Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 07-09-2020 04:13:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)252.00239.621291.0039503950-28.18
Visnagar(Guj)154.50-27.572172.2239053938-28.04
Siddhpur(Guj)74.55-31.924356.3238973895-27.99
Palanpur(Guj)50.70-46.413197.9039253895-27.68
Rajkot(Guj)47.00-27.692220.0036153625-31.92
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)36.20212.072498.2039253940-27.98
Halvad(Guj)36.00176.921521.4238503850-28.37
Dhanera(Guj)34.2647.48543.1939003882-26.00
Modasa(Guj)11.50-55.77155.5038753880-27.57
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.70-7.762498.2039053940-28.35
Dehgam(Guj)8.603.61439.0038653910-28.09
Mansa(Guj)6.822.1216.5038953890-28.73
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)6.50-39.8138.4037753775-30.73
Vadgam(Guj)6.30133.331053.8839303945-28.09
Unava(Guj)4.8033.33639.8039003900-27.91
Sami(Guj)4.40-63.03225.3039053920-27.35
Vankaner(Guj)2.0033.3318.5036503500-
Visavadar(Guj)1.68-1.683525--30.81
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC118.0035003900-20.45
Savarkundla(Guj)0.70-6530.7036503658-29.13
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-74.0773.3033503350-35.58
CoconutOil
Sulya(Kar)3737.00-3737.0010000--
Honnali(Kar)3600.008075350.0090008000-25.00
Santhesargur(Kar)1200.00-74.4751200.0080008000NC
Harihara(Kar)875.00-83.2189368.0080009000-5.88
Mumbai(Mah)174.00-65.959190.0015002000NC
Udumalpet(TN)26.67-26.672700--
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC137.002000200011.11
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC108.00195002010012.07
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC200.0018100181002.84
Muthur(TN)2.00-33.3360.003485338536.67
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC144.002500250038.89
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3365.50189001890011.18
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC385.0024002600NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.00-20196.00330033003.13
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC124.5038003800-20.83
Copra
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC301.001060010700-5.36
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC52.5010200102007.37
GroundNutOil
Bellary(Kar)278.0074.84918.0048625061-
Mainpuri(UP)170.00NC11078.0045804590-7.47
Kadur(Kar)61.00454.55116.0039603700-
Raichur(Kar)29.00190132.0049013985-
Halvad(Guj)25.02390.59596.58437547502.94
Kawardha(Cht)22.0022.2240.0038003600-
H.B. Halli(Kar)19.00216.67174.0045005000-
Madhugiri(Kar)16.00700273.004734400043.45
Rajkot(Guj)15.10-18.3814134.8048304800-4.36
Dhule(Mah)12.00-15.004600--
Avalurpet'(TN)12.00150317.6074707236-6.64
Katol(Mah)8.00-8.004690--
Karanja(Mah)7.00-7.004200--
Mahoba(UP)6.50305537.40487549006.44
Madhoganj(UP)6.5062.51391.0049004875-6.67
Kallakurichi(TN)5.60300268.0067206574-19.51
Cheyyar(TN)4.07247.86215.3274307530-13.73
Savarkundla(Guj)4.003001520.605570570814.19
Tindivanam(TN)3.3032470.3060696115-32.55
Jasdan(Guj)2.00100332.504750475015.85
Aurangabad(Mah)2.00-33.3322.0042503750-
Dhrol(Guj)1.4055.56709.70465043507.51
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-87.59.0039693669-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70NC305.10453043300.55
GroundNutSeed
Mumbai(Mah)55.00-25.681517.009000850020.00
Rajkot(Guj)7.00100164.2065506650-0.15
Visavadar(Guj)5.616487.2138253950-37.04
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-7.69854.00500052505.26
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)3.507566.405000495017.10
Mahoba(UP)1.00NC41.90526552508.78
Atarra(UP)0.7016.67138.505350527010.31
Mustard
Dhanera(Guj)278.88332.842143.584690458238.76
Agra(UP)152.00-4.415787.104610460028.06
Nagaram(Raj)85.00-18.0312176.104660465029.19
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)61.10152.484794.004725470034.04
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.295912.004650460030.99
Lalitpur(UP)36.0010.772371.905440455051.11
Jaunpur(UP)35.00NC3455.00452545757.35
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.0016.672452.004765480027.07
Siddhpur(Guj)30.86-32.771282.454677465239.32
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-33.332056.205000490019.05
Mathura(UP)26.00302069.004630468023.47
Khair(UP)25.0038.893810.504600465029.58
Muskara(UP)21.0016.671714.9046604700-
Barhaj(UP)19.005.563304.60445044003.49
Achnera(UP)17.006.252249.004600460025.00
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)16.00-36936.504785470013.39
Hardoi(UP)15.00114.291013.504450448023.61
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00503896.004420447024.16
Gorakhpur(UP)12.00-401245.2044604400-
Rajkot(Guj)10.00-50711.104600485043.75
Mahoba(UP)8.5063.461647.004700470036.23
Bagru(Raj)8.00700110.8043004100-
Etah(UP)8.0060710.504620462033.53
Bharuasumerpur(UP)7.00401678.004700470034.29
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.20376.92518.804600459529.58
Visnagar(Guj)6.00-13.04380.844565451239.30
Kasganj(UP)6.0050985.404660464030.17
Chandausi(UP)4.5012.5370.00458045209.05
Rura(UP)4.5012.5880.604600465531.43
Sitapur(UP)4.2082.61428.904400437027.54
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-20525.20443044254.48
Charra(UP)4.0017.65442.004600460030.50
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20591.20460045309.79
Lucknow(UP)3.40-5.562738.204360431012.08
Palanpur(Guj)3.30-68.57478.804762481542.70
Badayoun(UP)3.00100511.30450045206.13
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC283.0049704955-
Mainpuri(UP)2.60-13.33290.404570454027.65
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.5025358.504635462527.69
Bilsi(UP)2.50-28.57711.904570456511.46
Devariya(UP)2.50-28.57387.80443544704.35
Gazipur(UP)2.4033.33247.70452045206.35
Faizabad(UP)2.2046.67181.104400442513.70
Orai(UP)2.20NC93.4048804875-
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-20446.404800479033.33
Soharatgarh(UP)2.0011.11225.60444044404.47
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC475.604720465030.75
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-20681.004980496018.57
Bharthna(UP)2.00100125.204630466033.05
Jangipura(UP)2.00-33.33141.20450044307.14
Choubepur(UP)1.9018.7596.204825487528.67
Bahraich(UP)1.8020138.30415041006.68
Gondal(UP)1.606.67186.90415041507.37
Ajuha(UP)1.6033.33136.90460044509.52
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.50-93.84794.004705470033.48
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC69.004270422011.93
Pukhrayan(UP)1.50-25429.005000480040.85
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC89.304560455030.85
Sahiyapur(UP)1.507.14197.80445044504.83
Robertsganj(UP)1.20-45.4596.704635434510.10
Achalda(UP)1.20NC156.204700460042.42
Partaval(UP)1.20-2055.1046004400-
Surajgarh(Raj)1.00-33.33458.404850490034.72
Etawah(UP)1.00-16.67200.104725465035.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.67170.104690462023.42
Mawana(UP)1.00NC82.3050504950-
Gurusarai(UP)1.00NC101.504560450032.17
Bindki(UP)1.0011.11117.604700455023.68
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-2.005000--
Rasda(UP)1.00-33.33190.7045104480-
Auraiya(UP)0.90-55662.404650458032.86
Madhoganj(UP)0.90-62.5186.604400440021.38
Atrauli(UP)0.80NC117.204680462046.71
Unnao(UP)0.8014.2977.20447544756.55
Ujhani(UP)0.80-201004.504620455010.00
Pilibhit(UP)0.60-45.45132.104745422512.17
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)55.0012.241617.801018510040-
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-251843.20112001080023.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0030.432868.50109001050021.52
Saharanpur(UP)22.00-123529.00109001080021.65
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC3598.00102001020020.00
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29786.401050099507.14
Rura(UP)7.00366.67131.80780087001.30
Hardoi(UP)5.2067.74351.4010010100403.95
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0025163.00125001240025.38
Etawah(UP)5.00-28.57618.5010300982513.19
Bahraich(UP)3.6071.43158.80115001095012.20
Dadri(UP)3.50NC328.00108001075020.00
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00100144.909600960017.07
Achalda(UP)2.00NC170.201020010100-
Bharthna(UP)1.70-32145.0010400995015.56
Gazipur(UP)1.60-33.33201.3010730107308.82
Charra(UP)1.5015.38104.701025010250-
Fatehpur(UP)1.5050172.60109601091520.44
Pilibhit(UP)1.50NC257.60101001023513.80
Jangipura(UP)1.50-44.44118.8010700106008.08
Kasganj(UP)1.40-12.5143.70103001024018.39
Mainpuri(UP)1.30-18.75175.10108001010021.08
Paliakala(UP)1.30-7.14138.1010360103006.37
Etah(UP)1.20-14.29127.40102501025019.19
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC162.90104001045014.92
Choubepur(UP)1.10-15.3860.00104751042511.44
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-16.6778.201040010400-
Puranpur(UP)1.00-73.68116.60101209610-
Farukhabad(UP)0.80-20186.30107501070020.79
Auraiya(UP)0.70-56.25124.7010300980025.23
Bindki(UP)0.70-3067.10106001050015.72
Gurusarai(UP)0.60NC39.209550955016.46
Muskara(UP)0.60NC42.509650950010.16
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)100.008.77220.901223012240-31.48
Halvad(Guj)34.18115.512103.5480007750-21.95
Kustagi(Kar)25.00212.533.0082008110-
Jasdan(Guj)22.00609.68170.801150010000-30.30
Arasikere(Kar)17.00-32182.0087008500-
Visavadar(Guj)14.24102.2742.561068010525-25.83
Dhrol(Guj)10.80140239.9072656975-
Savarkundla(Guj)10.00NC549.701195011528-28.46
Mahoba(UP)3.2028659.7096109640-
Vankaner(Guj)3.1040.91163.7078507850-19.49
Kadur(Kar)3.00-3.008000--
Tindivanam(TN)1.606097.3067295789-34.78
Visnagar(Guj)0.60-14.291.3076259002-29.07
Soyabean
Karanja(Mah)300.00-254820.00365035501.96
Washim(Mah)240.00502108.0036004000NC
Chikali(Mah)146.00-146.003535--
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)60.00300305.0036003600-
Tuljapur(Mah)45.00-23.73809.0036504025-
Dahod(Guj)33.5013.561887.20380037257.50
Yeotmal(Mah)31.00-29.55277.0037483740-
Parali Vaijyanath(Mah)26.00-26.003550--
Haveri(Kar)23.00-64.62537.0037003150-
Hingoli(Kanegoan Naka)(Mah)13.008.33177.0037004100-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-20814.004900505013.95
Katol(Mah)11.00-11.003620--
Kopargaon(Mah)9.00-9.003650--
Bidar(Kar)6.00-85327.0035803550-2.72
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)5.00-28.5768.0034853340-4.91
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5723.504975497027.89
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)1.00-806.0030004000-
Mehrauni(UP)1.00-953476.0029002900-
Sunflower
Kustagi(Kar)25.008.7101.0043004110-
Raichur(Kar)18.0080020.0037893744-
Gundlupet(Kar)14.00-74.072392.0043503800-
Bellary(Kar)4.00-5087.80432842668.28

Published on September 07, 2020
