Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 04-08-2020 02:51:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)25.24232.981331.1638503850-28.37
Rapar(Guj)17.50-27.982336.2039153900-
Unava(Guj)14.70-18.33507.2039353930-28.19
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)14.30-79.82197.4039403940-27.71
Dehgam(Guj)8.5063.46356.7039123837-27.22
Savarkundla(Guj)7.5020023.6037303760-27.57
Vadgam(Guj)5.0066.67951.7839483908-27.76
Mansa(Guj)3.29-47.78142.4739503875-27.72
Dhansura(Guj)2.50-83.33283.5039203925-26.87
Dhrol(Guj)1.20-7.6927.4035853300-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-41.18135.0038303755-23.48
CoconutOil
Arasikere(Kar)2800.0046069837.001428016000-4.80
Omalur(TN)12.40-0.499.101850185044.53
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC60.5018200182008.33
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC187.003200310028.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC111.0035003500-7.89
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)120.005002655.279950100009.34
Muthur(TN)3.005028.009880950521.38
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC49.509800950016.67
GroundNutOil
Kallakurichi(TN)3.20100223.4076308663-11.55
Vellore(TN)2.41-46.3335.278800890015.79
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.80-5.263863.7050005250-9.91
Dhrol(Guj)1.00NC703.00442542152.31
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00-501339.004784511827.95
Mustard
Agra(UP)162.00NC11780.104350435021.51
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)54.1010.183953.204560447529.36
Aligarh(UP)30.00-255042.004350435022.54
Achnera(UP)19.00NC1691.004380435020.00
Gorakhpur(UP)15.0050815.0043604350-
Muskara(UP)13.50-251357.5044004400-
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-201344.204700470011.90
Beldanga(WB)8.00-20451.005000500031.58
Rampurhat(WB)7.30-6.4176.30422042208.21
Jhijhank(UP)7.0040356.0045204500-
Charra(UP)6.0071.43364.004300435022.86
Muradabad(UP)5.0025433.20439043704.28
Saharanpur(UP)5.00150497.004740474012.86
Hardoi(UP)5.00-16.67761.504230420020.86
Mauranipur(UP)4.5012.5174.604320435027.06
Rura(UP)4.0033.33759.604250440025.00
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67213.90440044003.53
Jhansi(UP)3.00-25168.704545427029.30
Mirzapur(UP)3.0050265.00456545509.08
Kayamganj(UP)3.00NC393.604480450027.27
Sultanpur(UP)3.0020142.004900490024.37
Sitapur(UP)2.8012396.704280428523.70
Badayoun(UP)2.50-16.67402.30437043504.05
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67238.50442544203.63
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67206.0047204725-
Akbarpur(UP)2.50-30.56388.20428042809.46
Azamgarh(UP)2.20-12417.20432543202.25
Faizabad(UP)2.00-20136.504350431513.73
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00NC388.404400441022.22
Rasda(UP)2.00100146.1044254420-
Etawah(UP)1.80NC181.704450448027.14
Kandi(WB)1.606.6785.104010402013.92
Gondal(UP)1.5025143.10395039502.60
Atrauli(UP)1.50NC95.004350435036.36
Auraiya(UP)1.50-25630.604480450025.49
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-2597.0039503950-
Bharthna(UP)1.5025105.404450445027.69
Mawana(UP)1.209.0956.9047304740-
Rampur(UP)1.2020112.80423042301.20
Ajuha(UP)1.2020102.70422042100.24
Naanpara(UP)1.20-25122.1040004000-4.76
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.67126.704525452018.77
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-16.67116.504400412022.22
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67120.204500450036.36
Mainpuri(UP)1.00-66.67224.204330436020.28
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC81.6043404310-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-33.33113.50420042002.44
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC44.5042004200NC
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-46.67152.20428042501.18
Milak(UP)0.80-38.46127.6045904560-
Chandoli(UP)0.70NC27.60443544505.34
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-62.587.904325432534.74
Dankaur(UP)0.60NC53.6043874425-
Mustardoil
Shamli(UP)31.00-13.892809.60104701045013.80
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2638.0099509950176.39
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00-15.382204.50104501045016.24
Saharanpur(UP)20.00-44.442565.00102501030014.40
Ghaziabad(UP)13.00-7.141267.20105201052015.60
Raath(UP)9.00125318.5096509650-
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11592.40985098500.51
Etawah(UP)5.00-16.67543.50985098258.24
Buland Shahr(UP)4.4076155.4094609485-
Mauranipur(UP)2.8055.5652.50950095809.20
Bharthna(UP)2.50-3.85118.409950100008.86
Charra(UP)2.1061.5474.1099509950-
Gazipur(UP)2.0042.86170.5010500105006.49
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-4.76133.90968096308.52
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC210.5010350102506.70
Auraiya(UP)1.7013.33106.309850980019.76
Milak(UP)1.60-11.11100.801008010060-
Rampur(UP)1.50-11.76125.50964096405.47
Kayamganj(UP)1.5050127.10975098507.73
Hardoi(UP)1.30-38.1257.40994099408.40
Achalda(UP)1.2020126.6098209800-
Naanpara(UP)1.20-2096.001080010800-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-44.44150.909800975010.11
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67110.309680968013.35
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-20125.40109001088019.98
Utraula(UP)0.60NC12.201060010600-
Muskara(UP)0.60NC35.10955096009.02
Kasipur(WB)0.557.844.521120011250-
NeemSeed
Arasikere(Kar)13.008.33124.0049854994-
Madhugiri(Kar)10.00400244.0049364000-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)15.7854.711896.0477507650-24.39
Savarkundla(Guj)10.00-10.007428--
Jasdan(Guj)8.20-8.207750--
Dhrol(Guj)2.60-56.67207.3071606975-
Rajula(Guj)2.1016.6715.7075686228-
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)116.00-50482.0041004040-
Kustagi(Kar)14.00-14.004028--
Bellary(Kar)4.00NC64.80406940993.12
Mundaragi(Kar)3.00-50194.0036593482-8.20

Published on August 04, 2020
