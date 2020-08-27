Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 27-08-2020 01:45:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)21.2648.671455.9838753850-27.91
Rapar(Guj)15.0011.112478.7039253925-
Vadgam(Guj)6.60-57.421035.3839723930-27.32
Unava(Guj)4.20-26.32590.7039503900-26.99
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-62.9628.0035003750-32.04
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC112.0035003700-16.67
Dehgam(Guj)0.90-10402.5039223875-27.03
Dhrol(Guj)0.90-5034.3032953315-
CoconutOil
Gundlupet(Kar)3000.001499003010.00950010000-
Nanjangud(Kar)1500.00-66.6712450.0090001400-5.26
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)150.00-6.25825.0022002200-
Elumathur(TN)2.76160.388367.503535317151.13
Karamadai(TN)0.56-87.56174.912600285015.56
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)87.35-4.83901.98106101006523.44
Kangeyam(TN)30.002003059.27105001070015.38
Elumathur(TN)3.25-93.641145.5010589108057.89
GroundNutOil
Sivagiri(TN)59.0022.92122.0053306009-7.94
Mangrol(Guj)16.9020.71613.80560055255.66
Jhansi(UP)3.20-8.5713464.204890488039.71
Madhugiri(Kar)2.00-33.33257.004000400021.21
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50501515.6045904578-6.80
Pratappur(Cht)1.202019.60510051004.08
Dhrol(Guj)1.2050707.4040504475-6.36
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-87.5256.2071906024-16.65
Mustard
Agra(UP)142.50-4.6814864.104620457029.05
Aligarh(UP)40.00605702.004600475029.58
Haathras(UP)30.00400423.704600460027.78
Barhaj(UP)23.009.523142.60432543251.76
Lakhimpur(UP)8.00-203800.004400438023.94
Charra(UP)4.0048.15408.604550465030.00
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20555.20448044006.41
Jhansi(UP)3.80-5268.904565456029.87
Bilsi(UP)3.5045.83679.504530452016.15
Kasganj(UP)3.00NC945.404620462033.53
Soharatgarh(UP)2.304.55199.80441044004.01
Badayoun(UP)1.80-10485.90452045107.62
Gondal(UP)1.40-17.65174.10405039505.19
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.67155.704610460021.00
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC136.504450450023.61
Unnao(UP)1.002572.60445044508.14
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67147.004600465039.39
Atrauli(UP)0.70NC110.804700470047.34
Rampur(UP)0.70-12.5130.20423042301.20
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00102694.501075010200-
Aligarh(UP)20.00-3478.0010500--
Haathras(UP)20.00-2151.0010600--
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-198.009810--
Charra(UP)1.20-94.1010600--
Fatehpur(UP)1.2071.43158.801090010700-
Achalda(UP)1.2020158.20100009840-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-133.3010430--
Rampur(UP)1.00-146.109650--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)27.66108.62051.6676257500-25.61
Savarkundla(Guj)5.00-66.67521.701227811788-23.44
Dhrol(Guj)4.50650229.1069757365-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.4010070.1076307755-30.67
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)54.00-77.122378.0038003900-
Sindhanur(Kar)31.00-6.06178.0041004000-

Published on August 27, 2020
