Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 21-08-2020 08:29:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Patan(Guj)190.50419.5573.2239103905-22.42
Thara(Guj)152.81593.021670.4339223915-
Siddhpur(Guj)107.78-14.14042.6038903917-28.12
Lakhani(Guj)104.25-24.044162.5039003925-23.90
Radhanpur(Guj)82.50-35.291006.8038553875-23.51
Palanpur(Guj)79.00107.892975.8039203917-27.77
Rajkot(Guj)65.00766.671996.5037503700-29.04
Gondal(Guj)34.70-69.703680--29.64
Mehsana(Guj)27.00-41.56708.9039003900-30.04
Dhanera(Guj)23.2365.22485.7039003890-26.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)18.30-17.192397.7039303920-27.89
Vadgam(Guj)15.5059.791028.7839303928-28.09
Rapar(Guj)14.70-8.122450.2039003885-
Halvad(Guj)14.30-3.121434.7238503850-28.37
Dasada Patadi(Guj)11.10-40180.5638703870-22.75
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)9.50-60.91225.4038603850-22.41
Unava(Guj)5.70-62.25586.5039003915-27.91
Amirgadh(Guj)5.62852.5491.0439053900-
Sami(Guj)5.2040.54196.4039003905-27.44
Mansa(Guj)4.41-30.88189.2339153910-28.36
Himatnagar(Guj)4.30-64.1753.0039253825-26.64
Morbi(Guj)1.60-63.6420.2034783050-29.67
Dehgam(Guj)1.00-86.11401.6038753910-27.91
Jasdan(Guj)1.00NC4.0031253500-39.02
Dhansura(Guj)1.00-85.71316.5038753915-27.71
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC110.0036003500-14.29
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80-74.19138.9037053830-28.13
CoconutOil
Kadur(Kar)7950.00297.571704.00950010000-
Bangalore(Kar)1700.00-51.43157420.001300013000-7.14
Puttur(Kar)1000.00-64.2916300.001075010750-
Kolar(Kar)95.0090775.002000020000NC
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC512.00178001730012.30
Anaimalai(TN)3.6033.3378.302900280031.82
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-2.0019250--
Gundlupet(Kar)2.00NC10.00100009500-
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.0033.3350.803700360023.33
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC27.254000400025.00
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.2010017.504800400026.32
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC141.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Thrissur(Ker)2.0010024.60360037005.88
Copra
Arasikere(Kar)48.00380657.00101009800-
Kangeyam(TN)39.0032.23000.27101501015011.54
Turvekere(Kar)19.00-38.7150.001004610150-
Velur(TN)17.0747.41149.8810489963923.98
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC24.001000010000-44.44
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)210.00-23.6410014.0047204770-3.58
Bellary(Kar)159.00211.76640.0050614470-
Gondal(Guj)157.80-157.805555--
Farukhabad(UP)85.00-54.053606.20490045006.52
Etah(UP)52.0015.564172.0046504720-7.00
Kottur(Kar)44.00780367.0041345077-
Challakere(Kar)36.00227.27293.0046025021-
Vellore(TN)20.73595.6474.158800880015.79
Raichur(Kar)19.0018.7593.0033114438-
Rajkot(Guj)9.7029.3314091.20507548750.50
Tindivanam(TN)5.0072.41464.5063556343-31.29
Avalurpet'(TN)4.80-25292.8077367825-16.47
Mahoba(UP)3.60205525.90484048605.68
Vikkiravandi(TN)2.80-76.67464.4051985248-13.70
Jhansi(UP)2.80-2013455.004885487039.57
Kurnool(AP)2.70-86.76550.8040894369-39.07
Cheyyar(TN)2.1927.33203.6879307975-3.86
Jasdan(Guj)2.00-20329.50425047502.41
Kallakurichi(TN)1.40-50245.8077487343-10.18
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-50344.006500650026.21
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC114.0035123698-
Porbandar(Guj)0.60-60130.4040004590-6.65
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)30.00-6.251412.0095009500NC
Rajkot(Guj)6.50550149.20665063000.38
Amreli(Guj)1.30-1.307560-12.00
Groundnut(Split)
Amreli(Guj)6.0050035.00631056509.36
Visavadar(Guj)1.38137.932.6039954960-
Linseed
Mandsaur(MP)50.00-50.005000--
Neemuch(MP)29.80-29.805100--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)13.00-35842.005250520021.39
Banda(UP)4.50-10252.005400530010.20
Karvi(UP)3.20-20344.30524052507.82
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)2.00-2062.904950497515.93
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)751.40154.0216755.954650460032.10
Agra(UP)155.00-18.8514280.104580445027.93
Dhanera(Guj)113.4745.811456.964600459236.09
Ghaziabad(UP)45.00-101872.204650473010.71
Patan(Guj)43.35437.17344.854595465027.64
Lalsot(Raj)37.40139.741996.005050502735.06
Tundla(UP)31.00158.331822.504480444027.27
Mandsaur(MP)30.00222.5878.6045154100-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-402382.004800465033.33
Khair(UP)30.00NC3724.504650455032.86
Gorakhpur(UP)28.001.821157.2043454340-
Merta City(Raj)27.30123.77296.004800463032.85
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.675622.004750470033.80
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)25.008.7904.504700470011.37
Barhaj(UP)25.008.72978.60432043201.65
Mathura(UP)24.0033.331871.004480450022.07
Shamli(UP)24.00-7.692517.504660466013.66
Unjha(Guj)20.2446.0388.8046504050-
Siddhpur(Guj)18.36-35.531092.554557466035.75
Achnera(UP)17.00-5.561997.004400435017.33
Vijaypur(MP)15.50-86.15513.6049504350-
Etah(UP)12.009.09656.504600460032.95
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.90-65.44480.804625461031.21
Saharanpur(UP)10.00-16.67647.004670466511.19
Damoh(MP)8.00-16.004260--
Hardoi(UP)8.0014.29941.504450445027.14
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)7.80-74.846788.404985492034.91
Mahoba(UP)7.50-18.481608.604640458034.49
Karvi(UP)7.50-16.67420.504525452530.59
Palanpur(Guj)6.00-55.88437.804587464237.46
Haathras(UP)6.00-60363.704600450027.78
Raath(UP)6.00-72.09589.4047254700-
Azamgarh(UP)5.5022.22507.20433543402.48
Rajkot(Guj)5.00NC601.104575450042.97
Banda(UP)5.0066.67370.004450445027.14
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-751518.004600450031.43
Muradabad(UP)5.00-16.67537.20439043804.28
Jhansi(UP)4.00-27.27241.304555454529.59
Kasganj(UP)4.00NC933.404590456032.66
Rura(UP)4.00-20847.604500440028.57
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.50-12.5347.504435442026.71
Mirzapur(UP)3.50NC290.004690463012.07
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5075251.0046604660-
Sultanpur(UP)3.5016.67166.004600446016.75
Lahar(MP)3.3094.1270.0047504694-
Bilsi(UP)3.20-8.57667.704450445014.10
Kayamganj(UP)3.0050448.604630462031.53
Mainpuri(UP)3.00NC261.204400442022.22
Nalkehda(MP)2.70-5.404828-41.58
Allahabad(UP)2.50-44.44214.00430043002.38
Ballia(UP)2.50NC263.50456045206.79
Bareilly(UP)2.50-16.67146.004800455514.01
Lucknow(UP)2.504.172714.20436043604.43
Badayoun(UP)2.4020475.10440043704.76
Jalaun(UP)2.405058.704700475045.02
Soharatgarh(UP)2.4020188.00435043602.59
Faizabad(UP)2.2010173.704400280015.03
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC660.604580456028.29
Basti(UP)2.0017.65222.00432043201.89
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0033.33433.404520452525.56
Orai(UP)2.00-2076.6046504700-
Devariya(UP)2.00-20357.4042204325-0.52
Jhijhank(UP)2.00-50407.0047004670-
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.80-21.74634.404100410028.13
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.80-75493.604450442530.88
Robertsganj(UP)1.808089.90432543602.73
Rasda(UP)1.8020181.7044804450-
Mehsana(Guj)1.70-69.64203.804725470037.96
Surajgarh(Raj)1.50-25453.404700470030.56
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505066.004220421010.62
Mawana(UP)1.505076.9046504660-
Unnao(UP)1.505067.00442544257.53
Meerut(UP)1.50-40135.004655465012.99
Sahiyapur(UP)1.5015.38183.00431043101.89
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC111.6041504100-
Choubepur(UP)1.40-12.584.004800470022.29
Baberu(UP)1.303092.504450447524.48
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.202029.4046554698-
Bahraich(UP)1.20-20124.50405040504.11
Etawah(UP)1.2020198.104650458032.86
Ajuha(UP)1.20-20128.30425043000.95
Kandi(WB)1.20NC98.104020405014.20
Panna(MP)1.10-81.9718.4059105165-
Bangarmau(UP)1.0042.867.604450441527.14
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC422.004750475033.80
Achalda(UP)1.00NC140.604550450037.88
Gurusarai(UP)1.002599.504500445040.19
Bindki(UP)1.00NC113.804570458020.58
Naanpara(UP)1.0042.86140.5041504150-1.19
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-33.33435.404350431011.25
Ujhani(UP)1.00-50997.30445043305.95
Bharthna(UP)1.00-28.57121.204660454033.72
Rampur(UP)0.80-33.33128.80423042301.20
Partaval(UP)0.80-46.6747.3043854385-
Jasdan(Guj)0.70-304.9042503750-
Chandoli(UP)0.70NC33.00462545759.86
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-53.33151.304585458020.34
Lateri(MP)0.60-1.203980--
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)72.00203255.00108201085020.42
Saharanpur(UP)45.00-2.173299.00105001050017.19
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-11.111673.20108001080018.68
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.0073.332596.50106001052017.91
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC3438.00107001070024.42
Haathras(UP)20.00NC2111.00105001050025.00
Shamli(UP)15.00-11.763340.60106001050016.48
Raath(UP)10.00NC416.5096509650-
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC744.40990099501.02
Etawah(UP)3.50-30608.5010100990013.17
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-25153.00124001239024.37
Allahabad(UP)2.50NC138.001020098005.15
Mawana(UP)2.50108.33147.801070010700-
Hardoi(UP)2.5019.05325.401011099908.13
Bharthna(UP)2.40-4141.60985098508.84
Banda(UP)2.00NC112.70957596007.95
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-33.3327.00125001180027.55
Dadri(UP)2.00-50295.00105001050016.67
Buland Shahr(UP)1.80-18.18189.8098509810-
Paliakala(UP)1.8028.57129.9010150101704.96
Auraiya(UP)1.70NC123.309900990017.02
Bahraich(UP)1.70-5.56142.0010950109507.46
Mainpuri(UP)1.60NC160.309850988010.06
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50-40130.5096009600-
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-25176.70980098008.89
Rampur(UP)1.40-6.67144.10964096405.93
Choubepur(UP)1.3062.551.40104001040010.99
Bindki(UP)1.2010064.10104001050014.79
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.20-2060.3010480104806.29
Etah(UP)1.00NC118.20102001010017.92
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-44.44153.40108001083019.21
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC129.70102401000018.52
Achalda(UP)1.00NC147.8099509900-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-33.33150.709900992510.92
Naanpara(UP)0.9012.5114.001125011200-
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2071.4010030100256.99
Gurusarai(UP)0.7016.6738.009550955017.90
Utraula(UP)0.60-14.2917.001150010600-
Safflower
Bidar(Kar)1.00-507.0037403800-4.10
Gadag(Kar)1.00-87.522.0036123509-2.67
Gulbarga(Kar)1.00-1.003712--
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC2.0029323116-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Gondal(Guj)137.20-645.2011005--38.02
Rajkot(Guj)104.0096.236797.301137511125-32.51
Amreli(Guj)102.0015.78636.801302013250-20.59
Unjha(Guj)34.48-35.67151.7681008350-
Jasdan(Guj)19.50-15.22145.70112508500-28.91
Savarkundla(Guj)15.00150516.701178810563-26.50
Jayamkondam(TN)14.57-26.1254.3997159299-
Halvad(Guj)13.26-1.492024.0075007525-26.83
Neemuch(MP)13.10-13.107200--
Visavadar(Guj)10.3261.2521.2895709575-33.54
Dhrol(Guj)4.20-16224.0064456685-
Vankaner(Guj)3.00-45.45158.4076757650-21.28
Morbi(Guj)2.00-73.3363.4072807750-34.88
Mahoba(UP)1.20NC654.0098409850-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-90461.00950011500-9.52
Gulbarga(Kar)1.00NC2.0068126976-
Dahod(Guj)0.70-5029.0077007700-26.67
Soyabean
Badnawar(MP)559.40-559.403590--
Badnagar(MP)417.3011.492214.5036103694-
Mandsaur(MP)250.0090.11381.5033203525-
Dharmavaram(MP)179.40-62.861081.8035503540-1.39
Taal(MP)90.90185.13198.8636253600-
Sanwer(MP)67.50-67.503577--0.64
Haveri(Kar)65.00160514.0031503300-
Khategaon(MP)49.27-9.8416520.5633003000-5.71
Damoh(MP)42.00-42.003575--
Nalkehda(MP)21.40-21.403553--0.34
Kalapipal(MP)21.007402500.00365036504.92
Khujner(MP)15.40126.472941.50373036057.34
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-16.67802.0050505175-5.61
Dahod(Guj)12.5022.551824.20372537405.37
Basava Kalayana(Kar)12.00-45.45114.0036513680-
Bidar(Kar)12.00-70281.0035503500-3.53
Lateri(MP)11.90-499.303665--
Narsinghpur(MP)6.40-6.403498--
Jeerapur(MP)5.30-87.246.7035003500-
Ichhawar(MP)1.50-1.503730--1.84
Obedullaganj(MP)1.10-1.103521--
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-7528.0032593639-
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)200.00-9.912088.0039003900-
Sindhanur(Kar)46.00109.09114.0041004000-
Kottur(Kar)18.00170099.0034653891-
Bellary(Kar)8.00NC83.80426639428.11
Bagalakot(Kar)1.00NC5.0033013839-
Suva(DillSeed)
Unjha(Guj)23.0032.34113.7646254050-
Sami(Guj)6.0093.5562.8043254575-29.39
Siddhpur(Guj)1.49186.5434.9644504137-23.14
Dhanera(Guj)1.302510.1444874387-

Published on August 21, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
