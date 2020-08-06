Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 06-08-2020 03:48:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Siddhpur(Guj)101.25-4.333721.6039253912-27.48
Thara(Guj)81.10-4.861391.1739503948-
Palanpur(Guj)56.00NC2673.8039373867-27.46
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)50.9027.572304.5039603925-27.34
Panthawada(Guj)36.33151.771351.5939243880-
Rajkot(Guj)36.00-26.531911.5037753780-28.57
Kalol(Guj)24.00-40263.1039253935-
Halvad(Guj)21.48-14.91352.6438503850-28.37
Rapar(Guj)20.30162356.5039153915-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)16.30-59.152304.5039553925-27.43
Vadgam(Guj)15.50176.79972.8839623932-27.50
Dehgam(Guj)7.60-35.04376.0038803912-27.81
Sami(Guj)7.50-21.88173.0039053910-27.35
Amirgadh(Guj)6.3613.1778.0939353910-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)6.29166.53175.9339383900-27.74
Unava(Guj)4.20-62.16522.5039253925-28.38
Dahod(Guj)3.403677.3036503650-30.48
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC102.0036003600-14.29
Savarkundla(Guj)0.70-90.6724.3037333730-27.51
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.60-14.2913.9038623812-
CoconutOil
Kadur(Kar)4208.00242.1152049.00900012000-
Pandavapura(Kar)1520.00-13.645280.001000010000-33.33
Bangalore(Kar)1400.00-41.67141800.00190001400035.71
Davangere(Kar)600.00-251400.0070007000-
Omalur(TN)12.40NC111.501850185044.53
Elumathur(TN)6.99109.288346.802956309026.38
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC180.00172001700021.99
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-33.3372.0017850171202.88
Karamadai(TN)1.90123.53157.982600260015.56
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC133.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC360.002400240020.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC112.5035003500-7.89
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)74.24-18.55657.1599001016015.52
Kangeyam(TN)49.003902714.271000099509.89
Anaimalai(TN)6.50-73.46160.8497009700-4.90
Elumathur(TN)2.25-93.531005.599789996512.13
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC18.001000010250-44.44
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)90.00-107689.0046704660-4.60
Etah(UP)70.007.693635.0046804700-6.40
Madhoganj(UP)25.00-41.181265.5048504850-3.96
Rajkot(Guj)16.00-70.3714062.00532552755.45
Gangavathi(Kar)15.00-11.7632.0055005500-
Mangrol(Guj)12.00-88.24582.90557556503.24
Avalurpet'(TN)11.20-6.67233.6085867955-7.29
Raichur(Kar)10.0011.1128.0045384495-
Anthiyur(TN)6.4469.92149.6458476059-
Jasdan(Guj)5.00-91.67325.004750535011.76
Gajol(WB)3.5016.6719.9058007500NC
Cheyyar(TN)3.44346.75188.7679407940-3.73
Jhansi(UP)2.00-9.0913436.604885488039.57
Bewar(UP)2.00-60149.20490049002.08
Kallakurichi(TN)1.60100225.8078747906-8.72
Ulundurpettai(TN)1.60-7.926135--43.15
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-501511.1047904953-2.74
Bagalakot(Kar)1.00-97.6244.0055285525-
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00NC1340.004160478411.26
Manalurpet(TN)1.00-1.007819--
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)34.001033.331262.0095009500NC
Rajkot(Guj)4.00100140.20685067503.40
Linseed
Maudaha(UP)13.00-13.33220.30510050005.15
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)11.00-21.43774.005150520019.08
Karvi(UP)7.5066.67307.10500050252.88
Baberu(UP)0.80-11.1137.705000500019.76
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)0.70-58.8257.404750467511.24
Mustard
Agra(UP)168.006.3312432.104350434021.51
Nagaram(Raj)96.40-15.7310410.504510433025.03
Kota(Raj)61.0064.864648.004550445028.71
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)57.9057.774149.204625460031.21
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)48.6040.876440.804930490733.42
Khair(UP)40.00-203534.504300425022.86
Aligarh(UP)30.00505142.004450440025.35
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-402979.00450044756.76
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.001002002.004725460031.25
Shamli(UP)28.00-6.672097.504715471515.00
Mathura(UP)26.00301613.004410466020.16
Khanpur(Raj)25.00251541.904631454328.18
Tundla(UP)25.00108.331708.504355432023.72
Gorakhpur(UP)23.0053.33861.0043604360-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)23.00-16.36688.50463046509.72
Gangapur City(Raj)21.80240.621453.804767478127.87
Barhaj(UP)20.0011502568.60427042500.47
Hardoi(UP)18.00157.14811.504150422018.57
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00NC1404.204700470011.90
Muskara(UP)15.0015.381413.5044504425-
Palanpur(Guj)12.00-20371.204637450238.96
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-203614.004350432022.54
Lalsot(Raj)11.2067.161748.604771476227.60
Karvi(UP)10.00NC280.504415440027.42
Burdwan(WB)10.0053.8553.005000500019.05
Aklera(Raj)8.50-19.81698.304635461535.84
Goluwala(Raj)8.40-2.334441.604619457527.25
Beldanga(WB)8.00NC467.005000500031.58
Rampurhat(WB)7.705.4891.70422042208.21
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.5071.05426.204262435025.35
Saharanpur(UP)6.508.33522.004745474012.98
Raath(UP)6.50-29.35461.4045004400-
Etah(UP)6.0020548.504500445030.06
Kasganj(UP)6.00-14.29849.404620455033.53
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.70-91.63280.604703401623.37
Auraiya(UP)5.00233.33640.604550448027.45
Muradabad(UP)5.00-16.67455.20440043804.51
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-28.57366.0045504520-
Rajkot(Guj)4.5028.57579.104000420025.00
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-501420.005650565014.14
Badayoun(UP)4.0033.33416.30437043754.05
Katwa(WB)3.80-7.3276.604800480020.00
Lucknow(UP)3.602.862678.80433043503.71
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-12.5432.20431543152.01
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.5040306.504375437025.00
Jhansi(UP)3.50-7.89183.304550454029.45
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.40-90.744149.204605460030.64
Charra(UP)3.00-25378.004400435025.71
Mirzapur(UP)3.00NC271.004625456510.51
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-14.29406.604500447027.84
Devariya(UP)3.0050320.00432042751.84
Rura(UP)3.00NC771.604250425025.00
Akbarpur(UP)3.0015.38399.404340432011.00
Panthawada(Guj)2.89-35.7822.0046854475-
Ballia(UP)2.50NC243.50445044254.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC216.0047254725-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.5025405.004480450026.20
Sitapur(UP)2.50-10.71401.704300428024.28
Meerut(UP)2.50150112.004700476014.08
Rasda(UP)2.50NC156.1044104420-
Jangipura(UP)2.50NC121.80443043805.48
Bilsi(UP)2.40-46.67619.504350435011.54
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00NC428.404460440023.89
Atarra(UP)2.00-33.33100.404360437024.57
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-20397.404425442022.92
Soharatgarh(UP)2.0011.11151.60428542401.06
Gazipur(UP)2.00-42.86217.90443044004.24
Baberu(UP)1.9018.7585.304360435021.96
Choubepur(UP)1.90NC62.604600457517.20
Basti(UP)1.8012.5184.80430043001.42
Etawah(UP)1.80NC185.304425445026.43
Robertsganj(UP)1.808080.70432543502.73
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-14.29232.004325432020.14
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.706.2538.104700470017.50
Jalaun(UP)1.505044.304421437036.41
Rampur(UP)1.5025115.80423042301.20
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050119.504500440025.00
Sahiyapur(UP)1.5025157.60429042901.42
Gondal(UP)1.40-17.65149.30395039502.60
Suratgarh(Raj)1.30-78.332318.804460445827.03
Ajuha(UP)1.209.09107.30425042500.95
Tulsipur(UP)1.20-2099.4040503950-
Naanpara(UP)1.2020126.5039904025-5.00
Kandi(WB)1.20-2587.504020401014.20
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.3361.9047304735-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC124.204400445033.33
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-23.08163.004300427018.78
Gurusarai(UP)1.0066.6789.904450432538.63
Ujhani(UP)1.00-33.33986.30445043505.95
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-46.6768.504490460029.39
Unnao(UP)0.80NC49.80440043256.93
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-46.15130.704560455019.69
Chandoli(UP)0.60-14.2928.80444044355.46
Dankaur(UP)0.60NC54.8043564387-
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-4082.8043704340-
Mustardoil
Sainthia(WB)72.00-10628.001030010180-
Meerut(UP)54.003.852582.00108001080020.00
Haathras(UP)35.00-12.51731.00101001020020.24
Saharanpur(UP)30.00-6.252689.00104001040016.07
Shamli(UP)30.007.142925.60104401047013.48
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2738.0099509950176.39
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-9.092288.50104501045016.24
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00NC1323.20106001060016.48
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29622.40990099001.02
Etawah(UP)7.0040557.50982598507.97
Hardoi(UP)6.00200273.40935099301.96
Raath(UP)5.00-44.44328.5096509650-
Dadri(UP)3.00NC255.00104001040015.56
Banda(UP)1.80-1078.70962096009.01
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-5.26141.30975096809.30
Auraiya(UP)1.60-5.88109.509800985019.15
Rampur(UP)1.606.67128.70964096405.47
Paliakala(UP)1.60-20108.7010125101205.85
Charra(UP)1.50-11.7680.5099509950-
Mauranipur(UP)1.50-46.4355.50950095009.20
Etah(UP)1.3030101.409750976013.37
Raibareilly(UP)1.20-2059.401002010025-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC131.4098009800-
Naanpara(UP)1.2050100.001075010850-
Kasganj(UP)1.0025113.909700971013.58
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.67131.50990098509.39
Gazipur(UP)1.00-50172.5010620105007.71
Jangipura(UP)1.00-5096.4010620105007.27
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.9028.5750.5010270102504.16
Choubepur(UP)0.90NC37.6010200100008.51
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-50130.20108301085019.21
Muskara(UP)0.60NC36.30955095509.02
Kasipur(WB)0.585.455.681125011200-
NeemSeed
Arasikere(Kar)3.00-76.92130.0044004985-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)105.502.936593.801220012505-27.62
Halvad(Guj)21.6659.731931.2677507750-24.39
Jasdan(Guj)19.20-26.1582.701100010250-26.67
Savarkundla(Guj)6.00-66.67477.70101759975-36.56
Rajula(Guj)3.30NC30.1087539075-43.53
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)2.2017572.10925011500-
Dhrol(Guj)2.0081.82210.4066756590-
Dahod(Guj)1.5036.3626.9075007500-28.57
Katwa(WB)1.50-6.2547.3055005500-11.29
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.308.3331.5055005500-11.29
Ulundurpettai(TN)0.70-94.1740.7067949125-35.08
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)307.50-7.3823000.60367536755.00
Aklera(Raj)72.00-27.271152.00368635999.02
Ashoknagar(MP)40.70-40.703650--
Khanpur(Raj)27.10-6.551005.40371536555.39
Dahod(Guj)21.90346.941551.70372536005.37
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-37.5729.0052755150-1.40
Khujner(MP)2.10-79.812880.90358536203.17
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)47.00-35.62602.0038203950-
Mundaragi(Kar)4.0033.33198.0025673659-35.60
Bellary(Kar)3.00-2567.80409240693.70
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)0.52-61.7631.9841374222-28.55

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 06, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.