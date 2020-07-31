Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 31-07-2020 03:51:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)166.50-1.021671.3239273896-26.74
Siddhpur(Guj)105.833.753620.3539123867-27.72
Thara(Guj)85.24-5.581310.0739483905-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)70.80127.652183.1039403900-28.36
Rajkot(Guj)49.0022.51875.5037803675-26.96
Rapar(Guj)24.30-6.92318.7039003840-
Vav(Guj)18.07-32.3264.3739463688-20.76
Unava(Guj)18.00106.9492.5039303900-27.09
Halvad(Guj)7.58-78.231305.9238503800-28.70
Modasa(Guj)6.50-7.14118.0038753875-27.57
Dehgam(Guj)5.2073.33348.2038373830-28.61
Sanad(Guj)3.002004.0038503602-23.49
Vadgam(Guj)3.00-52.38946.7839083878-28.42
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.36-57.48169.6439003875-28.44
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)1.50-4021.1038253775-29.82
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC100.0035003600-16.67
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-42.8655.8033503350-35.58
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.70-12.513.3038123860-
CoconutOil
Hunsur(Kar)5000.00-16.6738492.001200012000-
Bangalore(Kar)2530.003.27138000.001500015000-11.76
Santhesargur(Kar)1300.00-13.3330900.0080008000NC
Kadur(Kar)1230.00-72.9747841.001200010580-
Malur(Kar)667.00-23.779792.00100008000-
Honnali(Kar)600.00NC68150.00900010000NC
Vazhapadi(TN)12.8077.7861.26224523302.98
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC22.253800380018.75
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC131.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.00NC429.5032003200-13.51
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00-59.62535.2710000100009.89
Velur(TN)11.58-6.01132.819639996013.94
Arasikere(Kar)9.00-55336.0092969212-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC17.001025010250-46.48
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)600.00-14.297499.0047604800-2.76
Etah(UP)400.00253500.0047504780-5.94
Farukhabad(UP)178.00-13.172911.2044504400-4.30
Mangrol(Guj)102.00827.27570.90565057503.67
Rajkot(Guj)54.00-2814046.00527552505.50
Bellary(Kar)46.00187.5323.0046905002-
Madhoganj(UP)42.50-29.171240.5048504850-2.02
Raichur(Kar)9.008018.0044955651-
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-66.67320.007500750045.63
Vikkiravandi(TN)3.60-25329.6058285723-12.33
Mahoba(UP)3.30-26.675475.2048254850-
Challakere(Kar)3.00NC8.0055125719-
Jhansi(UP)2.801213432.404870487539.14
Dhoraji(Guj)2.2015.79302.20485547807.77
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.00NC112.0038624187-
Gingee(TN)2.00-16.67212.3076208137-12.77
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.905.563861.9052505375NC
Porbandar(Guj)1.50-81.25129.80459050257.12
Bareilly(UP)1.50-11.005000--2.44
Bhiloda(Guj)1.00-16.6745.1037505000-
Dhrol(Guj)1.00-23.08702.0042154225-2.54
Bhanvad(Guj)1.0066.67235.004250450016.44
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00NC1336.005366508543.51
Cheyyar(TN)0.77-54.71185.3279409430-3.73
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)27.0092.861225.0097509750-3.94
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-60136.2067506800NC
Linseed
Banda(UP)14.0075223.00515051004.04
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)14.00-12.5763.005200515020.23
Maudaha(UP)10.0011.11192.30500050003.09
Karvi(UP)6.009.09295.10501050303.09
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)1.70-1556.70467546009.48
Baberu(UP)0.90-18.1836.905000492019.76
Mustard
Agra(UP)162.004.5211456.104350438021.51
Nagaram(Raj)114.4029.2710217.704330434020.04
Jaunpur(UP)50.0066.672919.00447545206.17
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)49.10-24.693845.004475447533.38
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.294982.004350440024.29
Kota(Raj)37.00-54.044526.004450445025.88
Wansi(UP)35.00-70.004200--
Shamli(UP)30.00-7.691981.504715471015.00
Siddhpur(Guj)29.0757.56957.574525445534.79
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)27.5037.5642.504650455010.19
Katghora(Cht)21.00NC107.0042004200-
Hapur(UP)20.00-201895.004680465011.43
Narsinghgarh(MP)19.0090625.004305380034.53
Achnera(UP)19.00-51653.004350430019.18
Lalsot(Raj)18.10-7.651712.804748468026.78
Bangalore(Kar)18.003501396.005750575016.16
Muskara(UP)18.0033.331330.5044004300-
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00NC1320.204700470011.90
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-401942.004600455027.78
Bharuasumerpur(UP)14.00-48.151250.004500450028.57
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.673560.004280427023.70
Durgapur(WB)12.50NC799.574800480012.94
Tundla(UP)12.00-201658.504320436021.69
Gorakhpur(UP)10.00-33.33785.0043504330-
Mathura(UP)10.00-16.671521.004250425015.80
Karvi(UP)10.00-13.04260.504400437026.98
Beldanga(WB)10.00NC435.005000500031.58
Visnagar(Guj)9.60-37.94342.644490449537.02
Raath(UP)9.2041.54448.4044004400-
Kasganj(UP)8.0033.33823.404300434024.64
Chirgaon(UP)8.00-16.004500--
Memari(WB)8.00471.4333.404800420023.08
Goluwala(Raj)7.90-72.854407.604499450823.97
Banda(UP)7.50-6.25315.004400435025.71
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.20260405.604250420025.00
Farukhabad(UP)7.00-12.571.304400435023.94
Suratgarh(Raj)6.00-42.312316.204458444026.97
Chandausi(UP)6.00-14.29302.00436043503.81
Hardoi(UP)6.0050751.504200420018.98
Asansol(WB)5.683.27403.354800480012.94
Kolaras(MP)5.00257.1425.2043804570-
Etah(UP)5.00-16.67526.504350440025.72
Bilsi(UP)5.004.17605.704350435011.54
Rura(UP)5.00NC745.606500700088.41
Jhijhank(UP)5.0025342.0045004500-
Mahoba(UP)4.80-26.151519.004460445027.98
Jhansi(UP)4.00-20162.704270424021.48
Muradabad(UP)4.00-33.33423.20437043604.05
Akbarpur(UP)3.602.86383.20428042809.46
Rajkot(Guj)3.50-65570.104200405031.25
Bagru(Raj)3.50-41.6792.8041004100-
Charra(UP)3.5016.67352.004350435022.54
Lucknow(UP)3.2045.452664.60431043003.11
Barmer(Raj)3.00400185.8045004200-
Badayoun(UP)3.0050397.30435043203.57
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0020201.0047254720-
Naugarh(UP)3.00-40372.80423542350.24
Kayamganj(UP)3.0020387.604500451028.21
Gazipur(UP)3.0011.11206.90440044003.53
Haathras(UP)3.00-70321.704300430019.44
Mainpuri(UP)3.00-25222.204360437021.11
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-16.67412.80432043101.65
Faizabad(UP)2.5013.64132.504315431512.81
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50-28.57299.504370434026.12
Orai(UP)2.50NC41.6045304500-
Sitapur(UP)2.50-16.67391.104285426022.43
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-28.57136.004900495024.37
Jangipura(UP)2.50-16.67116.80438044004.29
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00NC424.404400435022.22
Auraiya(UP)2.00-20627.604500440025.00
Bahraich(UP)2.00233.3397.90398039802.31
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-20384.404410440021.66
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-42.86259.00455046008.72
Devariya(UP)2.00-20314.00427542800.78
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-50487.004740473012.86
Tulsipur(UP)2.0011.1194.0039503950-
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010081.0042004200-
Choubepur(UP)1.9026.6758.804575455016.56
Etawah(UP)1.8050178.104480450026.20
Baberu(UP)1.60-11.1181.504350437021.68
Basti(UP)1.60-11.11178.00429042301.42
Gurusarai(UP)1.606086.704325432535.16
Naanpara(UP)1.6014.29119.7040004010-
Barhaj(UP)1.60-922528.6042504250NC
Atrauli(UP)1.505092.004350435036.36
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC66.904600466034.11
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-25150.60425042300.47
Ujhani(UP)1.5050984.30435043003.57
Beawar(Raj)1.30-53.57565.104475440026.06
Madhoganj(UP)1.30-18.75161.004270425020.28
Gondal(UP)1.20-14.29140.10395039502.60
Fatehpur(UP)1.2020124.704520451518.64
Shikohabad(UP)1.20-20114.504120412014.44
Achalda(UP)1.2020118.204500450036.36
Bharthna(UP)1.20-33.33102.404450439027.87
Mawana(UP)1.101054.5047404720-
Atarra(UP)1.00-9.0990.404400439024.82
Jalaun(UP)1.00-16.6741.304370427734.83
Rampur(UP)1.00-16.67110.40423042301.20
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-33.3377.10435043252.72
Meerut(UP)1.00-71.43107.004760472015.39
Ajuha(UP)1.00-16.67100.3042104200NC
Bindki(UP)1.00-7598.804430443015.06
Rasda(UP)1.00-16.67142.1044204410-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-50108.50420042005.00
Unnao(UP)0.80-2048.20432542755.10
Partaval(UP)0.80-2038.3043704375-
Chandoli(UP)0.70-12.526.20445044405.70
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)52.00-8.772474.00108001052020.00
Haathras(UP)40.001001661.00102001000021.43
Saharanpur(UP)36.00-102525.00103001020014.96
Shamli(UP)36.00202747.60104501028013.59
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.0042160.50104501032016.24
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2588.0099509950176.39
Hapur(UP)20.0033.33934.009900994010.00
Ghaziabad(UP)14.0016.671241.20105201050015.60
Ajuha(UP)9.00NC576.40985098000.51
Durgapur(WB)8.153.82520.97109001070011.79
Etawah(UP)6.00-29.41533.50982597507.97
Raath(UP)4.00-73.33300.5096509650-
Mothkur(UP)3.509.3833.2095009600-
Dadri(UP)3.0020249.00104001040015.56
Bharthna(UP)2.608.33113.401000099009.41
Buland Shahr(UP)2.5025146.6094859485-
Hardoi(UP)2.10NC254.80994099608.40
Mainpuri(UP)2.1016.67129.90963095207.96
Banda(UP)2.00NC75.10960095508.78
Mawana(UP)2.0033.33123.001050010400-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.33206.5010250102005.67
Jangipura(UP)2.002594.4010500105706.06
Farukhabad(UP)1.8080148.90975097509.55
Mauranipur(UP)1.80-52.6346.909580945010.11
Rampur(UP)1.7070122.50964096405.47
Paliakala(UP)1.7013.33101.5010050100505.07
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.606.6796.709400940014.63
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC102.909800980019.15
Raibareilly(UP)1.502557.001002510025-
Naanpara(UP)1.502593.601080010800-
Gazipur(UP)1.40-17.65166.5010500105406.49
Charra(UP)1.30-23.5369.9099509950-
Kasganj(UP)1.20NC108.309680962013.35
Bindki(UP)1.20NC53.70102001020012.33
Bahraich(UP)1.1037.5110.0010800108005.37
Etah(UP)1.00-23.0896.809700965012.79
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.67123.80108801070019.76
Achalda(UP)1.00NC124.2098009800-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.67124.10985098008.84
Gurusarai(UP)1.0066.6734.209500950015.85
Choubepur(UP)0.90-1035.8010000100006.38
Utraula(UP)0.60NC11.001060010600-
Muskara(UP)0.60-2533.90960095509.59
Safflower
Bidar(Kar)2.00NC6.0038003850-2.56
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-1.003116--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)102.50-8.566488.301250512055-25.79
Halvad(Guj)10.20-77.981880.2676507800-24.63
Mahoba(UP)8.10118.92640.6095809550-
Dhrol(Guj)6.0022.45204.7069756780-
Vankaner(Guj)2.60-75.24128.6077007600-21.03
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50-70278.5078008000-22.00
Thiryagadurgam(TN)0.80-33.33136.4057368086-45.04
Vikkiravandi(TN)0.80-33.3313.0070507250-25.00
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)332.00-12.422693.10367536755.00
Narsinghgarh(MP)77.60-51.044731.70362036750.56
Kalapipal(MP)65.00-23.532430.50362036006.78
Shajapur(MP)55.00-0.72741.4635703580-
Bidar(Kar)50.00212.5229.0035503600-3.53
Kolaras(MP)32.5038.89884.0033453405-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)16.006.67719.0051505100-3.74
Khujner(MP)10.40-66.882878.80362036006.31
Basava Kalayana(Kar)5.00-70.5963.0037003691-
Dahod(Guj)4.90-61.721529.80360036001.84
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)22.00-59.26134.0038803850-
Mundaragi(Kar)2.00100185.0032243822-19.12
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)1.3616.2430.9442223887-27.08

Published on July 31, 2020
