Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:26:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Radhanpur(Guj)187.50-61.54706.1038803400-23.02
Thara(Guj)178.85-35.03454.1339353948-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)120.8065.481565.4039153960-28.82
Siddhpur(Guj)101.47-0.32623.2138753895-28.40
Rajkot(Guj)60.00-26.831270.5037253725-28.02
Unava(Guj)16.50-21.43335.5039654000-24.69
Dhansura(Guj)15.00275281.0039253850-30.04
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)13.69-31.48128.0639123925-28.22
Sami(Guj)9.303.33102.6039203925-28.21
Vadgam(Guj)8.40-59.22891.9039304012-28.02
Mansa(Guj)6.6020.66104.5139253970-28.38
Amreli(Guj)6.40-14.6722.3037753445-28.37
Dehgam(Guj)4.6027.78280.5039053907-27.35
Dhoraji(Guj)3.00400115.3038303830-23.48
Bhavnagar(Guj)2.50-2.503785--
Vankaner(Guj)1.50-11.7612.7036503500-
Dhrol(Guj)1.3085.7118.3034403635-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC92.0036003600-14.29
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)0.90-18.183.0038853355-
Dahod(Guj)0.60-45.4569.5036503550-29.81
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)3560.0025665350.00980095008.89
Somvarpet(Kar)1600.00-1600.008000--
Santhesargur(Kar)1000.00-16.6723000.0080008000NC
Salem(TN)18.05-8.3897.2018451670-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)18.00-74.002200--
Elumathur(TN)13.3370.248320.363071288934.40
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC110.003350335031.37
Anthiyur(TN)3.11-41.2158.4710301000-
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.30-28.1261.6031003200-3.13
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC61.001712016850-1.33
Thiruppur(TN)1.50-39.5237.3420002000-4.76
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC21.003800360018.75
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC320.0024002400NC
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)79.002952046.771000098508.70
Anthiyur(TN)2.679.8838.0793069349-
Muthur(TN)2.00NC23.009880937021.38
GroundNutOil
Farukhabad(UP)225.0055.171236.20460045506.98
Rajkot(Guj)90.0046.3413664.50535052007.00
Madhoganj(UP)55.0022.22834.5048304800-2.42
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)49.40-30.523774.80575059009.52
Vikkiravandi(TN)14.0016.67321.2060256125-9.37
Amreli(Guj)9.00-20.35205.205500544037.16
Bhavnagar(Guj)8.60-8.606030--
Mainpuri(UP)5.00-99.172805.0048004900-1.94
Dhrol(Guj)3.90-57.61681.8042004675-2.89
Vadgam(Guj)3.0057.89418.25531055707.49
Gingee(TN)2.4033.33201.5079368273-9.43
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40-25203.208259796110.70
Vellore(TN)2.21163.125.669200920021.05
Rajula(Guj)2.00185.7177.00477547804.03
Mundaragi(Kar)2.001001328.005677525951.83
Dhoraji(Guj)1.50-48.284.4045054505-
Vankaner(Guj)1.5015.3895.804405475025.86
Bhiloda(Guj)1.2071.4344.1050005500-
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-66.671488.60503849033.28
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC227.4037504150-2.60
Cheyyar(TN)0.65-57.52174.7377407700-3.38
Dahod(Guj)0.60NC7.40450045007.14
Sevur(TN)0.60-65.52455.01575058004.55
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)2.50-37.5116.707625762512.96
Groundnut(Split)
Amreli(Guj)15.00140018.0057656240-0.09
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-25708.005100507517.92
Sagar(MP)6.80-6.804605--
Karvi(UP)5.5010242.60480046800.21
Katni(MP)1.20-1.204883--
Maudaha(UP)1.00-80144.30458045701.78
Mustard
Khanpur(Raj)97.20-51.521037.904423412422.42
Nagaram(Raj)90.50-20.268589.504250425018.06
Kota(Raj)86.0017.813539.004300440021.99
Aligarh(UP)50.00254312.004300430019.44
Katni(MP)45.80-91.604124--
Jaunpur(UP)40.0014.292419.00445044255.58
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00NC1772.004625455028.47
Khair(UP)40.00-202834.504300435021.13
Lalitpur(UP)35.00NC1601.904250420017.08
Shamli(UP)30.00251414.504730473015.37
Barhaj(UP)30.00-3.232112.0042504250-0.47
Sagar(MP)29.70-59.404105--
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0019.05419.0041804060-
Goluwala(Raj)24.50-19.674135.604234425216.67
Achnera(UP)24.004.351393.004230423020.86
Hapur(UP)20.00NC1539.00450045008.43
Mathura(UP)20.005.261179.004230423015.26
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)19.60-75.562728.204275437527.42
Muskara(UP)19.60-21114.7042004300-
Jeerapur(MP)19.50-39.004200--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)18.00NC960.004000430014.29
Tundla(UP)18.00201354.504225425016.71
Rajkot(Guj)16.70234447.104000400025.00
Suratgarh(Raj)16.10182.462147.204240421520.45
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-6.253286.004250424022.83
Barabanki(UP)14.0055.56177.00415041504.27
Karvi(UP)14.0040168.504300433523.74
Lalsot(Raj)13.90-35.351456.004500461020.16
Durgapur(WB)11.807.27656.374750470011.76
Unjha(Guj)10.30-20.604400--
Beldanga(WB)10.0025339.005000500031.58
Raath(UP)9.00-28295.4043004400-
Siddhpur(Guj)8.25-26.47802.534182414024.58
Hardoi(UP)8.0045.45615.504130415018.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.1038.64319.603842408713.00
Asansol(WB)5.60NC334.594700470010.59
Azamgarh(UP)5.0011.11345.6042004240-0.47
Charra(UP)5.0042.86286.004300428021.13
Muradabad(UP)5.00-28.57329.20430042702.38
Katwa(WB)4.80-17.2439.004700450017.50
Bilsi(UP)4.50-10532.304300432010.26
Naugarh(UP)4.00-4.76341.8042104210-0.36
Lucknow(UP)4.00-602609.00416042002.09
Saharanpur(UP)4.00NC386.004750472513.10
Basti(UP)3.5052.17158.6042304230NC
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)3.406.2523.504600440017.95
Ballia(UP)3.0020202.50433043401.41
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.0020242.504250425519.72
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC39.0041004000-
Sitapur(UP)2.8012357.904170416020.52
Bharthna(UP)2.6044.4478.404240426024.71
Jiaganj(WB)2.60-5.204250-15.49
Badayoun(UP)2.5025363.30423042200.71
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-28.57143.0047254725-
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025334.004470445026.99
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC107.004850465023.10
Devariya(UP)2.50NC258.6042304235NC
Faizabad(UP)2.409.09109.904300430012.42
Madhoganj(UP)2.40NC134.204200420015.86
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-20379.004300428032.92
Gazipur(UP)2.0042.86168.70437043703.07
Rasda(UP)2.0033.33119.7043104310-
Surajgarh(Raj)1.80-14.29383.404200425016.67
Auraiya(UP)1.80-10598.604340435022.25
Robertsganj(UP)1.805058.30431043101.77
Sahiyapur(UP)1.8050122.80423042300.12
Agra(UP)1.80-99.18550.104240427016.16
Rampur(UP)1.7021.4381.40423042300.71
Soharatgarh(UP)1.70-15126.4042204165-0.12
Choubepur(UP)1.70-1518.204475447514.01
Gurusarai(UP)1.606068.104300430034.38
Kandi(WB)1.606069.304020395014.20
Gondal(UP)1.507.14111.10395039508.22
Atrauli(UP)1.50-2575.004300402034.80
Etawah(UP)1.50-16.67157.104400436023.94
Ajuha(UP)1.502578.5042004200NC
Shahganj(UP)1.50509.00430043601.90
Bahraich(UP)1.205070.90402040002.81
Mawana(UP)1.202032.5047304700-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC95.104100415015.49
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-16.6768.4039504000-
Mungawali(MP)0.90-98102.604565355047.26
Milak(UP)0.90-10119.2045004240-
Thara(Guj)0.85-33.0755.464238423823.74
Fatehabad(UP)0.8014.2997.804450425022.93
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2098.504430443514.32
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-46.6741.704250423023.91
Mainpuri(UP)0.80-60159.004200424016.67
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)0.70-41.6755.20420042005.00
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-5071.6042304220-
Mustardoil
Birbhum(WB)50.00NC300.001060010700-
Saharanpur(UP)30.007.141787.0010200996013.84
Shamli(UP)29.00-3.331525.00102001000010.87
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2148.0099009900175.00
Hapur(UP)20.0025630.009920986010.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-4.761652.50101501000012.90
Durgapur(WB)7.909.72427.8510700106509.74
Etawah(UP)7.007.69455.50985097508.24
Ajuha(UP)7.0016.67426.00990098001.02
Raath(UP)7.00-22.22190.5096509650-
Lohardaga(Jha)5.0025142.001170011500-
Buland Shahr(UP)3.0050100.6094409460-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-25156.5010000100003.09
Hardoi(UP)2.7050218.20994099708.40
Bharthna(UP)2.40NC78.20995098008.86
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC114.30970096508.99
Mawana(UP)2.0010085.601052010520-
Rampur(UP)1.90-592.50964096405.47
Gazipur(UP)1.60-5.88132.1010340103004.87
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC77.109750975018.54
Bahraich(UP)1.502584.0010700105504.39
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5087.563.709400940014.63
Balarampur(WB)1.5010010.33110001030011.79
Paliakala(UP)1.30-13.3371.3010100101005.59
Milak(UP)1.30NC87.60100509830-
Charra(UP)1.202047.7099009850-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20-33.33101.10985098508.84
Barabanki(UP)1.20NC12.601020010200-
Choubepur(UP)1.101011.401000099856.38
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.0042.8636.5010130101302.74
Gurusarai(UP)0.9028.5725.809500950015.85
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-33.3335.001000010000-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-53.3398.40107001070017.78
NeemSeed
Kustagi(Kar)43.0072552.00600600-25.00
Madhugiri(Kar)13.00NC176.0040004554-
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Ambikapur(Cht)17.00-17.004600--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)209.00-24.285263.901210512505-28.16
Amreli(Guj)68.00-34.62240.601100012150-32.91
Unjha(Guj)63.68-63.688250--
Bhavnagar(Guj)22.60-22.6010625--
Savarkundla(Guj)15.0050398.201201311738-24.93
Dhrol(Guj)8.10-6.9142.3066906855-
Vikkiravandi(TN)4.0010011.0073137875-22.20
Vankaner(Guj)3.50-82.580.9076007250-22.05
Anthiyur(TN)2.82-44.658.63911910059-
Rajula(Guj)2.8027.2716.10105008878-32.26
Katwa(WB)2.20NC39.8055005500-14.06
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.80NC26.6055005500-14.06
Bhanvad(Guj)0.905011.6055007000-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.7016.6768.7077557505-29.53
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)408.00-10.8219065.10367536753.52
Khanpur(Raj)212.801536.92507.30364035013.26
Sagar(MP)195.00-195.003480--
Jeerapur(MP)41.40-41.403500--
Rahatgarh(MP)23.40-23.403375--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)14.00-30668.0052505200-1.87
Mungawali(MP)8.8041.9482.8033003710-
Dahod(Guj)7.80-49.681358.4036753650-2.26
Haveri(Kar)5.00-77.27362.0036002500-
Khujner(MP)4.90-95.622724.5033903555-0.44
Lalitpur(UP)4.5018.42670.904850485027.30
Banda(MP)0.90-98.4659.5028503900-
Sunflower
Bellary(Kar)1.0066.6755.8039034094-1.09
Suva(DillSeed)
Unjha(Guj)16.50-33.004700--
Sami(Guj)1.0042.8630.0041254250-32.65
Published on July 14, 2020
