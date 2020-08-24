Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 24-08-2020 04:58:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)77.25-25.94239.7539203900-23.51
Palanpur(Guj)52.00-34.183027.8039203920-27.77
Dhanera(Guj)23.23NC508.9338823900-26.34
Dahod(Guj)16.901107.14101.0037253720-29.05
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)8.10-55.742405.8039403930-27.71
Thara(Guj)7.77-94.921678.2039383922-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)6.66311.11184.2138883952-28.66
Rajkot(Guj)6.00-90.772002.5037353750-29.33
Mansa(Guj)5.6127.21194.8439003915-28.64
Siddhpur(Guj)3.52-96.734046.1239123890-27.72
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)3900.00-20.7583282.009000800028.57
Kadur(Kar)1000.00-87.4272704.00100009500-
Malur(Kar)857.0050.0912763.001000010000-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)160.00-23.81675.0022002600-
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC522.00178001780012.30
Muthur(TN)2.00NC55.003315333527.01
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)270.0028.5710284.0048004720-1.94
Challakere(Kar)58.0061.11351.0047924602-
Farukhabad(UP)52.00-38.823658.2046004900NC
Thammampati(TN)10.16-10.169100-93.62
Raichur(Kar)10.00-47.37103.0039853311-
Kadur(Kar)8.0033.3323.0039005100-
Avalurpet'(TN)8.0066.67300.8078617736-15.12
Gingee(TN)5.30-17.19250.4076937549-10.49
Cheyyar(TN)3.5662.56207.2478207930-5.19
Kallakurichi(TN)3.20128.57249.0074247748-13.93
Jhansi(UP)2.50-10.7113457.504890488539.71
Badami(Kar)2.00-2.005201--
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-16.6718.40510051004.08
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)708.90-5.6618173.754625465031.39
Agra(UP)149.50-3.5514579.104570458027.65
Dhanera(Guj)64.43-43.221585.824582460035.56
Hapur(UP)35.0016.672215.00460047009.52
Jaunpur(UP)35.00-56.253385.00457545608.54
Mathura(UP)22.00-8.331915.004470448021.80
Bharuasumerpur(UP)20.003001558.004600460031.43
Barhaj(UP)20.00-203018.60432543201.76
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)17.5060.554515.804600462530.50
Achnera(UP)17.00NC2031.004350440016.00
Ghaziabad(UP)17.00-62.221906.204650465010.71
Hardoi(UP)14.0075969.504400445025.71
Gorakhpur(UP)12.00-57.141181.2044254345-
Beldanga(WB)10.00-16.67571.004900490028.95
Saharanpur(UP)9.00-10665.004650467010.71
Raath(UP)7.0016.67603.4047004725-
Muskara(UP)6.20-61.251636.9046004500-
Jhansi(UP)6.0050253.304550455529.45
Muradabad(UP)5.00NC547.20440043904.51
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)4.50-93.56759.4046284303-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.0014.29259.0046554660-
Rura(UP)4.00NC855.604500450028.57
Bahraich(UP)3.60200131.70405040504.11
Mirzapur(UP)3.50NC297.004700469012.31
Kayamganj(UP)3.5016.67455.604600463030.68
Mainpuri(UP)3.103.33267.404380440021.67
Kasganj(UP)3.00-25939.404620459033.53
Devariya(UP)3.0050363.40433542202.19
Chandausi(UP)2.50-28.57353.00442043805.24
Jhijhank(UP)2.5025412.0047504700-
Bilsi(UP)2.40-25672.504520445015.90
Sitapur(UP)2.30NC420.504370436026.30
Robertsganj(UP)2.2022.2294.30434543253.21
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-60605.104575457542.97
Orai(UP)2.00NC80.6046504650-
Palanpur(Guj)1.70-71.67441.204607458738.06
Basti(UP)1.50-25225.00436043202.83
Ajuha(UP)1.5025131.30425042500.95
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40-41.67190.80437043503.07
Choubepur(UP)1.30-7.1486.604800480022.29
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-20185.40432043102.13
Partaval(UP)1.205049.7043254385-
Naanpara(UP)1.2020142.9041504150-1.19
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-44.44495.604450445030.88
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33134.504500430025.00
Unnao(UP)1.00-33.3369.00442544257.53
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-50130.50420042002.44
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC54.5042004200NC
Chandoli(UP)0.9028.5734.804650462510.45
Bindki(UP)0.90-10115.604550457020.05
Raibareilly(UP)0.80NC80.904500447529.68
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-12.5108.204700455029.48
Atarra(UP)0.60-14.29115.004480450028.00
Mustardoil
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00NC1753.20108001080018.68
Saharanpur(UP)40.00-11.113379.00105001050017.19
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.003.852650.50106001060017.91
Hapur(UP)22.00-121182.00106001065013.73
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5758.40990099001.02
Hardoi(UP)4.7088334.8010020101107.17
Dadri(UP)3.0050301.00105001050016.67
Bahraich(UP)2.4041.18146.8011000109507.95
Mawana(UP)2.00-20151.801070010700-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.60-11.11193.0098509850-
Mainpuri(UP)1.50-6.25163.30984098509.94
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.502563.3010480104806.29
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-20132.9096009600-
Kayamganj(UP)1.2020153.109925990011.20
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.33178.70985098009.44
Kasganj(UP)0.80-20131.30103001024019.21
Bindki(UP)0.80-33.3365.70104001040014.79
Naanpara(UP)0.80-11.11115.601150011250-
Muskara(UP)0.7016.6741.30960096008.47
Choubepur(UP)0.70-46.1552.80104501040011.53
Kasipur(WB)0.52NC9.881140011300-
Safflower
Gulbarga(Kar)1.00NC2.0037253712-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)63.50-38.946860.801190011375-29.40
Amreli(Guj)50.20-50.78687.001400013020-14.61
Arasikere(Kar)13.00-13.008500--
Gulbarga(Kar)1.00NC3.0061256812-
Soyabean
Bidar(Kar)40.00233.33321.0035503550-3.53
Dahod(Guj)29.501361853.70372537255.37
Dhamnod(MP)5.5096.4329.50351534650.72
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)236.00182324.0039003900-
Sindhanur(Kar)33.00-28.26147.0040004100-
Raichur(Kar)2.00-2.003744--

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 24, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.