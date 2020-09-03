Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 03-09-2020 02:00:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Siddhpur(Guj)113.10766.674172.2739173920-27.62
Kalol(Guj)33.00842.86453.6039253950-
Unava(Guj)21.0059.09631.4039103900-27.73
Halvad(Guj)13.00-20.921485.4238503850-28.37
Sami(Guj)10.80500209.0039153920-27.16
Dehgam(Guj)9.10506.67422.1038973875-27.50
Mansa(Guj)5.4398.9203.0039103950-28.45
Vadgam(Guj)2.7017.391047.5839453945-27.81
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.70-1072.6033503400-35.58
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC116.0037003700-11.90
CoconutOil
Santhesargur(Kar)4700.00291.6750000.0080008000NC
Kadur(Kar)3500.0025076204.001400010000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.505063.0018900182001.61
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC143.002500250038.89
Avalpoonthurai(TN)1.00-5013.003569331551.87
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)69.11-20.88971.09105651061025.55
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-753138.7710700107500.94
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)180.00-34.3110738.0045404500-8.28
Etah(UP)24.00-204226.0045504550-9.00
Kadur(Kar)21.00162.544.0037003900-
Mangrol(Guj)14.00-17.16627.80552556003.76
Rajkot(Guj)9.50-9.504825--
Sevur(TN)7.67-69.32489.48565057002.73
Anthiyur(TN)4.86-72.67180.8647675326-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40NC261.0070887373-17.83
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-33.331516.605708459015.90
Dhrol(Guj)0.90-25708.30435040500.58
Dhoraji(Guj)0.8014.29303.7044304180-1.66
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-50153.70670067251.13
Mustard
Agra(UP)159.005.6515483.104600457027.78
Nagaram(Raj)144.00-32.9611798.704645462028.78
Aligarh(UP)30.00-255762.004550460028.17
Lalitpur(UP)30.00202234.904550455026.04
Hapur(UP)25.00-28.572265.00464046009.69
Shamli(UP)25.00NC2617.504850473018.29
Mathura(UP)20.0033.332017.004680470024.80
Khair(UP)18.00-403760.504650465030.99
Achnera(UP)16.00-5.882215.004600450025.00
Bharuasumerpur(UP)13.00-481654.004700450034.29
Lalsot(Raj)12.60-66.312021.205148505037.68
Rajkot(Guj)10.00900651.104050450026.56
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00253856.004450446025.35
Etah(UP)7.00NC684.504600465032.95
Kasganj(UP)6.0050965.404630462027.55
Chandausi(UP)4.0060361.00452044207.62
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20573.20452045007.36
Kurara(UP)4.00-8.004500-45.16
Rura(UP)4.00NC871.604655460033.00
Saharanpur(UP)3.50-61.11672.004940465017.62
Charra(UP)3.3010427.204600465030.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC277.0049554920-
Bilsi(UP)3.00-28.57699.904565454011.34
Devariya(UP)3.00-6.25375.80446544255.26
Mainpuri(UP)2.80-9.68279.204560450027.37
Lucknow(UP)2.608.332724.204360450012.08
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-28.57467.604650457028.81
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.4041.18503.804562445038.24
Orai(UP)2.201089.0048754825-
Badayoun(UP)2.00-16.67502.30451045006.12
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00NC437.404750452031.94
Soharatgarh(UP)2.0033.33218.00443044354.48
Gondal(UP)1.8020180.70405040504.92
Surajgarh(Raj)1.50NC456.404900470036.11
Bahraich(UP)1.50-58.33134.70410040505.40
Raibareilly(UP)1.205083.304560450030.85
Bagru(Raj)1.00-71.4394.8041004100-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-37.5165.704625463021.71
Shikohabad(UP)1.0025140.104450465023.61
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00NC192.00445043905.20
Rasda(UP)1.00NC185.7044904520-
Atrauli(UP)0.80NC114.004650468045.77
Ujhani(UP)0.80-201000.90450045006.64
Atarra(UP)0.60-40118.204650450031.91
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0011.112808.50108251070020.61
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-303435.00108001050020.54
Shamli(UP)26.00NC3444.60108001075018.68
Jhargram(WB)25.00NC713.001020010200NC
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC3518.00102001070020.00
Hapur(UP)20.00-9.091222.00106001060018.44
Rura(UP)8.0033.33117.80800075003.90
Dadri(UP)3.5016.67314.00108501060020.56
Banda(UP)2.5025121.70968097109.13
Bahraich(UP)2.40NC151.60113001100010.89
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-20207.0098809820-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50NC138.9096009600-
Kayamganj(UP)1.5050158.10105001050017.65
Mainpuri(UP)1.50NC169.3010100995017.10
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC167.60109101092019.89
Charra(UP)1.20-14.2999.10103509950-
Etah(UP)1.2050122.20103501045019.65
Kasganj(UP)1.2020137.70103801043018.76
Raibareilly(UP)1.205073.80456010030-51.28
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC182.70107001050019.55
NeemSeed
Arasikere(Kar)2.00-81.82210.0051105160-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)104.0062.257028.901215011920-27.91
Arasikere(Kar)30.0011.11140.0085008300-
Halvad(Guj)15.86761.962069.3677507500-24.39
Savarkundla(Guj)8.0060529.701207512278-24.71
Kustagi(Kar)8.00-8.008110--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-2571.5081308005-26.12
Soyabean
Mehrauni(UP)10.00NC3455.0030003500-
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-15.56715.004965495027.63
Tasgaon(Mah)2.00-33.335.0037904100-
Sunflower
Sindhanur(Kar)42.0035.48220.0043004100-
Kustagi(Kar)23.0021.0576.0041104100-
Arasikere(Kar)8.00-6028.0040003800-
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)1.49NC37.9444024450-23.97

Published on September 03, 2020
