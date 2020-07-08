Oil Seeds Prices

CastorSeed
Panthawada(Guj)1279.829248.581300.8339623798-
Palanpur(Guj)203.0023.781824.0039603927-21.62
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)111.207001371.6040103955-27.55
Becharaji(Guj)90.004.41339.6039923815-21.49
Rajkot(Guj)39.50146.881058.5038753725-28.51
Unava(Guj)35.7083.08268.7040304000-23.46
Vadgam(Guj)20.60-36.62883.5040124005-27.35
Halvad(Guj)14.8013.851022.8839003875-23.30
Himatnagar(Guj)9.802.0826.2038753600-26.19
Mansa(Guj)5.39-7.8692.4440503980-20.74
Dhoraji(Guj)3.70516.67105.0038303780-23.48
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.5040048.0033503400-35.82
Dehgam(Guj)3.10-54.41266.5039723927-28.20
Dahod(Guj)1.10-8068.9035503675-31.73
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)1.10102.1033553910-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC90.0036003600-14.29
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)3562.00256.260790.00105001000016.67
Santhesargur(Kar)1600.00-15.7919600.009000800012.50
Kadur(Kar)900.00-5530962.00900013000-
Salem(TN)19.70-8.3779.1516701660-
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC452.001695016950-1.17
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC105.003350305017.54
Kottakkal(Ker)4.0010055.001725016750-0.58
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC165.0017000170004.29
Kuthuparambu(Ker)2.30-5.3017000--10.53
Vedachandur(TN)2.00-2.007900-5.33
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.50-2539.803400340013.33
Karamadai(TN)1.23-45.58144.37225022504.65
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)17.0070419.5031503150-14.86
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC305.002800240016.67
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.00-6.003200-NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC102.0032003200-15.79
Copra
Elumathur(TN)62.45-24.76852.639781951018.06
Kangeyam(TN)30.00-56.831911.87990098507.61
Anaimalai(TN)24.56396.16129.8594508800-7.35
Kuthuparambu(Ker)1.00-3.509000--1.10
GingellyOil
Aroor(Ker)1.00-1.0018100--
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)605.00-22.442800.0049004960-
Etah(UP)250.0038.89490.0049504900NC
Farukhabad(UP)145.00-17.141011.2045504400-1.09
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)109.30490.813654.305800555538.10
Panthawada(Guj)80.24-174.655520--
Madhoganj(UP)70.0027.27734.5048004825-3.03
Mahoba(UP)22.5025.75419.7050355110-
Rajkot(Guj)22.0046.6713453.00522552508.29
Bellary(Kar)7.00-26.32234.0055505495-
Dindigul(TN)6.002009.8650004990-
Bewar(UP)6.002082.2049004900-
Tindivanam(TN)5.00-21.88408.2064078086-25.54
Cheyyar(TN)4.80155.32172.55792083400.75
Halvad(Guj)3.46-20.28566.464750490023.38
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)3.2060279.405435517016.88
Mundaragi(Kar)3.00-251324.005740574353.52
Savarkundla(Guj)2.001001479.605375530011.45
Vadgam(Guj)1.90-69.84415.255570536236.02
Jhansi(UP)1.505013417.504840483644.05
Himatnagar(Guj)1.10-47.623.2056005100-9.68
Dhrol(Guj)1.10-81.97668.704740464027.76
Chittorgarh(Raj)1.00-3.702500--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-50289.005130510522.00
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-50107.207500750020.00
Linseed
Piplya(MP)26.00-26.004626-4.66
Maudaha(UP)5.00-41.18143.304570466012.84
Karvi(UP)5.00-28.57237.1046804660-4.49
Mustard
Agra(UP)215.003.128146.504250426016.44
Nagaram(Raj)157.5078.778181.504260422018.14
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)127.0030.935896.204616461022.28
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)76.60801.182528.604400440530.37
Jaunpur(UP)40.0033.332269.00442544105.36
Aligarh(UP)35.00-304132.004340435022.25
Lalitpur(UP)35.00-7.891531.904200420014.44
Barhaj(UP)28.0021.741920.0042504270-0.23
Gorakhpur(UP)24.0029.73327.0040504060-
Shamli(UP)22.0037.51256.504715471015.00
Muskara(UP)21.60-43.204350-32.82
Lalsot(Raj)21.50230.771428.204610465324.59
Achnera(UP)20.00-13.041299.004200423020.00
Mathura(UP)20.0053.851101.004230423028.18
Mahoba(UP)19.303.211368.804340436025.07
Bharuasumerpur(UP)18.00100924.004300430022.86
Kasganj(UP)18.0080645.404200425029.63
Lakhimpur(UP)18.00-103190.004220420022.32
Ghaziabad(UP)16.0014.291097.00450045007.14
Suratgarh(Raj)10.20168.422073.604275418521.97
Palanpur(Guj)10.00150188.404382439531.32
Muradabad(UP)8.00-11.11305.20426042502.65
Chandausi(UP)7.0016.67171.00421042201.45
Kishan Renwal(Sambhar)(Raj)6.00-12.004400--
Etah(UP)6.00-33.33400.504260430023.12
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.20-33.33290.404037408512.14
Bilsi(UP)5.0011.11523.304320437523.43
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-28.57278.0043004280-
Beawar(Raj)4.50400556.904400435023.94
Charra(UP)4.50-10269.004280430021.42
Azamgarh(UP)4.0060326.60423542500.36
Jhansi(UP)4.00-2098.304230417521.55
Devariya(UP)4.0014.29243.0042354230-0.24
Hardoi(UP)4.00-20588.504250420020.40
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5040125.0047204720-
Kayamganj(UP)3.0020320.004400440025.71
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-14.2997.004500440025.00
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-25365.004730473015.09
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-14.2921.0041004000-
Akbarpur(UP)2.6044.44336.00423042208.18
Rajkot(Guj)2.50-54.55373.704000405023.08
Faizabad(UP)2.50-16.67100.704270425011.63
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50-16.67236.504255424029.33
Panthawada(Guj)2.29-13.267.2244253610-
Basti(UP)2.1023.53143.60421042100.24
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00-73.33375.604300427519.44
Etawah(UP)2.0033.33150.504350435031.82
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0025113.60421542150.24
Haathras(UP)2.00-50295.704400440022.22
Mainpuri(UP)2.005.26157.404240425024.71
Jangipura(UP)2.00-16.6780.60436043503.81
Madhoganj(UP)1.8038.46124.604225420026.12
Choubepur(UP)1.70-10.537.204350440010.83
Gazipur(UP)1.60-33.33161.90437043603.31
Naanpara(UP)1.60-33.3391.9040004020-
Becharaji(Guj)1.50-54.5518.404232417030.22
Badayoun(UP)1.50-25354.30422542303.05
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50-40336.404400445020.55
Rasda(UP)1.50-50109.9043204400-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.505083.5042004200-
Fatehpur(UP)1.205094.904420441513.77
Partaval(UP)1.20-2030.7042254225-
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2075.50420041509.09
Tulsipur(UP)1.20-2062.0040004000-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC92.204350430043.09
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC68.0042104210-
Chandoli(UP)0.8014.2914.60440043804.51
Mawana(UP)0.70NC26.7046904700-
Dankaur(UP)0.60-14.2941.0042884300-
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)30.00-9.091623.009960995015.14
Shamli(UP)25.00108.331355.0010000100008.70
Aligarh(UP)21.00-162008.009850990015.88
Muzzafarnagar(UP)21.0051530.50100001000014.29
Haathras(UP)20.00NC1241.00100001000024.22
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-16.671050.0010000100008.70
Etawah(UP)7.0040428.50975097505.98
Ajuha(UP)6.00-14.29412.00980098001.03
Lohardaga(Jha)5.0025114.001150011500-
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC106.30965097509.04
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.1182.70945094302.16
Kayamganj(UP)2.0010093.10975098509.24
Mainpuri(UP)2.005.2688.90945094105.12
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.33138.50100009900-
Purulia(WB)2.00NC17.001160010600-
Auraiya(UP)1.50-6.2574.109750975018.54
Fatehpur(UP)1.502594.60107001060016.68
Gazipur(UP)1.50-42.31125.5010300102004.57
Paliakala(UP)1.5015.3868.7010100100407.56
Etah(UP)1.40-12.569.009500945011.76
Jangipura(UP)1.40-12.562.4010280101903.84
Charra(UP)1.308.3341.5098509900-
Hardoi(UP)1.30-18.75209.20998099807.20
Choubepur(UP)1.3018.184.809975100006.12
Achalda(UP)1.20NC97.4097009700-
Naanpara(UP)1.20-33.3369.401065010700-
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC31.0099809920-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-33.3355.1094009400-
Muskara(UP)0.60-14.2927.10955095504.37
NeemSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)11.00NC98.0045544554-
Safflower
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC9.9021293392-40.56
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)128.76374.081158.5479007900-35.14
Rajkot(Guj)101.0035.574662.901225012055-30.00
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)20.20-3.3590.30104559245-37.00
Vankaner(Guj)17.0032557.4076507830-22.73
Savarkundla(Guj)12.0050359.201210011250-23.30
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)8.90-6.3269.101150510405-
Dahod(Guj)6.30186.3622.9075007500-28.57
Mahoba(UP)5.30-22.06575.5095509570-
Lalsot(Raj)2.60271.43142.0082008000-23.54
Rajula(Guj)1.20-527.2081787785-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60NC68.0075057605-31.80
Soyabean
Khujner(MP)56.7029.752607.60358035851.13
Piplya(MP)16.30-16.303400--
Dahod(Guj)15.50-43.431350.6036503600-2.93
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5666.404850485049.69
Suva(DillSeed)
Becharaji(Guj)0.70-75.8613.4041254362-
