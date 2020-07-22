Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:40:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Siddhpur(Guj)147.97-2.623012.2339223930-27.53
Thara(Guj)121.43-27.07912.2639553952-
Rajkot(Guj)62.50-26.471533.0037003765-28.50
Dhanera(Guj)57.57728.35410.8238853932-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)47.30-7.251834.7039253935-28.64
Halvad(Guj)25.3222.321152.3238503875-28.70
Dehgam(Guj)14.60143.33316.3038753945-27.91
Unava(Guj)10.30-41.81418.8039753975-24.50
Sami(Guj)7.50-7.41124.9039153950-28.30
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)4.44-62.5153.2239183932-28.11
Dhoraji(Guj)2.40-67.12127.0038803855-22.48
Amreli(Guj)1.50-77.2730.4038303840-27.32
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50-2513.6037503750-27.18
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC96.0036003500-14.29
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.80NC11.8038653937-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-74.1953.0032003300-38.46
CoconutOil
Malur(Kar)2200.00233.338050.001242210000-
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.002095.001800250020.00
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC80.00195002030012.07
Pollachi(TN)3.90-2.5700.072800270026.70
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20NC70.6032003100NC
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.50-2545.303600360024.14
Karamadai(TN)1.27-31.72151.102600260026.83
Kottakkal(Ker)1.00-66.6768.0018100173507.42
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC126.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC379.004300370043.33
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC340.0024002400NC
Copra
Tiptur(Kar)315.0023.051553.0092509500-
Elumathur(TN)55.362783.33909.919755949011.74
Kangeyam(TN)30.00-57.142305.77985099507.07
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00100231.00105001060010.53
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)340.00-5.564034.0046004450-6.03
Etah(UP)280.005.661995.0047504680-4.23
Farukhabad(UP)154.006.211905.2040004000-6.98
Madhoganj(UP)45.00-37.51042.0048304850-2.42
Rajkot(Guj)36.00-12.213812.005500525010.00
Mangrol(Guj)17.603.53411.30570056254.59
Bellary(Kar)15.0025261.0051305093-
Mahoba(UP)7.50-55.885444.2049104990-
Amreli(Guj)6.10-48.31223.105810550044.89
Savarkundla(Guj)5.0066.671503.6048784908NC
Kallakurichi(TN)4.80100208.00794382596.46
Tindivanam(TN)4.70213.33432.0065626712-26.73
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.30-59.053841.40550055004.76
Dhrol(Guj)1.50-53.12690.1043154265-0.23
Jhansi(UP)1.50-11.7613423.704860485044.64
Cheyyar(TN)1.4793.42179.3578208048-2.38
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00-751335.005085514336.00
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC230.10400042503.90
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-25123.20690066252.22
Groundnut(Split)
Amreli(Guj)1.00-9029.0056506350-2.08
Linseed
Maudaha(UP)10.0066.67160.305000495011.11
Karvi(UP)6.00-7.69263.10485048601.25
Atarra(UP)1.0025128.80482548250.94
Mahoba(UP)0.60-2535.8047004630-0.95
Mustard
Agra(UP)170.00-37.049788.104270425016.99
Kota(Raj)78.50234.043876.004350430023.40
Nagaram(Raj)75.6020.969274.904270426518.61
Tundla(UP)32.0077.781524.504250423017.40
Lalitpur(UP)30.00757.141738.904250426017.08
Shamli(UP)30.00201650.504730475015.37
Barhaj(UP)28.0016.672287.4042004200-1.64
Raath(UP)26.00126.09370.4044004400-
Achnera(UP)25.0013.641575.004200425020.00
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0033.333390.004170418020.52
Maudaha(UP)20.00-44.44288.004425442527.34
Mathura(UP)20.00-16.671345.004220425014.99
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)19.10-28.733053.004350435029.66
Hardoi(UP)18.00350689.504250420021.43
Muskara(UP)16.00-5.881217.1042504250-
Hapur(UP)15.00-16.671685.004700468013.25
Bharuasumerpur(UP)13.00-13.331058.004200420020.00
Karvi(UP)12.504.17217.504345430025.04
Durgapur(WB)11.60-3.33749.574750475011.76
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)11.00-24.146206.604600461023.32
Rajkot(Guj)10.0042.86505.104000410025.00
Kasganj(UP)10.0025741.404340435025.80
Haathras(UP)10.00400315.704300440019.44
Etah(UP)9.0080462.504400436027.54
Siddhpur(Guj)8.0779.33827.674387419230.68
Beldanga(WB)8.00-33.33379.005000500031.58
Rampurhat(WB)7.801.361.70422042502.93
Chandausi(UP)7.0016.67221.00435043404.57
Lalsot(Raj)6.40-91.551627.604603469022.91
Mahoba(UP)6.20241422.604350432024.82
Asansol(WB)5.20-7.14380.994750475011.76
Allahabad(UP)5.0066.67170.00422542150.60
Lucknow(UP)4.60152642.60415041801.84
Saharanpur(UP)4.50-25426.004740474012.86
Bilsi(UP)4.2068552.304350430011.54
Mirzapur(UP)4.0014.29243.00450044507.53
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20367.20437043504.05
Naugarh(UP)3.50-12.5348.8042254210NC
Jhansi(UP)3.30-17.5128.104250424022.13
Azamgarh(UP)3.1055372.80424042400.47
Ballia(UP)3.0050212.50433043251.41
Charra(UP)3.00-25307.004350430022.54
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-14.29266.504265425020.14
Jahangirabad(UP)3.0050357.404400440022.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0020170.0047254720-
Meerut(UP)3.005085.004735475014.79
Devariya(UP)3.0020280.60424542320.35
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-70314.0044804450-
Safdarganj(UP)3.005059.0042504250-
Orai(UP)2.804014.6045154480-
Gazipur(UP)2.6030184.10438043803.30
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.67118.004950490025.63
Jangipura(UP)2.404.3596.40438043804.29
Bahraich(UP)2.20-8.3384.70398039801.79
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00NC398.404250425018.06
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00NC391.004500440039.10
Tulsipur(UP)2.0010074.4040003950-
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-9.09178.204250422518.06
Rasda(UP)2.0066.67131.9043104315-
Baberu(UP)1.80-1061.504345432021.54
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-10353.604580455030.11
Madhoganj(UP)1.80-25145.604200420015.86
Akbarpur(UP)1.8080358.004310425010.23
Rampur(UP)1.7021.4394.60423042300.71
Choubepur(UP)1.70-10.5336.804500452514.65
Gondal(UP)1.5025122.50395039508.22
Fatehpur(UP)1.50150108.304450446014.84
Jalaun(UP)1.50NC33.904300424132.68
Ajuha(UP)1.505087.9041504200-1.19
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.5050100.50420042005.00
Basti(UP)1.40-12.5167.0042304235NC
Bharthna(UP)1.40-3088.004400444029.41
Raibareilly(UP)1.20NC50.904260426024.20
Naanpara(UP)1.10-15.38106.1040004025-
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.00-88.89533.003710370015.94
Atarra(UP)1.00-16.6779.404340432524.00
Mawana(UP)1.00NC43.5047404735-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-50137.20423042250.12
Achalda(UP)1.00NC107.404450445034.85
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.67131.00423042300.12
Ujhani(UP)1.00-50968.30432043002.86
Gurusarai(UP)0.905074.304250425032.81
Thara(Guj)0.85-83.0367.184275429824.82
Partaval(UP)0.80-33.3332.3042154225-
Dankaur(UP)0.8014.2946.4045664500-
Wazirganj(UP)0.60NC74.0042904260-
Mustardoil
Shamli(UP)350.001029.032403.00103001030013.19
Sainthia(WB)80.00-484.0010270-9.02
Meerut(UP)64.001.591810.00105001050016.67
Saharanpur(UP)36.0012.52053.00102201020014.19
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00251864.50103001025014.57
Hapur(UP)14.00-22.22768.00996099606.87
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC494.00990099002.59
Durgapur(WB)7.601.33488.8710700107009.74
Raath(UP)7.00-22.22252.5096509650-
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00NC178.001160011500-
Buland Shahr(UP)3.5016.67120.6094809470-
Safdarganj(UP)3.0050178.5010200102504.62
Bharthna(UP)2.20-4.3591.00990093508.20
Mainpuri(UP)2.1016.67106.70952095306.37
Allahabad(UP)2.00-20112.00980099001.03
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.33130.30970097508.99
Gazipur(UP)2.00-20146.7010530105006.80
Fatehpur(UP)1.8080109.00107001072017.58
Paliakala(UP)1.6014.2983.3010070101205.22
Jangipura(UP)1.60-2076.801052099807.35
Rampur(UP)1.50-11.76105.10964096405.36
Bahraich(UP)1.40-6.6795.0010800108008.22
Charra(UP)1.2033.3355.1099009900-
Etah(UP)1.20NC85.009660960012.33
Kasganj(UP)1.205094.709600938012.68
Mawana(UP)1.20-40103.001035010270-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC113.0098009950-
Choubepur(UP)1.202023.201000099806.72
Kayamganj(UP)1.00NC109.90980098759.50
Hardoi(UP)0.90-72.73234.40992099508.18
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-33.3375.7094009400-
Raibareilly(UP)0.80NC42.2010025100206.65
Naanpara(UP)0.70-3080.201080010800-
Muskara(UP)0.70NC29.70960092609.59
Utraula(UP)0.60NC6.001060010600-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60NC28.209500950017.28
NeemSeed
Malur(Kar)3.00-6.002000--
Arasikere(Kar)3.00-7070.0049404830-
Madhugiri(Kar)2.00-80200.0040004694-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-1.6020000--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)151.0010.625758.401200011750-28.78
Amreli(Guj)71.50-46.88446.701238011815-24.49
Halvad(Guj)50.80-16.311695.0477757775-23.40
Savarkundla(Guj)8.00-38.46422.70999810500-37.52
Vankaner(Guj)7.7012092.1076257600-21.79
Tindivanam(TN)7.6037580.5064996339-34.39
Mahoba(UP)7.009.38601.7097309775-
Dhrol(Guj)3.40-51.43157.8069256720-
Rajula(Guj)1.6014.2919.1070009200-54.84
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00NC523.4075007900-28.57
Lalsot(Raj)0.80-69.23142.8077008200-28.21
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)384.50-1.4120261.60365036002.82
Narsinghgarh(MP)105.20-15.714291.30365035001.39
Khujner(MP)27.50461.222752.00364033906.90
Dahod(Guj)14.3033.641425.0036003650-4.26
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11685.404850485027.30
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60NC42.40345538301.47
Suva(DillSeed)
Sami(Guj)1.404032.8040504125-33.88
Published on July 22, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil
