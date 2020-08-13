Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 13-08-2020 02:00:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Patan(Guj)36.67-87.6382.7239053970-22.52
Rapar(Guj)20.00-1.482376.5038753915-
Dehgam(Guj)1.00-16.67384.1038123875-29.08
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC106.0035003600-14.63
CoconutOil
Kadur(Kar)5280.0019.3261754.001500011500-
Santhesargur(Kar)2800.0025036100.0080008000NC
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC119.001900190018.75
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC96.00200001960014.94
Pollachi(TN)3.00-78.57723.272800280015.70
Karamadai(TN)2.59103.94164.082600260015.56
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC187.50172001720021.99
Thiruppur(TN)1.717140.0520001900-4.76
Elumathur(TN)1.21-88.358358.403249304938.91
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC137.002500250038.89
Avalpoonthurai(TN)1.00-66.6710.003369348943.36
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC117.0036003600-16.28
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)65.70-11.5722.8510385990020.83
Arasikere(Kar)10.00-96.2609.0098009183-
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC271.00105001050010.53
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-83.192843.27101501015011.54
Elumathur(TN)2.25-93.851044.4110356104053.87
GroundNutOil
Madhoganj(UP)20.50-32.791340.5048304850-4.36
Anthiyur(TN)8.5833.23158.2253295847-
Mahoba(UP)4.80-56.365511.70478548504.48
Jhansi(UP)2.80-2013442.904875487039.29
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20-40232.2077937689-9.66
Linseed
Maudaha(UP)8.0060243.30510049505.15
Karvi(UP)6.0033.33330.10516051756.17
Atarra(UP)1.0025134.80510050305.15
Mustard
Agra(UP)170.00-2.8613588.104460445024.58
Jaunpur(UP)34.0041.673095.00452545007.35
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.675402.004600460029.58
Maudaha(UP)22.5028.57404.004490450025.59
Barhaj(UP)20.00-23.082744.60430042801.18
Muskara(UP)16.50-9.341541.5044604450-
Merta City(Raj)12.20-60.39241.404630420028.15
Karvi(UP)10.0011.11359.504500448029.87
Beldanga(WB)10.00NC507.005000500031.58
Patan(Guj)8.07-62.18258.154650433529.17
Bharuasumerpur(UP)8.00-46.671386.004500450028.57
Rura(UP)5.00NC821.604500460032.35
Jhansi(UP)4.00-11.11200.304555455029.59
Ballia(UP)3.0050253.50442044503.51
Devariya(UP)3.0020340.00432543151.96
Jangipura(UP)3.0030.43137.20443044305.48
Gazipur(UP)2.7035232.50443044304.24
Charra(UP)2.60-7.14395.204560455030.29
Basti(UP)2.5078.57205.80432043201.89
Soharatgarh(UP)2.50-50170.20432043101.89
Badayoun(UP)2.00-20439.30437543704.17
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00NC414.404500450025.00
Akbarpur(UP)1.80-59.09426.804330435010.74
Gondal(UP)1.6033.33158.50395039502.60
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6033.33170.00431042801.77
Mahoba(UP)1.50-501556.604490448530.14
Rasda(UP)1.50-25170.1044104375-
Madhoganj(UP)1.4016.67171.804325432019.48
Ajuha(UP)1.20NC118.10430042002.14
Atarra(UP)1.0011.11108.804500445028.57
Bangarmau(UP)1.0042.864.204380398025.14
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.3371.9047004700-
Unnao(UP)1.00-16.6758.60437543756.32
Achalda(UP)1.00NC130.204500450036.36
Atrauli(UP)0.80-20103.604600450044.20
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-20138.704565455019.82
Beawar(Raj)0.60-50568.704725477533.10
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC10.804350432542.62
Mustardoil
Jhargram(WB)25.00NC515.001020010200NC
Aligarh(UP)20.00-203278.0099509950176.39
Ajuha(UP)6.00-25682.40990099001.02
Banda(UP)3.0066.67100.70965096209.35
Jangipura(UP)2.40140110.4010600106207.07
Gazipur(UP)2.20120184.3010600106207.51
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00NC173.8097959680-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5050110.109400940014.63
Charra(UP)1.40-6.6789.3099509950-
Fatehpur(UP)1.2050139.60108201083019.10
Mawana(UP)1.20-40132.401050010500-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67139.8098009800-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Mahoba(UP)1.20-53.85648.9094109485-
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)87.6080.4716360.64330033516.45
Haveri(Kar)25.00-7.41449.0033003545-
Sunflower
Bellary(Kar)8.00166.6775.8039424092-0.10

Published on August 13, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
