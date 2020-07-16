Oil Seeds Prices

CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)175.0022.382142.0039123900-22.57
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)94.60-21.691664.4039303915-28.55
Siddhpur(Guj)89.10-12.192712.3139103875-27.75
Rapar(Guj)62.40-20.912268.3033503975-
Thara(Guj)59.20-66.9513.3339553935-
Rajkot(Guj)45.00-251315.5037003725-28.50
Unava(Guj)25.7055.76361.2039753965-24.50
Halvad(Guj)9.10-48.881076.5838003860-29.63
Vadgam(Guj)7.88-6.19899.7839403930-27.84
Dhanera(Guj)6.95-97.3353.2539323475-
Sami(Guj)6.70-27.96109.3039253920-28.11
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)6.66-51.35134.7239753912-27.06
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)5.50189.477.4034153140-35.75
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.40-96.361664.4039253915-28.64
Dehgam(Guj)4.40-4.35284.9039073905-27.31
Mansa(Guj)3.24-50.91107.7539753925-27.46
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.10181.8252.2033003350-36.54
Kadur(Kar)3.00-3.003000--
Dhoraji(Guj)2.00-33.33117.3038553830-22.98
Jasdan(Guj)2.00-2.003750--26.83
Vankaner(Guj)1.50NC14.2036503650-
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)6800.000.8956918.0070007500NC
Kadur(Kar)2500.002535462.0095008000-
Pandavapura(Kar)1760.00-123760.001000015000-33.33
Tarikere(Kar)1035.00-58.612465.0011000900010.00
Malur(Kar)660.002305850.001000010000-
Santhesargur(Kar)500.00-5023500.0080008000NC
Bangalore(Kar)300.00-78.57114470.001650016500-2.94
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC462.0016950169506.94
Anaimalai(TN)5.40NC62.552700250022.73
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC115.003350335031.37
Elumathur(TN)4.85-63.628325.212761307120.83
Pollachi(TN)4.00-32.2696.172700250022.17
Pudupalayam(TN)3.00-3.002700--
Bhavani(TN)3.00-3.002600--14.75
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.6013.0464.2032003100NC
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC43.803600340024.14
Karamadai(TN)1.70-10.53147.972600260026.83
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5057.5018200182008.33
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC325.0024002400NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.00NC172.503100310024.00
Thrissur(Ker)1.00-5020.6033003300-2.94
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)109.5038.612156.279900100007.61
Elumathur(TN)1.92-96.93854.55949097818.71
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC46.509500950013.10
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)480.0095003285.0047004800-3.98
Etah(UP)300.007.141070.0047004960-5.24
Farukhabad(UP)185.00-17.781421.20440046002.33
Madhoganj(UP)90.5064.55925.0048204830-2.63
Rajkot(Guj)33.00-63.3313697.5050005350NC
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)31.70-35.833808.00575057509.52
Mahoba(UP)17.00-24.445436.7049905035-
Jasdan(Guj)12.00-941812.005250510031.25
Bellary(Kar)12.0071.43246.0050935550-
Bodeli(Guj)5.00-37.587.8045004500-
Vikkiravandi(TN)4.80-65.71326.0057236025-13.91
Anthiyur(TN)3.5136.58137.6662002970-
Tindivanam(TN)3.40-8.11422.0065996462-26.32
Gajol(WB)3.002016.407500720029.31
Vellore(TN)2.7122.6228.378700920014.47
Mundaragi(Kar)2.00NC1330.005276567741.11
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)2.00-3.003591--
Kurinchipadi(TN)1.80-60.8778.6080747866-
Jhansi(UP)1.6014.2913420.504850485044.35
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.50-96.963808.00540057502.86
Vankaner(Guj)1.50NC97.30365044054.29
Cheyyar(TN)1.45123.08176.1879507740-0.76
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-50273.008750875069.90
Sevur(TN)0.60NC455.61575057504.55
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-60117.70700076253.70
Linseed
Banda(UP)12.00-20174.50490047502.08
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-33.33718.005100510017.92
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)3.0076.4753.00458045507.26
Mahoba(UP)1.1083.3333.8046104550-2.85
Mustard
Agra(UP)179.009844.448908.104240424016.16
Nagaram(Raj)108.3019.678806.104260425018.33
Kota(Raj)66.50-22.673672.004400430024.82
Khair(UP)50.00252934.504300430021.13
Dhanera(Guj)48.02-86.63825.0042473950-
Shahjahanpur(UP)40.501.251572.00440542807.83
Bangalore(Kar)39.0062.51208.00520052001.96
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)37.00-24.496068.204661464524.96
Aligarh(UP)35.00-304382.004350430020.83
Lalitpur(UP)35.00NC1671.904250425017.08
Shamli(UP)35.0016.671484.504740473015.61
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)33.7071.942804.204300427528.17
Barhaj(UP)33.00102178.0042004250-1.64
Hapur(UP)25.00251589.00456045009.88
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-37.51822.004600462527.78
Goluwala(Raj)23.80-2.864183.204270423417.66
Kasganj(UP)20.0011.11685.404200420021.74
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-20459.0042204180-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-20547.50448043806.41
Muskara(UP)18.20-7.141151.1043254200-
Mathura(UP)18.00-101215.004270423016.35
Lakhimpur(UP)17.0013.333320.004180425020.81
Palanpur(Guj)14.503.57245.404312433529.22
Unjha(Guj)13.8634.5648.3240504400-
Suratgarh(Raj)11.80-26.712170.804238424020.40
Durgapur(WB)11.50-2.54679.374750475011.76
Bharuasumerpur(UP)11.00-38.89982.004000400014.29
Mahoba(UP)8.70-54.921386.204315434023.82
Banda(UP)8.50-52.78228.004370435027.59
Rajkot(Guj)8.00-52.1463.103750400017.19
Hardoi(UP)8.00NC631.504080413016.57
Chandausi(UP)7.00NC185.00430042103.37
Tundla(UP)7.00-61.111368.504240422517.13
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.9013.11333.403950384216.18
Asansol(WB)6.4014.29347.394700470010.59
Etah(UP)6.0020422.504260428023.48
Saharanpur(UP)6.0050398.004750475013.10
Azamgarh(UP)5.00NC355.6042104200-0.24
Muradabad(UP)5.00NC339.20432043002.86
Jhijhank(UP)5.00NC288.0044004300-
Siddhpur(Guj)4.50-45.45811.534192418224.87
Lucknow(UP)4.5012.52618.00417541602.45
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.30-78.062804.204355427529.81
Meerut(UP)4.0033.3375.004775478015.76
Gajol(WB)4.0010012.004800480026.32
Jhansi(UP)3.80NC113.504240423521.84
Chomu(Raj)3.70-7.404310-25.29
Lalsot(Raj)3.70-73.381463.40375045000.13
Katwa(WB)3.60-2546.204800470020.00
Charra(UP)3.50-30293.004300430021.13
Mirzapur(UP)3.50NC228.00440043855.14
Kayamganj(UP)3.5040341.004450447026.42
Devariya(UP)3.5040265.6042304230NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00NC248.504255425019.86
Mainpuri(UP)2.80250164.604215420017.08
Surajgarh(Raj)2.5038.89388.404200420016.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC148.0047354725-
Mauranipur(UP)2.50-50144.604285430026.03
Akbarpur(UP)2.20-8.33350.00428042309.46
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0010051.00417041259.31
Auraiya(UP)2.0011.11602.604350434022.54
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00NC344.404450440023.61
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00NC383.004450430037.56
Rampur(UP)2.0017.6585.40423042300.71
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3343.0041004100-
Choubepur(UP)2.0017.6522.204470447513.89
Sahiyapur(UP)1.905.56126.60423042300.12
Kandi(WB)1.8012.572.904000402013.64
Jangipura(UP)1.60NC87.00436043703.81
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.60-52.9426.704700460020.51
Atarra(UP)1.50-2573.004275352522.14
Atrauli(UP)1.50NC78.004350430036.36
Jalaun(UP)1.50-16.6730.904241437030.85
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-16.6761.30433543102.36
Shikohabad(UP)1.505098.104120410016.06
Gazipur(UP)1.50-25171.70438043703.30
Madhoganj(UP)1.50-37.5137.204150420014.48
Rasda(UP)1.50-25122.7042804310-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-2592.50420042005.00
Bagru(Raj)1.40-85.2669.0041004300-
Gondal(UP)1.40-6.67113.90395039508.22
Bharthna(UP)1.40-46.1581.204340424027.65
Bahraich(UP)1.308.3373.50400040202.30
Milak(UP)1.3044.44121.8045004500-
Aklera(Raj)1.20-97.98631.304470447039.69
Raibareilly(UP)1.205044.104260425024.20
Achalda(UP)1.202099.004400430033.33
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-33.333.5037503800-
Etawah(UP)1.00-33.33159.104450440025.35
Fatehpur(UP)1.0025100.504450443014.84
Mawana(UP)1.00-16.6734.5047304730-
Ajuha(UP)1.00-33.3380.5042004200NC
Tulsipur(UP)1.00NC70.4039503950-
Unnao(UP)0.80-33.3333.80425042503.28
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2099.1040004050-
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-12.599.204300445018.78
Ghaziabad(UP)0.60-961128.204700455011.90
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-62.569.304250430032.81
Dankaur(UP)0.60NC42.2045004288-
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)60.00-7.691442.00105501050017.22
Saharanpur(UP)37.0023.331861.00102001020013.84
Shahjahanpur(UP)30.50-23.751149.80100109650-
Shamli(UP)30.003.451585.00103001020011.96
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2198.0099009900175.00
Jhargram(WB)25.00NC369.001020010200NC
Hapur(UP)22.0010674.009920992010.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)21.0051694.50102001015013.46
Haathras(UP)20.00NC1381.00100001000019.05
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.57444.00990099001.02
Durgapur(WB)7.56-4.3442.9710700107009.74
Etawah(UP)6.50-7.14468.50982598507.97
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00NC152.001160011700-
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00NC105.00123101225023.47
Dadri(UP)4.00100206.0010100987012.22
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.0010069.709400940014.63
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC162.5010100100004.12
Hardoi(UP)2.60-3.7223.40993099408.29
Jangipura(UP)2.6073.3370.6010480103005.86
Farukhabad(UP)2.5025119.30965097008.43
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-16.67123.0010600106007.78
Bharthna(UP)2.40NC83.00995099508.86
Mawana(UP)2.00NC89.601051010520-
Milak(UP)1.8038.4691.201006010050-
Mainpuri(UP)1.7021.4395.10954094506.95
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC80.109850975019.76
Etah(UP)1.502577.409540952010.93
Rampur(UP)1.50-21.0595.50964096405.47
Paliakala(UP)1.5015.3874.3010100101005.59
Bahraich(UP)1.40-6.6786.8010800107005.37
Choubepur(UP)1.3018.1814.0010040100006.81
Banda(UP)1.20-33.3354.10955094758.22
Charra(UP)1.20NC50.1099009900-
Kasganj(UP)1.20-4088.709400945010.07
Raibareilly(UP)1.205037.401000010000-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC103.50987598509.12
Gazipur(UP)1.20-25134.5010500103406.49
Fatehpur(UP)1.0042.86100.40107401070018.22
Achalda(UP)1.00NC103.8097009720-
Naanpara(UP)1.002575.001075010650-
Balarampur(WB)1.00-33.3312.33110501100012.30
Ghaziabad(UP)0.60-95.711079.20105001025015.38
Kasipur(WB)0.60NC2.401090010400-
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Pathalgaon(Cht)5.00-5023.0052005200-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)87.00-58.375350.901200012105-28.78
Unjha(Guj)53.60-15.83117.2883508250-
Halvad(Guj)39.56-72.561512.7477007800-24.14
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)27.00-50.73172.10918010045-40.60
Jasdan(Guj)26.003614.2963.501025012000-31.67
Nagaram(Raj)12.00-12.001784--
Mahoba(UP)6.8028.3582.3094909550-
Vankaner(Guj)3.50NC84.4076007600-22.05
Tindivanam(TN)2.70-71.8867.9062828224-36.58
Katwa(WB)1.60-27.2741.4055005500-14.06
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.20-7012.2072507313-22.87
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.20-33.3327.8055005500-14.06
Manalurpet(TN)0.60-88.6845.6073437249-22.27
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)422.003.4319487.10360036751.41
Aklera(Raj)54.00-66.67846.00355535452.69
Dahod(Guj)37.10375.641395.5036003675-4.26
Bailahongal(Kar)12.0033.33102.0032203600-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-28.57678.0051005250-4.67
Haveri(Kar)7.0040369.0036003600-
Lalitpur(UP)6.0033.33676.904850485027.30
Suva(DillSeed)
Unjha(Guj)17.385.3367.7640504700-
Siddhpur(Guj)0.652521.7241423902-28.46
