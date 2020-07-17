Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 17-07-2020 03:44:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Unava(Guj)9.40-63.42370.6039903975-24.22
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC93.0035003600-16.67
CoconutOil
Karamadai(TN)1.869.41149.832600260026.83
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC330.0024002400NC
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)39.50-63.932195.77990099007.61
GroundNutOil
Mangrol(Guj)15.008.7376.70564060003.49
Dhoraji(Guj)2.30130292.30460548809.51
Bhanvad(Guj)1.5050228.9037503750-2.60
Mustard
Alwar(Raj)64.50-129.004360-24.57
Suratgarh(Raj)23.3097.462217.404215423819.74
Achnera(UP)23.00-4.171439.004230423020.86
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC153.0047004735-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.4041.18131.2042204220-0.12
Choubepur(UP)1.90-526.004500447014.65
Achalda(UP)1.20NC101.404400440033.33
Mawana(UP)1.00NC36.5047404730-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33100.104120412016.06
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-20102.104450445014.84
Ujhani(UP)0.80-20960.30430042202.38
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-1734.5010200--
Mawana(UP)2.0033.3393.60105009880-
Choubepur(UP)1.10-16.2010000--
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67105.8098409600-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-101.8010700--
Published on July 17, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.