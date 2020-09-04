Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 04-09-2020 01:37:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Siddhpur(Guj)109.50-3.184281.7738953917-28.03
Palanpur(Guj)94.60281.453147.2038953935-28.23
Rajkot(Guj)65.00319.352173.0036253740-32.37
Vijapur(Guj)36.80146.9856.7039103550-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)33.90318.522451.3039353940-27.80
Modasa(Guj)26.00300144.0038803875-27.48
Sami(Guj)11.9010.19220.9039203915-27.07
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)11.6043.212451.3039403940-27.71
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)10.8062031.9037753825-30.73
Dehgam(Guj)8.30-8.79430.4039103897-27.26
Mansa(Guj)6.6823.02209.6838903910-28.82
Unava(Guj)3.60-82.86635.0039003910-27.91
Amirgadh(Guj)2.22-60.593.2639303905-
Savarkundla(Guj)2.0010030.0036583500-28.97
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC117.0039003700-11.36
CoconutOil
Pollachi(TN)19.5051.16765.7727002700NC
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC197.5018100172002.84
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.505064.50189001820011.18
Vamanapuram(Ker)0.90-2518.4038004800NC
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC192.00330032003.13
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC123.0038003800-20.83
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)29.501953168.2710850107002.36
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC51.501020098007.37
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)170.00-5.5610908.0045904540-7.27
Etah(UP)20.00-16.674246.0045404550-9.20
Rajkot(Guj)18.508514119.7048004770-4.95
Kawardha(Cht)18.00-18.003600--
Kadur(Kar)11.00-47.6255.0037003700-
Sevur(TN)5.50-28.29494.9856005650-1.75
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-42.861384.5048754850-7.14
Jhansi(UP)3.605.8813471.204880488039.43
Kallakurichi(TN)1.40-41.67262.4065747088-23.79
Cheyyar(TN)1.17-58.8211.2575307580-12.56
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC236.004250425016.44
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-12.5304.4043304430-3.88
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)3.50133.33157.20665067000.38
Visavadar(Guj)0.75-1.603950--34.98
Linseed
Mahoba(UP)1.0066.6740.90525052508.47
Mustard
Nagaram(Raj)103.70-27.9912006.104650464528.92
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)52.30198.864668.804775460035.46
Siddhpur(Guj)45.90152.341220.734652473238.58
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.675832.004600455029.58
Lalitpur(UP)32.508.332299.904550455026.04
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)24.2038.294668.804700460033.33
Lalsot(Raj)23.5086.512068.205070514835.60
Rajkot(Guj)20.00100691.104850405051.56
Haathras(UP)20.0033.33493.704600465027.78
Muskara(UP)18.00190.321672.9047004600-
Barhaj(UP)18.00-253266.60440043502.33
Palanpur(Guj)10.50110472.204815472744.29
Jhansi(UP)9.0050298.904545455029.30
Lakhimpur(UP)8.00-203872.004470445025.21
Beldanga(WB)8.00NC603.005050490032.89
Mahoba(UP)5.20-5.451630.004700466536.23
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-61.541664.004700470034.29
Etah(UP)5.00-28.57694.504620460033.53
Muradabad(UP)5.0025583.20453045208.11
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)4.20-46.156796.805035498532.50
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.33973.404640463027.82
Lucknow(UP)3.6038.462731.404310436010.80
Amroha(UP)3.5025054.4045204230-
Bilsi(UP)3.5016.67706.904565456511.34
Devariya(UP)3.5016.67382.80447044655.18
Charra(UP)3.403.03434.004600460030.50
Allahabad(UP)3.00-14.29227.004750450012.83
Mainpuri(UP)3.007.14285.204540456026.82
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-25426.0049504775-
Goluwala(Raj)2.50-26.474547.804845469133.47
Jahangirabad(UP)2.5025442.404790475033.06
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-28.57171.004350460016.00
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-28.57677.004960494018.10
Madhoganj(UP)2.40140184.804400445021.38
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.00100353.504625459027.41
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20471.604650465028.81
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80-10221.60444044304.72
Gazipur(UP)1.8028.57242.90452045006.35
Choubepur(UP)1.6023.0892.404875470030.00
Gondal(UP)1.50-16.67183.70415040507.51
Badayoun(UP)1.50-25505.30452045106.35
Raibareilly(UP)1.502586.304550456030.56
Rasda(UP)1.5050188.7044804490-
Wazirganj(UP)1.505092.6045304350-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4040194.80445044504.83
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.30-45.83506.404595456239.24
Fatehpur(UP)1.2020168.104620462521.26
Ujhani(UP)1.00251002.90455045007.82
Fatehabad(UP)0.80-11.11111.604900475033.51
Atrauli(UP)0.80NC115.604620465044.83
Unnao(UP)0.70-12.575.60447544756.55
Chandoli(UP)0.60-33.3336.004675465011.05
Mustardoil
Jhargram(WB)26.0013.04765.001020010200NC
Saharanpur(UP)25.00-503485.00108001050020.54
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC3558.00102001070020.00
Haathras(UP)20.00-33.332251.00112001050033.33
Balarampur(WB)10.00566.6740.13123001150025.00
Sultanpur(UP)4.0010035.00125001200027.55
Dadri(UP)3.5016.67321.00107501050019.44
Buland Shahr(UP)2.5025212.00102009840-
Gazipur(UP)2.4033.33198.1010730107008.82
Kasganj(UP)1.60100140.90102401010019.91
Mainpuri(UP)1.60NC172.5010100988013.23
Mawana(UP)1.50-25154.801147010700-
Pilibhit(UP)1.50-75254.6010235962515.32
Etah(UP)1.4027.27125.00102501000019.19
Vishalpur(UP)1.40-26.3227.4010010925013.24
Paliakala(UP)1.4016.67135.5010300101405.75
Charra(UP)1.308.33101.701025010800-
Choubepur(UP)1.3044.4457.80104251037510.90
Raibareilly(UP)1.20NC76.201040010020-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC160.5010450995015.47
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-66.67140.909600960017.07
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.33184.7010700985020.22
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.33169.60109151090019.68
Utraula(UP)0.60NC18.201220011500-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)92.00-11.547120.901224012150-27.38
Arasikere(Kar)25.00-16.67165.0085008500-
Savarkundla(Guj)10.0025539.701152812075-30.15
Visavadar(Guj)7.04-31.7828.32105259570-26.91
Vankaner(Guj)2.20-26.67160.6078507675-19.49
Rajula(Guj)1.909033.001200013200-22.58
Soyabean
Jhalarapatan(Raj)71.00-71.003750-9.01
Mehrauni(UP)20.001003475.0029003000-
Kawardha(Cht)11.1042.3197.003400300013.33
Lalitpur(UP)4.005.26719.004970496527.76
Sunflower
Sindhanur(Kar)42.00NC262.0042504300-
Arasikere(Kar)25.00212.553.0041004000-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 04, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.