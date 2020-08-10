Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 10-08-2020 04:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Thara(Guj)18.42-78.581495.5739403958-
Siddhpur(Guj)6.75-91.673809.3539303937-27.38
Mehsana(Guj)3.70-94.15572.6039103930-29.87
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50212.558.3033503350-35.58
Himatnagar(Guj)1.50-83.3336.7039753950-25.70
Dehgam(Guj)1.30-71.74381.9038753887-27.91
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-503.0035003750-31.71
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC104.0018003500-57.14
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)5970.002885147970.001400014000NC
Harihara(Kar)5600.0011.1173861.008500700021.43
Santhesargur(Kar)1600.0023.0832500.0080008000NC
Nanjangud(Kar)1000.00-23.086450.0090008000-5.26
Malur(Kar)400.00-40.0310192.001500010000-
Omalur(TN)12.40NC136.301850185044.53
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC482.0017300174009.15
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC140.002950335015.69
Muthur(TN)2.00-33.3351.003125293538.58
Karamadai(TN)1.27-43.3161.492600260015.56
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC24.754000360025.00
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC135.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC365.002400240020.00
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.90-4.902800-NC
Copra
Bangalore(Kar)3.0020022.001000010000-44.44
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)650.00242.118529.0046504700-5.01
Challakere(Kar)116.001833.33130.0064814295-
Farukhabad(UP)80.00NC3131.2042504500-7.61
Vikkiravandi(TN)60.001566.67389.6053485828-11.21
Bellary(Kar)43.00-32.81430.0043014663-
Avalurpet'(TN)32.00185.71265.6080638586-12.94
Madhoganj(UP)24.00-41289.5048304850-4.36
Raichur(Kar)21.00133.3358.0049484799-
Mahoba(UP)9.70-11.825495.90486048406.11
Kustagi(Kar)9.00NC411.0057005800-
Vellore(TN)5.451149.938700900014.47
Jasdan(Guj)4.00-66.671816.0040005250NC
Sindagi(Kar)4.00-4.004150--
Tindivanam(TN)3.8022.58453.9066026275-28.62
Cheyyar(TN)3.24523.08192.5281758111-0.89
Mundaragi(Kar)3.002001344.004527510321.08
Bewar(UP)2.50-37.5155.70510051006.25
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-80341.007500750045.63
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-50113.0036983862-
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)53.00341.671327.0095009500NC
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00NC794.005200518020.23
Karvi(UP)6.508.33319.60502050503.29
Banda(UP)3.50-12.5230.50530051508.16
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)1.0042.8658.404750475011.24
Atarra(UP)0.60-14.29133.00500049853.09
Mahoba(UP)0.60-14.2938.70496049502.48
Mustard
Khanpur(Raj)172.4074.142084.704721475030.67
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)73.5051.236587.805100493038.02
Gharsana(Raj)46.90-93.804650--
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.295292.004600445029.58
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.0014.292152.004650470029.17
Malpura(Raj)33.90-46.95195.604875482532.83
Kota(Raj)31.5043.184755.004750465034.37
Bharuasumerpur(UP)25.001501340.004500450028.57
Hapur(UP)25.00251985.004650465010.71
Mathura(UP)25.00-3.851663.004350441018.53
Shamli(UP)22.00-26.672201.504710471514.88
Achnera(UP)21.0010.531805.004350435019.18
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-13.04728.504650463010.19
Barhaj(UP)20.00-9.092652.60428042700.71
Gorakhpur(UP)18.00-10937.0043554350-
Bangalore(Kar)17.002401464.005650565014.14
Hardoi(UP)16.00166.67855.504150425018.57
Muskara(UP)14.802.071472.1044504450-
Raath(UP)12.50-3.85512.4047004650-
Karvi(UP)11.5027.78321.504410442527.27
Kasganj(UP)10.0025885.404550463031.50
Beldanga(WB)10.0025487.005000500031.58
Saharanpur(UP)8.0045.45549.004700472011.90
Banda(UP)7.007.69342.004500450028.57
Jhijhank(UP)6.00200382.0045004530-
Tundla(UP)6.00-761720.504450435526.42
Etah(UP)5.00-28.57572.504500455030.06
Rura(UP)5.00NC791.604225422524.26
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.70-33.8449.804500450032.35
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-10451.20432543202.25
Katwa(WB)4.507.1494.004900480022.50
Chandausi(UP)4.00-33.33322.00436043803.81
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20473.20440044204.51
Akbarpur(UP)4.0014.29414.404350434011.25
Lucknow(UP)3.805.562693.60435043404.19
Siddhpur(Guj)3.74-77.88998.874512469234.41
Mahoba(UP)3.60-14.291547.604470449029.57
Mirzapur(UP)3.5040283.004630463010.63
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC228.0047004705-
Orai(UP)3.00-6062.6047204650-
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-14.29419.604450448026.42
Faizabad(UP)2.8012151.904340435013.46
Bilsi(UP)2.70-28.95632.504425440013.46
Gazipur(UP)2.6030223.10443044304.24
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50-16.67317.504400438525.71
Jahangirabad(UP)2.5025406.404500445025.00
Jangipura(UP)2.40-4126.60443044305.48
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00NC436.404600450027.78
Badayoun(UP)2.00-60430.30437543704.17
Basti(UP)2.00-16.67193.60430043001.42
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00NC413.004500450026.76
Devariya(UP)2.00-20329.00432043301.84
Mainpuri(UP)2.0017.65239.404350432020.83
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00100119.50420042002.44
Madhoganj(UP)1.8080166.604250430017.40
Bahraich(UP)1.6033.33103.50402040503.34
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-11.11164.40429042901.42
Choubepur(UP)1.606.6768.804600460017.20
Rampur(UP)1.5025121.20423042301.20
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050124.504400445022.22
Meerut(UP)1.5050117.004710470014.32
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC113.3042004250-0.24
Bindki(UP)1.5050103.804550456020.05
Bharthna(UP)1.50-25112.404480444028.55
Rasda(UP)1.50-25163.1043804420-
Beawar(Raj)1.20-7.69567.504775447534.51
Etawah(UP)1.20-20190.704550450030.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.2020135.104560455019.69
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.3366.9047104770-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC128.204500440036.36
Gurusarai(UP)1.00NC93.904450445038.63
Naanpara(UP)1.0011.11130.3040253995-4.17
Ujhani(UP)1.00-33.33991.30435044003.57
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC85.0043004200-
Wazirganj(UP)1.0066.6786.0043504390-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC48.5042004200NC
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.8846.6710.404650435033.24
Atarra(UP)0.80-46.67105.004425440026.43
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-46.6773.104475448028.96
Unnao(UP)0.70-12.551.20442544007.53
Bundi(Raj)0.60-33.3334.004675431134.03
Utraula(UP)0.60NC9.6040004000-
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)56.00122794.00108501085020.76
Saharanpur(UP)45.00252851.00104001040016.07
Shamli(UP)29.005.453038.60104501045014.84
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2838.009950995015.70
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00NC2388.50105001045016.80
Hapur(UP)12.00-20988.0010000100007.30
Ajuha(UP)7.00-22.22654.40990099001.02
Raath(UP)7.00-22.22360.5096509650-
Hardoi(UP)5.30165288.00994099606.31
Etawah(UP)5.00-16.67579.509850985010.36
Dadri(UP)4.00NC271.00104001040015.56
Banda(UP)3.002089.70960096258.23
Mirzapur(UP)2.5066.67145.0010775108009.56
Bharthna(UP)2.4033.33126.80995098509.94
Bahraich(UP)2.2057.14117.2010800108005.99
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67137.8098009800-
Buland Shahr(UP)2.0066.67165.8098109800-
Jangipura(UP)2.00-23.08100.4010630105008.47
Purulia(WB)2.00NC25.00118201070014.42
Rampur(UP)1.8020135.30964096405.93
Gazipur(UP)1.70-43.33175.9010650105007.90
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50NC104.7094009400-
Etah(UP)1.5025106.809750980012.72
Kasganj(UP)1.5025119.309700971012.27
Mawana(UP)1.5050128.001060010700-
Mainpuri(UP)1.50-6.25147.50967097308.04
Paliakala(UP)1.40-6.67114.5010120101004.65
Farukhabad(UP)1.2020157.30985098509.44
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.10NC54.9010260102504.06
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.67134.60108251080019.48
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.67135.909925995011.20
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6742.0010200102258.86
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2063.0010020100306.88
Bindki(UP)0.8033.3356.50103001020013.69
Naanpara(UP)0.80-20103.601090010750-
Kasipur(WB)0.52-3.77.801125011250-
NeemSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)3.00-70250.0040004936-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Jasdan(Guj)23.0012.2126.2085009750-43.33
Thiryagadurgam(TN)2.00150138.4087755736-15.92
Mahoba(UP)2.00-20645.1095509540-
Tindivanam(TN)1.90-29.6391.6066005795-36.03
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.6010014.6078367050-16.64
Katwa(WB)1.60-11.1150.7054005500-12.90
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)1.10102.1083208500-16.80
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.33279.5075007800-25.00
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)436.0069.6523693.60367537505.00
Badnagar(MP)374.3032.451797.2036943592-
Khanpur(Raj)158.0024.211290.60365537503.69
Kurawar(MP)118.35-118.353700--
Khategaon(MP)67.90189.1816224.50340033009.68
Dahod(Guj)32.30-6.381618.50372537255.37
Kalapipal(MP)21.00-67.692451.50365036204.92
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-16.67751.0052505200-1.87
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC72.00485048505.43
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)305.00323.61979.0039503900-
Sindhanur(Kar)44.00-44.004250--
Mundaragi(Kar)26.002500225.0036372945-8.76

Published on August 10, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
