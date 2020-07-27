Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:36:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rajkot(Guj)120.0088.981716.5037553785-27.44
Siddhpur(Guj)79.28-31.233312.3939273902-27.44
Palanpur(Guj)73.80-50.472501.8039123920-22.57
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)65.304.152025.6039403935-28.36
Becharaji(Guj)63.0075438.6039473945-27.74
Unava(Guj)15.8038.6449.8039803980-24.41
Halvad(Guj)15.6811.211204.0038753875-28.24
Vadgam(Guj)12.3066.22935.1839553937-27.56
Sami(Guj)7.4025.42142.6039203925-28.21
Modasa(Guj)6.00-70.73104.5039103905-26.92
Dehgam(Guj)5.60NC331.6039223902-27.03
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC98.0035003600-16.67
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)9250.002983.33128920.001600016000-5.88
Kadur(Kar)4550.00-31.0546611.001058012100-
Santhesargur(Kar)1000.0066.6727100.00800010000NC
Honnali(Kar)600.00-4066950.0090008000NC
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC101.001900180026.67
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC84.00196002020012.64
Muthur(TN)3.00-2546.002915283538.48
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC129.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC350.0024002400NC
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00NC2405.77985099007.07
Kadur(Kar)16.00166.6752.0088008800-
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC241.00106001050011.58
Bangalore(Kar)3.0020015.001025010900-46.48
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)420.00-28.215639.0047804800-2.35
Farukhabad(UP)118.00-15.712353.20450044004.65
Rajkot(Guj)33.001013875.005500545010.00
Avalurpet'(TN)24.0050194.4083158111-6.82
Mangrol(Guj)17.603.53445.90575057005.50
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-25297.007500875045.63
Mahoba(UP)6.20-30.345467.4048204850-
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50-501506.10521048786.81
Dhrol(Guj)1.50-55.88697.3041404455-4.28
Pratappur(Cht)1.20NC15.00510051004.08
Kallakurichi(TN)1.00-89.58218.60787082365.48
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.70-87.043858.2052505750NC
Rajula(Guj)0.60-7077.6043254775-5.77
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)69.00283.331166.00975097502.63
Rajkot(Guj)2.5066.67127.2067506750NC
Linseed
Karvi(UP)5.0025276.60498050003.97
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)2.00-33.3355.00460045807.73
Mustard
Nagaram(Raj)122.7073.319661.904320429020.00
Kota(Raj)73.50219.574216.004350435023.40
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)38.50-36.363415.204400435031.15
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.54752.004400435022.22
Jaunpur(UP)35.00402679.00446044305.81
Barhaj(UP)26.0042435.4042254225-1.05
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-21.88703.0042704240-
Shamli(UP)25.00NC1798.504715473515.00
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC587.50455044808.08
Hapur(UP)18.00-101761.004680470012.77
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00NC1232.204750472513.10
Mathura(UP)16.00-15.791451.004225422015.12
Suratgarh(Raj)12.501462.52261.804350426023.58
Bharuasumerpur(UP)11.00-15.381142.004500420028.57
Mahoba(UP)10.30-29.451482.404440442527.40
Beldanga(WB)10.0025415.005000500031.58
Saharanpur(UP)8.0014.29469.004735473512.74
Tundla(UP)8.00-55.561576.504230428016.85
Hardoi(UP)7.0016.67731.504150415018.57
Palanpur(Guj)6.80-41.88285.204425440032.60
Chandausi(UP)6.00-20264.00433043404.09
Muskara(UP)5.201601267.5044004300-
Rajkot(Guj)5.00150519.104000400025.00
Charra(UP)5.0042.86332.004370435023.10
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67779.404350435026.09
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)4.50-59.096237.604751466827.37
Bilsi(UP)4.5018.42574.904340433511.28
Bangalore(Kar)4.00NC1272.0051005200NC
Azamgarh(UP)4.0060392.80422542300.12
Badayoun(UP)4.00-50387.30430043002.38
Muradabad(UP)4.00NC393.20437043604.05
Meerut(UP)4.006098.004725474014.55
Siddhpur(Guj)3.91-71.08862.534390437230.77
Mirzapur(UP)3.5040255.00460045269.92
Lucknow(UP)3.40-26.092649.40430041505.52
Orai(UP)3.002031.6044504500-
Sitapur(UP)3.00-21.05386.104260424023.12
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-14.29372.604550454029.26
Devariya(UP)3.0020298.00426042650.71
Mainpuri(UP)3.00-25198.204330435020.28
Bindki(UP)3.00NC88.804450446011.53
Beawar(Raj)2.80-37.78562.504400440023.94
Ballia(UP)2.50NC222.50433043251.41
Jahangirabad(UP)2.5025371.404350435020.83
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67185.0047204730-
Ujhani(UP)2.50-16.67979.30430043002.38
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00NC410.404300426019.44
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.00-42.86285.504320427021.69
Jhijhank(UP)2.00-33.33324.0045504470-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC73.0041004200-
Choubepur(UP)2.005.2648.604485450014.27
Naanpara(UP)1.6014.29112.1040004000-
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-25117.704450446014.84
Rampur(UP)1.50-11.76104.00423042300.71
Unnao(UP)1.50NC44.60425042503.28
Gazipur(UP)1.50-25191.10440043803.77
Akbarpur(UP)1.5025366.20430043009.97
Baberu(UP)1.40-17.6570.704335432021.26
Sahiyapur(UP)1.30-31.58140.40423042300.12
Ajuha(UP)1.308.3392.9042004150NC
Madhoganj(UP)1.30-43.48152.804235421016.83
Gondal(UP)1.20-14.29131.30395039508.22
Achalda(UP)1.2020111.804420445033.94
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-33.3358.904265426024.34
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33109.104125410016.20
Wazirganj(UP)1.002579.6043104280-
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-33.3378.304250425032.81
Bahraich(UP)0.60-72.7393.90398039801.79
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)57.00142144.00105201050016.89
Saharanpur(UP)40.008.112287.00102001020013.84
Shamli(UP)30.007.142525.60102801029011.74
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2438.0099509950176.39
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00NC2014.50103201031014.79
Jhargram(WB)25.00NC419.001020010200NC
Hapur(UP)15.00NC828.009940996010.44
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-14.291169.20105001050015.38
Ajuha(UP)9.00650528.4098004200NC
Mirzapur(UP)3.0020137.0010700106008.80
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC196.5010200102005.15
Dadri(UP)2.50-16.67232.00104001040015.56
Hardoi(UP)2.10NC248.00996099508.62
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-20133.6094859485-
Mainpuri(UP)1.805.88117.30952095406.73
Charra(UP)1.7054.5562.7099509900-
Gazipur(UP)1.7021.43152.9010540106006.90
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50NC86.909400940014.63
Paliakala(UP)1.507.1492.7010050100305.07
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-20116.40107001072017.78
Kasganj(UP)1.20NC101.509620962012.65
Raibareilly(UP)1.20-2049.201002510020-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20-20117.70980097508.29
Bindki(UP)1.202049.30102001020012.33
Naanpara(UP)1.20-14.2985.401080010750-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.33139.30975097009.55
Rampur(UP)1.00-16.67112.70964096405.47
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67117.4098009800-
Choubepur(UP)1.00-23.0829.8010000100006.38
Bahraich(UP)0.80-68104.8010800108005.37
Muskara(UP)0.8033.3331.30955096009.02
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.70NC47.3010250102503.96
Kasipur(WB)0.51-153.421125010900-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)241.1086.756128.601235512255-26.68
Halvad(Guj)25.50-9.121779.6078007800-23.15
Savarkundla(Guj)16.00100438.70102509998-35.95
Dhrol(Guj)12.7064.94182.6068256910-
Mahoba(UP)6.20-31.11625.3096709650-
Vankaner(Guj)6.00-9.09104.7076707700-21.33
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.0066.67277.0080007800-20.00
Rajula(Guj)1.80-60.8713.6062287990-
Soyabean
Badnagar(MP)462.00352.94713.2035903700-
Kota(Raj)359.50-33.9221588.10367536753.52
Dahod(Guj)14.00-57.831499.2036003600-4.26
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC68.005200515013.04
Suva(DillSeed)
Sami(Guj)2.2017538.8040254000-34.29
Published on July 27, 2020
