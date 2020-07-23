Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:24:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Thara(Guj)147.5521.511059.8139553955-
Siddhpur(Guj)105.60-28.633117.8339353922-27.29
Rajkot(Guj)63.501.61596.5037853700-26.86
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)62.9032.981897.6039303925-28.55
Halvad(Guj)21.90-13.511174.2238503850-28.70
Amirgadh(Guj)16.95-51.7152.0539203515-
Kalawad(Guj)10.50-10.503725--
Vadgam(Guj)7.40-10.84915.4839303990-28.02
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)6.2941.67159.5139183918-28.11
Sami(Guj)4.40-41.33129.3039003915-28.57
Dehgam(Guj)4.10-71.92320.4038623875-28.15
Unava(Guj)3.80-63.11422.6039603975-24.79
Dahod(Guj)1.90216.6771.4036003650-30.77
Dhrol(Guj)1.00-44.4422.6034953255-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC97.0036003600-14.29
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.80NC12.6038603865-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-2553.6032003200-38.46
CoconutOil
Tarikere(Kar)1080.004.3513545.00114301100014.30
Honnali(Kar)1000.00-71.9166350.0080009800-11.11
Harihara(Kar)800.00-88.2457718.00750070007.14
Santhesargur(Kar)600.00-6026100.0010000800025.00
Bangalore(Kar)300.00-25119670.001600016500-5.88
Malur(Kar)200.00-90.918250.001000012422-
Omalur(TN)12.45-83.2386.701850185044.53
Anaimalai(TN)5.40NC67.952700270022.73
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC120.003350335031.37
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC170.0017000168003.66
Kottakkal(Ker)2.0010070.0017850181005.93
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00-34.0017500--2.78
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC34.003100320010.71
Elumathur(TN)1.03-89.938336.472949296929.06
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3359.5018200182004.60
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC127.002500250038.89
Karamadai(TN)0.93-26.77152.032600260026.83
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.0011.11182.003100310024.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC105.0035003500-5.41
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)80.0662.62491.769730945522.93
Kangeyam(TN)60.001002365.77995098508.15
Kadur(Kar)6.00-6036.00880010750-
Elumathur(TN)2.87-94.82912.789669975510.76
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC20.00890089002.30
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC48.509500950013.10
Salem(TN)0.5915.691.10980010800-
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)600.0076.474634.0046504600-5.01
Etah(UP)255.00-8.932250.0048004750-3.23
Farukhabad(UP)190.0023.382095.2042004000-2.33
Madhoganj(UP)61.0035.561103.0048304830-2.42
Rajkot(Guj)30.00-16.6713842.00545055009.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.70148.843852.10575055009.52
Mahoba(UP)8.1085452.3048804910-
Kalawad(Guj)8.00-219.804500--
Tindivanam(TN)7.8065.96439.8063876562-28.68
Visavadar(Guj)4.92134.29369.514675463511.31
Kurinchipadi(TN)4.00122.2282.6084118074-
Bewar(UP)4.00-33.3392.20502048004.58
Cheyyar(TN)2.3157.14181.6678807820-1.64
Dhrol(Guj)2.3053.33692.404910431513.53
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.00100110.0041873997-
Anthiyur(TN)1.75-50.14139.4160276200-
Jhansi(UP)1.40-6.6713425.104865486044.79
Bhanvad(Guj)1.0066.67231.1037504000-2.60
Ramdurga(Kar)1.00-91.6747.0056295097-
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)18.00501097.00975097502.63
Rajkot(Guj)1.50NC124.7067506900NC
Kalawad(Guj)1.20-2.208000--
Linseed
Pathalgaon(Cht)25.00-25.004200--
Maudaha(UP)8.00-20168.305000500011.11
Banda(UP)7.50-16.67191.00515048757.29
Karvi(UP)4.50-25267.60495048503.34
Kota(Raj)2.00-33.335.004699550018.21
Atarra(UP)1.5050130.30485048251.46
Baberu(UP)0.9012.534.904900481517.37
Mustard
Agra(UP)185.008.8210158.104360427019.45
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)82.10329.843217.204350435029.66
Kota(Raj)73.50-6.374023.004350435023.40
Nagaram(Raj)70.80-6.359416.504290427019.17
Shahjahanpur(UP)48.0018.521668.00439544057.59
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.54602.004350435020.83
Lalitpur(UP)35.0016.671808.904250425017.08
Gorakhpur(UP)32.00-8.57653.0042404225-
Jaunpur(UP)25.00-16.672609.00443044255.10
Shamli(UP)24.00-201698.504730473015.37
Barhaj(UP)23.00-17.862333.4042254200-1.05
Hapur(UP)20.0033.331725.004700470013.25
Bharuasumerpur(UP)18.0038.461094.004200420020.00
Lakhimpur(UP)18.00-103426.004190417021.10
Mathura(UP)18.00-101381.004240422015.53
Muskara(UP)18.0012.51253.1042604250-
Narsinghgarh(MP)17.001600567.003820371019.38
Ghaziabad(UP)13.0085.711168.204750475013.10
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.20-22.69375.603950395016.18
Chandausi(UP)8.0014.29237.00436043504.81
Kasganj(UP)8.00-20757.404330434025.51
Hardoi(UP)8.00-55.56705.504240425021.14
Banda(UP)7.00-30262.004350437527.01
Etah(UP)7.00-22.22476.504360440026.38
Saharanpur(UP)6.5044.44439.004740474012.86
Mahoba(UP)5.00-19.351432.604410435026.54
Muradabad(UP)5.0025377.20438043704.29
Lalsot(Raj)4.90-23.441637.404545460321.36
Raath(UP)4.80-81.54380.0043504400-
Charra(UP)4.0033.33315.004300435021.13
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0033.33274.504245426519.58
Naugarh(UP)4.0014.29356.80423042250.12
Mauranipur(UP)4.0060157.604240425024.71
Jhansi(UP)3.8015.15135.704245425021.98
Badrisadri(Raj)3.50218.1848.2044004175-
Azamgarh(UP)3.5012.9379.80423042400.24
Devariya(UP)3.206.67287.00425042450.47
Orai(UP)3.007.1420.6045254515-
Kayamganj(UP)3.0066.67359.604550458029.26
Bilsi(UP)3.00-28.57558.304330435011.03
Mainpuri(UP)3.0050184.204240425017.78
Bindki(UP)3.0076.4776.804450445011.53
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC65.0042004250-
Auraiya(UP)2.5025614.604400445023.94
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67217.50432543301.29
Jahangirabad(UP)2.50-16.67362.404350440020.83
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-37.5248.00452645008.15
Pukhrayan(UP)2.5025396.004500450039.10
Meerut(UP)2.50-16.6790.004740473514.91
Tulsipur(UP)2.502579.4039504000-
Bagru(Raj)2.4071.4373.8040504100-
Madhoganj(UP)2.3027.78150.204210420016.14
Thara(Guj)2.12149.4171.424312427525.90
Basti(UP)2.1050171.2042304230NC
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-80509.104000400025.00
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00NC402.404200425016.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-33.33174.0047254725-
Choubepur(UP)2.0017.6540.804500450014.65
Gondal(UP)1.8020126.10395039508.22
Bahraich(UP)1.80-18.1888.30398039801.79
Etawah(UP)1.8050165.104400450023.94
Robertsganj(UP)1.8028.5772.10434543252.60
Soharatgarh(UP)1.6060140.40423542300.24
Kalapipal(MP)1.50-72.7326.503800420041.79
Atrauli(UP)1.50NC81.004330435035.74
Baberu(UP)1.50-16.6764.504320434520.84
Mawana(UP)1.505046.5047354740-
Raibareilly(UP)1.502553.904260426024.20
Rampur(UP)1.50-11.7697.60423042300.71
Sahiyapur(UP)1.5050134.00423042300.12
Akbarpur(UP)1.40-22.22360.804310431010.23
Milak(UP)1.3062.5126.0045604510-
Goluwala(Raj)1.20-94.524229.404251430017.14
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-20110.704455445014.97
Unnao(UP)1.20NC38.60425042453.28
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2090.3041504150-1.19
Gurusarai(UP)1.2033.3376.704250425032.81
Bharthna(UP)1.20-14.2990.404440440030.59
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC104.104125410016.20
Wazirganj(UP)1.0066.6776.0043104290-
Atarra(UP)0.90-1081.204340434024.00
Chandoli(UP)0.90-2520.20443544305.34
Dankaur(UP)0.9012.548.2045124566-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.80-90.242236.804260413521.02
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC9.604325420041.80
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)60.00-6.251930.00105001050016.67
Saharanpur(UP)40.0011.112133.00102201022014.19
Shahjahanpur(UP)30.00-201209.8099909265-
Aligarh(UP)25.00252338.009900990015.12
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00NC1914.50103001030014.57
Hapur(UP)15.007.14798.00994099606.65
Ghaziabad(UP)12.0071.431117.20105001050012.90
Lohardaga(Jha)8.0060194.001160011600-
Etawah(UP)7.0040492.50978098507.18
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5508.00990099002.59
Raath(UP)4.00-42.86260.5096509650-
Shamli(UP)3.30-99.062409.60103001030013.19
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC184.5010200102004.62
Mauranipur(UP)2.80-71.4336.90945092008.62
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.6022580.9094009400-
Hardoi(UP)2.60188.89239.60993099208.29
Dadri(UP)2.50-16.67221.00104001020015.56
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC134.30970097008.99
Mawana(UP)2.0066.67107.001039010350-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC131.0010700107008.80
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-42.86124.6094859480-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.00NC45.9010250102504.27
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-14.29110.30950095206.15
Bharthna(UP)1.80-18.1894.60990099008.20
Paliakala(UP)1.8012.586.9010050100705.02
Auraiya(UP)1.706.2589.709800985016.67
Bahraich(UP)1.6014.2998.2010800108008.22
Rampur(UP)1.606.67108.30964096405.36
Banda(UP)1.50NC64.109560954010.84
Etah(UP)1.4016.6787.809640966012.09
Kayamganj(UP)1.2020112.30975098008.94
Bindki(UP)1.20NC44.90102001035012.33
Charra(UP)1.00-16.6757.1099009900-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-44.44111.00107151070017.75
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.6796.709610960012.79
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6725.2010000100006.72
Milak(UP)1.00-16.6795.601005010060-
Raibareilly(UP)0.80NC43.8010025100256.65
Gurusarai(UP)0.8033.3329.809500950017.28
Utraula(UP)0.60NC7.201060010600-
NeemSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)10.00400220.0040004000-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)129.10-14.55887.501225512000-27.27
Halvad(Guj)31.00-38.981726.0478257775-22.91
Mahoba(UP)8.4020610.1096909730-
Visavadar(Guj)6.4090010.96957512335-33.97
Tindivanam(TN)5.40-28.9585.9062396499-37.01
Dhrol(Guj)4.4029.41162.2069056925-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)2.00-50134.4087998727-15.69
Dahod(Guj)1.40-77.7824.3075007500-28.57
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)423.0010.0120684.60365036502.82
Narsinghgarh(MP)204.3094.24495.60367536502.08
Kalapipal(MP)150.0042.862280.50367537008.41
Khujner(MP)37.3035.642789.30366036407.49
Dahod(Guj)27.0088.811452.0036003600-4.26
Badrisadri(Raj)11.50-11.503500--
Haveri(Kar)6.00-72.73397.0036843000-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)4.0030023.0030353449-
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5689.204850485027.30
Sunflower
Bellary(Kar)4.0030060.80409941193.88
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)0.914024.8442004280-27.46
Published on July 23, 2020
