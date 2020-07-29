Oil Seeds Prices

CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)194.50-25.851336.6038973950-29.24
Siddhpur(Guj)100.1326.33412.5239053927-27.85
Thara(Guj)74.74-49.351134.5539223955-
Rajkot(Guj)70.00-41.671786.5037203755-28.12
Mehsana(Guj)61.30-24.97453.9039003940-30.04
Palanpur(Guj)60.00-18.72561.8038973912-22.86
Halvad(Guj)59.52279.591263.5237753875-30.09
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)35.00-46.42081.2039003940-29.09
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)20.60-68.452081.2039103940-28.91
Unava(Guj)16.001.27465.8039353980-26.99
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)15.90-22.06161.9038503460-22.61
Panthawada(Guj)14.43-98.871315.2638803962-
Dehgam(Guj)8.4050340.0038573922-28.24
Sami(Guj)8.109.46150.7039153920-27.16
Mansa(Guj)5.76-16.28132.8839003940-28.11
Dhoraji(Guj)4.70683.33132.3038803830-22.48
Morbi(Guj)4.40-60.7118.6030503270-38.32
Savarkundla(Guj)2.5066.6716.1037603750-26.99
Vadgam(Guj)2.30-81.3937.4839023955-28.53
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.22-64.71161.7339023918-28.40
Dhrol(Guj)1.30-43.4826.2033003250-
Vankaner(Guj)0.80-46.6715.0032503650-
CoconutOil
Puttur(Kar)6300.0015211000.001000010500-
Hunsur(Kar)6000.00-14.2933492.001200012000-
Harihara(Kar)4600.0047562318.009000750028.57
Bangalore(Kar)4100.00-55.68133020.001500016000-11.76
Santhesargur(Kar)1000.00NC28100.0080008000NC
Malur(Kar)875.00337.59125.00800010000-
Pollachi(TN)6.2058.97706.272700280022.17
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC107.001900190026.67
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC130.003350335031.37
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC88.00196001950012.64
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC175.0017200170006.17
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC130.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.00-70.59424.5032003150-13.51
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC108.0035003500-27.08
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)60.002002465.77995098509.34
Elumathur(TN)52.961745.3965.7410125966915.98
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC251.00106001060011.58
Puttur(Kar)2.00NC24.0067507500-
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)560.0033.336199.0048204780-1.53
Etah(UP)250.00-10.712780.0048004850-4.95
Farukhabad(UP)175.0048.312528.2044504500-4.30
Rajkot(Guj)42.0027.2713917.00540055008.00
Madhoganj(UP)35.00-42.621138.0048254830-2.53
Bellary(Kar)16.006.67277.0050025130-
Avalurpet'(TN)16.00-33.33210.4082238315-7.86
Mangrol(Guj)12.00-31.82457.90575057505.50
Kustagi(Kar)9.0080402.0058005000-
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-22.22304.007500750045.63
Gingee(TN)6.40166.67207.9086387936-1.12
Bewar(UP)5.00-88.89142.20495051003.13
Mahoba(UP)4.00-94.84624.504850464028.65
Panthawada(Guj)2.89-96.4177.5453155520-
Dhrol(Guj)2.4060699.70437541401.16
Kurinchipadi(TN)2.40-4085.0091958411-
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00-201508.10518352105.24
Jhansi(UP)2.0042.8613427.104880486539.43
Kallakurichi(TN)1.6060220.20866378700.43
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-23.08233.40400037509.59
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)18.00-73.911184.0097509750-3.94
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-20129.2067506750NC
HongeSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)3.00NC7.0027002700-
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.0050733.005140510018.84
Banda(UP)10.0033.33201.00510051503.03
Karvi(UP)7.0040283.60498549802.57
Singroli(MP)3.00-3.003200--8.57
Mustard
Agra(UP)161.00-5.8510822.104380437022.35
Khanpur(Raj)110.0035.81451.904573448426.57
Baran(Raj)100.00-802000.0046404250-
Nagaram(Raj)75.00-38.889811.904335432020.18
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)73.4090.653616.404450440032.64
Khair(UP)50.00NC3234.504300430022.86
Bangalore(Kar)40.009001352.005750510016.16
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.294832.004350440024.29
Jaunpur(UP)40.0014.292759.00448044606.29
Kota(Raj)37.50-48.984291.004450435025.88
Lalitpur(UP)35.00NC1878.904250425020.06
Shamli(UP)29.00161856.504700471514.63
Goluwala(Raj)27.6012.654333.604435432022.21
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)27.20-29.353616.404425440031.89
Barhaj(UP)25.00-3.852485.4042254225-0.59
Mahua Mandabar(Mahua)(Raj)22.80-45.604520--
Maharajganj(UP)22.50140046.50435041003.57
Hapur(UP)22.0022.221805.004650468012.05
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-201862.004525460025.69
Raath(UP)18.50285.42417.0043004350-
Siddhpur(Guj)18.45371.87899.434455439032.71
Lakhimpur(UP)18.00-103502.004250418022.83
Palanpur(Guj)16.00135.29317.204437442532.96
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)16.00255.566269.604700475121.76
Gorakhpur(UP)16.00-36735.0043204270-
Visnagar(Guj)14.50-68.06292.504337378232.35
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-12.51260.204750475013.10
Tundla(UP)14.00751604.504280423020.56
Bharuasumerpur(UP)13.0018.181168.004500450028.57
Mathura(UP)13.00-18.751477.004240422515.53
Rajkot(Guj)12.00140543.104000400025.00
Banda(UP)11.0057.14284.004400435025.71
Suratgarh(Raj)10.80-13.62283.404395435025.18
Aklera(Raj)10.60-16.54681.304615440744.22
Etah(UP)8.0033.33504.504350435025.72
Kasganj(UP)8.0060795.404350435026.09
Mahoba(UP)7.00-32.041496.404430444027.12
Kolaras(MP)6.20-12.404170--
Chandausi(UP)6.00NC276.00434043303.33
Rura(UP)6.00-60725.604500380032.35
Bilsi(UP)5.6024.44586.104350434011.54
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.20766.67387.204025410018.38
Muradabad(UP)5.0025403.20437043704.05
Mainpuri(UP)5.0066.67208.204320433020.00
Pohari(MP)4.90-9.804710--
Panthawada(Guj)4.5096.5116.2244754425-
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.5401.8042354225-0.35
Jhansi(UP)4.5018.42144.704245424520.77
Mauranipur(UP)4.00NC165.604350424027.94
Hardoi(UP)4.00-42.86739.504200415018.98
Bindki(UP)4.0033.3396.804430445015.06
Jhijhank(UP)4.00100332.0045004550-
Charra(UP)3.50-30339.004330437021.97
Meerut(UP)3.50-12.5105.004720472514.42
Sultanpur(UP)3.5016.67131.004950490025.63
Devariya(UP)3.5016.67305.00427542600.78
Surajgarh(Raj)3.0050416.404300430019.44
Allahabad(UP)3.00-40176.0042204225NC
Bareilly(UP)3.00-64.71141.00455542607.94
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-62.5475.004720473512.38
Ballia(UP)2.50NC227.50441043303.28
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC190.0047104720-
Orai(UP)2.50-16.6736.6045004450-
Jangipura(UP)2.5013.64105.80440043804.76
Sheopurkalan(MP)2.20-94.9791.8047614300-
Faizabad(UP)2.20-21.43127.504315430012.81
Lucknow(UP)2.20-35.292653.80430043002.87
Gazipur(UP)2.2046.67195.50440044003.53
Panna(MP)2.00-4.004990--
Baberu(UP)2.0042.8674.704350433521.68
Badayoun(UP)2.00-50391.30432043002.86
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-20375.404400435021.38
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-20400.004500450039.10
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-33.33376.604500455028.21
Mehsana(Guj)1.90-67.24155.804425440029.20
Gondal(UP)1.8050134.90395039502.60
Basti(UP)1.80-14.29174.8042304230NC
Choubepur(UP)1.70-1552.004500448514.65
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6023.08143.6042304230NC
Gurusarai(UP)1.6010081.504325425035.16
Atarra(UP)1.505086.204390435024.54
Atrauli(UP)1.50NC87.004360435036.68
Etawah(UP)1.50-25172.104500438026.76
Ajuha(UP)1.5015.3895.9042004200-0.24
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-2586.4039504000-
Bharthna(UP)1.50NC96.404400440026.44
Akbarpur(UP)1.40-6.67369.00428043009.46
Rasda(UP)1.40-6.67137.7044004325-
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.33120.304510445018.37
Partaval(UP)1.205034.7043754215-
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-7.69155.204250423519.72
Thara(Guj)1.02-51.8973.464358431227.24
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-5053.004200417010.09
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.00-50287.504365432025.97
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC60.904675426536.30
Rampur(UP)1.00-33.33106.00422542301.08
Unnao(UP)1.00-33.3346.60427542503.89
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67113.804400442033.33
Ujhani(UP)1.00-60981.30430043002.38
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-5075.0042004100-
Mawana(UP)0.90-1050.3047304730-
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)0.80-6011.404400380029.41
Naanpara(UP)0.80-50113.7040204000-
Chandoli(UP)0.70-12.523.20443544305.34
Dankaur(UP)0.70-12.551.2044804415-
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)55.00-8.332254.00105201050016.89
Saharanpur(UP)43.007.52373.00102001022013.84
Haathras(UP)40.00601511.0010200980021.43
Shamli(UP)35.00960.612595.60102851030013.02
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2488.009950990015.70
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00-122058.50103501030015.13
Hapur(UP)18.0020864.00990099406.22
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-16.671189.20105101050015.49
Raath(UP)10.00150280.5096509650-
Ajuha(UP)7.00NC542.40990099001.02
Etawah(UP)6.00-14.29521.50980097809.50
Mauranipur(UP)3.2014.2943.30950094509.20
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00NC111.00123751109024.12
Jangipura(UP)2.6062.585.2010540105207.55
Dadri(UP)2.50NC237.00104001040015.56
Gazipur(UP)2.4020157.7010540105306.79
Mainpuri(UP)2.2022.22121.70958095007.04
Auraiya(UP)2.0017.6596.709800980016.67
Mawana(UP)2.00NC114.001050010390-
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00NC137.6094859485-
Bharthna(UP)2.0011.11103.4010050990010.44
Rampur(UP)1.706.25116.10964096405.93
Allahabad(UP)1.50-25115.00980098001.03
Bahraich(UP)1.50-6.25107.8010800108005.99
Fatehpur(UP)1.5050119.40108601071519.87
Naanpara(UP)1.4010088.201080010800-
Charra(UP)1.303065.3099509900-
Hardoi(UP)1.30-50250.60996099306.75
Paliakala(UP)1.30-27.7895.3010025100504.21
Kasganj(UP)1.2020103.909680961013.62
Raibareilly(UP)1.205051.6010030100256.70
Achalda(UP)1.20NC119.8098009800-
Choubepur(UP)1.101032.009975100006.46
Banda(UP)1.00-33.3366.10957095607.89
Etah(UP)1.00-28.5792.409660964011.68
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-50141.30975097008.33
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.67119.70985097509.75
Bindki(UP)1.00-16.6751.30103001020014.06
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-66.67198.5010300102006.74
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-69.2388.5094009400-
Atrauli(UP)0.60-1.209900--
Utraula(UP)0.60NC8.401060010600-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)145.10-39.826273.701200512355-28.75
Halvad(Guj)44.1473.11823.7478007800-23.15
Morbi(Guj)18.00170053.9070258685-37.16
Savarkundla(Guj)15.00-6.25453.701087810250-32.13
Dhrol(Guj)11.20-11.81193.8066206825-
Vankaner(Guj)10.8080115.5076507670-21.54
Villupuram(TN)5.60-12.552.0090288461-6.92
Mahoba(UP)3.50-43.55628.8095809670-
Rajula(Guj)2.6044.4423.50850010588-45.16
Thattanchavady(Pud)1.60-33.334.0052797822-32.79
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC12.8055006000-
Soyabean
Ujjain(MP)444.10-44.881249.8036103761-3.50
Badnagar(MP)427.10-7.551140.3035963590-
Kota(Raj)394.009.621982.10365036754.29
Khanpur(Raj)152.008.57949.30366036603.83
Baran(Raj)125.00-125.003485--
Aklera(Raj)99.00101080.00359936203.96
Kalapipal(MP)85.00-43.332365.50360036756.19
Kolaras(MP)32.10-87.77828.1033303786-
Pohari(MP)16.80-16.803500--
Khujner(MP)15.90-502837.00354535704.11
Dahod(Guj)12.90-7.861512.10360036001.84
Basava Kalayana(Kar)11.0037.541.0037063699-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00NC688.0051005100-4.67
Bhikangaon(MP)5.50-5.503490--
Kheragarh(Cht)4.60-80.8328.6030003800-
Lalitpur(UP)4.5018.42693.704850485027.30
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)58.00-58.003850--
Suva(DillSeed)
Sami(Guj)1.30-40.9141.4040004025-34.69
