Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:14:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Siddhpur(Guj)160.72-31.272419.9639453935-29.89
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)73.00-34.351444.6039604010-28.46
Rajkot(Guj)70.0077.221128.5038153875-29.61
Unava(Guj)29.30-17.93298.0040154030-23.74
Halvad(Guj)26.8081.081049.6838503900-28.70
Dhoraji(Guj)6.7081.08111.7039053830-21.98
Dehgam(Guj)5.8087.1272.3039373972-28.83
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.90-1.903140--40.92
Vankaner(Guj)1.70112.511.2035003500-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.10-68.5749.1033503350-35.58
Dhrol(Guj)0.70-3017.0036353270-
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)1400.0016.67114170.001650016500-2.94
Santhesargur(Kar)1200.00-2520800.0080009000NC
Pollachi(TN)5.9018692.172500210013.12
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20-8.5759.3032003200NC
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.0033.3341.803400340017.24
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC55.0018200182001.11
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-5057.001685017250-2.88
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC369.003700350023.33
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC310.0024002800NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.50-18.18164.503000310015.38
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)35.9019.671947.77985099007.07
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC44.509500950014.46
GroundNutOil
Etah(UP)280.0012770.00496049500.20
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)71.10-34.953725.405900580040.48
Rajkot(Guj)60.00172.7313513.00530052259.84
Madhoganj(UP)45.00-35.71779.5048004800-3.03
Dhrol(Guj)9.20736.36677.904675474026.01
Tindivanam(TN)6.7034414.9065696407-23.66
Savarkundla(Guj)5.001501484.605500537514.04
Anthiyur(TN)2.57-30.54134.1529706019-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-50272.008750875069.90
Gingee(TN)1.80-59.09199.1082735929-4.00
Cheyyar(TN)1.53-68.12174.0877007920-2.05
Jhansi(UP)1.40-6.6713418.904850484044.35
Dhoraji(Guj)1.0066.67290.004880513016.05
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-33.33226.404150365010.67
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00-66.671325.005787574054.77
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)3.00200110.208000750028.00
Mustard
Agra(UP)200.00-6.988546.504270425018.61
Nagaram(Raj)113.50-27.948408.504250426017.86
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)80.204.72689.004375440029.63
Kota(Raj)73.001923367.004400430025.71
Aklera(Raj)59.50100.34628.904470451539.69
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)49.00-61.425994.204645461624.53
Goluwala(Raj)42.9018.184025.604251435025.77
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.294212.004300434019.44
Jaunpur(UP)35.00-12.52339.00442544254.98
Barhaj(UP)35.00251990.0042504250-0.23
Shamli(UP)25.0013.641306.504725471515.24
Bangalore(Kar)24.00-31.431130.00520052001.96
Gorakhpur(UP)21.00-12.5369.0040604050-
Muskara(UP)20.00NC1075.5043004350-
Mathura(UP)19.00-51139.004230423017.50
Lakhimpur(UP)17.00-5.563224.004230422022.61
Rajkot(Guj)15.00500403.704000400023.08
Suratgarh(Raj)15.0047.062103.604210427519.94
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-6.251127.00455045008.33
Tundla(UP)11.00-26.671288.504240425016.16
Jasra(UP)8.00-16.004250-21.43
Beldanga(WB)8.00-33.33319.005000480031.58
Muradabad(UP)7.00-12.5319.20427042602.89
Nagod(MP)6.50-13.004200--
Siddhpur(Guj)6.38-56.86763.594417438027.03
Hardoi(UP)5.5037.5599.504150425018.57
Etah(UP)5.00-16.67410.504280426023.70
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.5335.60424042350.47
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)4.1036.6718.2044174290-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.10-21.15298.604100403712.02
Mirzapur(UP)4.0014.29214.00438044004.66
Jhansi(UP)3.80-5105.904235423021.70
Charra(UP)3.50-22.22276.004280428020.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-14.29131.0047154720-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC27.0041004100-
Devariya(UP)2.80-30248.6042304235-0.24
Ballia(UP)2.5025196.50434043302.60
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-16.67325.004440440026.50
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-16.67370.004725473014.96
Madhoganj(UP)2.4033.33129.404200422515.86
Akbarpur(UP)2.40-7.69340.80423042308.18
Badayoun(UP)2.0033.33358.30422042252.43
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0033.33340.404400440020.55
Naugarh(UP)2.00-66.67325.4041754185-1.30
Robertsganj(UP)2.0017.6552.30430043151.78
Etawah(UP)1.80-10154.104360435022.82
Naanpara(UP)1.8012.595.5040004000-
Choubepur(UP)1.805.8810.804450435013.38
Basti(UP)1.70-19.05147.0042154210-0.47
Rampur(UP)1.606.6775.20423042301.93
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-20116.80421542150.24
Jangipura(UP)1.60-2083.80437043604.05
Raibareilly(UP)1.502540.104230423023.32
Gondal(UP)1.407.69108.10395039507.92
Gazipur(UP)1.40-12.5164.70437043703.07
Rasda(UP)1.40-6.67112.7043304320-
Achalda(UP)1.202094.604300435041.45
Wazirganj(UP)1.202070.4042204210-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC93.104150415016.90
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-16.6764.0040004000-
Gurusarai(UP)1.0011.1164.904300430038.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-33.3385.5042004200NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC36.50420042005.00
Chandoli(UP)0.70-12.516.00440044004.51
Mawana(UP)0.70NC28.1047104690-
Mustardoil
Shamli(UP)30.00201415.0010000100008.70
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-6.671679.009960996015.14
Aligarh(UP)25.0019.052058.009900985016.47
Muzzafarnagar(UP)21.00NC1572.50100001000014.29
Haathras(UP)20.00NC1281.00100001000024.22
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00401078.00102501000011.41
Etawah(UP)6.50-7.14441.50975097505.98
Lohardaga(Jha)4.00-20122.001150011500-
Safdarganj(UP)4.00100146.501000010000-
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC110.30965096509.04
Rampur(UP)2.005.2685.10964096407.95
Banda(UP)1.80-1048.30947594258.53
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-1096.709850975010.36
Hardoi(UP)1.8038.46212.80997099807.09
Gazipur(UP)1.7013.33128.9010300103004.57
Jangipura(UP)1.507.1465.4010300102804.04
Mainpuri(UP)1.40-3091.70945094505.12
Etah(UP)1.20-14.2971.409520950012.00
Raibareilly(UP)1.202033.40100009980-
Charra(UP)1.00-23.0843.5098509850-
Mawana(UP)1.00-5077.601052010000-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6799.4097209700-
Choubepur(UP)1.00-23.086.80998599756.22
Naanpara(UP)0.80-33.3371.001065010650-
Balarampur(WB)0.7510.295.6310300104004.89
NeemSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)13.0018.18124.0045544554-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)170.4632.391329.0080007900-22.71
Rajkot(Guj)116.0014.854778.901206012250-31.09
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)54.80171.29145.101004510455-39.47
Vankaner(Guj)20.0017.6577.4072507650-26.77
Savarkundla(Guj)14.0016.67373.201010012100-37.60
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-44.44387.001000010000-13.04
Dhrol(Guj)8.7089.13134.2068558125-
Rajula(Guj)4.60283.3311.8079908178-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC10.7070007500-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)457.50-14.7318657.10367537003.52
Aklera(Raj)162.00260792.00354536022.40
Khujner(MP)112.0097.532719.60355535803.80
Dhamnod(MP)1.20-88.2411.40355035551.87
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-86.3641.803830387512.48
Gadarwada(MP)0.60-0.603209--
Published on July 09, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
