780470016.59
Kayamganj(UP)3.0050309.004350425023.23
Faizabad(UP)2.807.6989.704265427011.50
Jahangirabad(UP)2.50NC328.404400440023.94
Orai(UP)2.50-5.004400--
Devariya(UP)2.50-21.88228.00422542200.60
Sitapur(UP)2.30-8347.304200406021.74
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00-20356.604200420012.00
Etawah(UP)2.0033.33143.504350425031.82
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC113.0047204600-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.005.26123.0041654190-1.42
Achalda(UP)2.0010088.204300420041.45
Gazipur(UP)2.00NC153.90436043603.07
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-71.43149.604240423024.71
Naanpara(UP)2.0042.8683.9040254000-
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC69.604250405028.79
Gajol(WB)2.00-4.004800-26.32
Akbarpur(UP)1.80-10330.80422042207.93
Gondal(UP)1.6033.33102.70395039508.22
Mawana(UP)1.505023.9046504600-
Shikohabad(UP)1.50NC89.104150392023.88
Rampur(UP)1.4016.6769.004230423013.10
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-20106.4042004200-0.12
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2070.10420041009.09
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-33.3334.704230420027.41
Utraula(UP)1.0066.674.4056104000-
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-33.3366.0042104200-
Milak(UP)1.00NC117.4042404250-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-6080.5042004200-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-6590.904400438014.29
Chandoli(UP)0.60NC11.60437543603.92
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)65.00-28.571202.001050010400-
Haathras(UP)50.0066.671161.00100001040024.22
Birbhum(WB)50.00-100.0010700--
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.671916.009900990016.47
Muzzafarnagar(UP)17.0041.671448.5010000997514.29
Hapur(UP)15.00-25558.009860960012.05
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-14.291030.001000099008.70
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29386.00980098001.03
Durgapur(WB)7.50-3.85397.6510650106508.67
Etawah(UP)6.0033.33404.50972597505.71
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00-37.596.001120011200-
Raath(UP)5.00-16.67158.5096509300-
Allahabad(UP)3.0050103.0098009800-0.61
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-25128.50990010000-
Bharthna(UP)2.608.3368.609800970011.68
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC107.0010575104757.03
Banda(UP)2.00-16.6744.70942594157.96
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3398.30970097009.60
Gazipur(UP)1.80-30.77117.3010200102503.55
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-5.2681.10941092904.67
Rampur(UP)1.70-10.5377.30964096407.95
Etah(UP)1.606.6766.209450913011.18
Naanpara(UP)1.502563.401075010600-
Charra(UP)1.4016.6736.5099009800-
Paliakala(UP)1.40NC63.1010020100006.71
Milak(UP)1.30-7.1485.0098309770-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC92.6097009620-
Hardoi(UP)1.20-7.69203.40998098907.20
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3389.20105501030015.05
Raibareilly(UP)1.002527.0099209910-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6787.109850980010.36
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.70-12.534.5010130101303.05
Utraula(UP)0.60NC2.401060010500-
NeemSeed
Arasikere(Kar)9.00-1038.0043004000-
Madhugiri(Kar)5.00-54.5554.0044844490-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)91.00128.644487.401205512490-31.11
Halvad(Guj)10.68-81.9769.90825010100-
Mahoba(UP)6.80-15570.2095709585-
Vankaner(Guj)2.70-80.7136.4076257400-
Dahod(Guj)2.2069.2316.6075007500-28.57
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)536.50-5018199.6037003750-0.54
Aklera(Raj)135.00114.29585.00356538602.98
Dahod(Guj)27.40-72.551335.1036003650-4.26
Kawardha(Cht)25.70283.5832.403435350014.50
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0011.11654.00520052504.52
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.5658.604850486049.69
Suva(DillSeed)
Sami(Guj)1.6023.0826.6042504250-30.61
Published on July 06, 2020
