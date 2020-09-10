Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 10-09-2020 07:29:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)201.4030.362373.6239203905-28.21
Thara(Guj)70.30804.761748.5039403938-
Palanpur(Guj)70.0038.073267.9039273925-27.64
Siddhpur(Guj)55.73-25.244412.0538903897-28.49
Dhanera(Guj)53.3555.72596.5439323900-25.39
Rajkot(Guj)48.002.132268.0037253615-29.85
Halvad(Guj)46.8630.171568.2838503850-28.37
Dasada Patadi(Guj)29.60166.67210.1638523870-23.11
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)26.70149.532524.9039403905-27.24
Kalol(Guj)22.00-33.33475.6039253925-
Dhansura(Guj)15.001400331.5039153875-26.96
Dehgam(Guj)14.2065.12453.2038603865-28.05
Modasa(Guj)14.1022.61169.6038933875-27.23
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)8.5030.7746.9037903775-30.46
Vadgam(Guj)7.2014.291061.0839423930-27.87
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)3.33-50187.5439083888-28.29
Morbi(Guj)2.6062.522.8035203478-28.82
Amirgadh(Guj)1.85-16.6795.1139253930-
Amreli(Guj)1.30-13.3331.7037153830-29.51
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC119.0035003500-16.67
Raichur(Kar)1.00-1.002769--
Jasdan(Guj)0.60-404.6035003125-31.71
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)3650.001.3979000.0011500900064.29
Santhesargur(Kar)1000.00-16.6752200.0080008000NC
Mumbai(Mah)242.0039.089432.00150015007.14
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC542.0018500169503.64
Konganapuram(TN)4.00-4.004400--16.98
Elumathur(TN)2.48-10.148369.983779353545.96
Thiruppur(TN)1.63-4.6841.6819002000-5.00
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC145.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC389.003900430011.43
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)78.9614.251050.05108151056528.06
Elumathur(TN)2.04-37.231147.54113361058917.11
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)166.00-2.3511244.0046504580-6.06
Rajkot(Guj)141.30835.7614276.1047104830-6.73
Kawardha(Cht)62.00181.82102.0037003800-
Halvad(Guj)60.38141.33656.9640004375-5.88
Laxmeshwar(Kar)25.002400139.0037303512-17.46
Bellary(Kar)23.00-91.73941.0049534862-
Sevur(TN)21.59292.55516.5755505600-3.48
Katol(Mah)18.0012526.0051504690-6.28
Aurangabad(Mah)10.0040032.0030004250-
Mahoba(UP)8.4029.235545.8048404875-3.01
Jasdan(Guj)8.00300340.50450047509.76
Madhoganj(UP)8.0023.081399.0049304900-6.10
Anthiyur(TN)7.9062.55188.7647684767-
Gundlupet(Kar)7.00-7.001725--
Raichur(Kar)7.00-75.86139.0044704901-
Karanja(Mah)5.00-28.5712.0030004200-
Vellore(TN)2.9229.279.33820088007.89
Cheyyar(TN)1.86-54.3217.1874907430-13.03
Tindivanam(TN)1.80-45.45472.1055096069-44.42
Amreli(Guj)1.70-72.13224.805000581024.69
Ulundurpettai(TN)1.60NC9.5256126135-48.00
Bhanvad(Guj)1.2020237.20400042509.59
Nagpur(Mah)1.00-5023.0033754375-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)1.00-1.004500--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.8014.29305.90463045302.77
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-85.71268.8067946720-20.02
GroundNutSeed
Mumbai(Mah)51.00-7.271568.0090009000NC
Rajkot(Guj)19.10172.86183.3060506550-7.77
Visavadar(Guj)10.7791.9817.9838253825-37.04
Groundnut(Split)
Amreli(Guj)2.00-66.6737.0055256310-4.25
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00NC866.00512050006.67
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)3.50NC69.905150500020.61
Banda(UP)2.00-55.56254.005450540014.14
Maudaha(UP)1.0025245.105300515021.84
Mahoba(UP)0.80-2042.705300526512.77
Mustard
Khanpur(Raj)271.501328.953042.704707471030.28
Dhanera(Guj)198.16-28.942539.904627469036.89
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)165.7010946.675125.404620470540.00
Kota(Raj)142.5067.655210.004700465035.25
Ghaziabad(UP)60.001002176.205250500025.00
Lalsot(Raj)35.5051.062139.204850507029.71
Aligarh(UP)30.00-255972.004700465032.39
Hapur(UP)30.00-60.004980--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.292512.004830476532.33
Khair(UP)30.00203870.504650460029.17
Lalitpur(UP)30.00-16.672431.904560544026.67
Muskara(UP)27.5030.951769.9047504660-
Mathura(UP)26.00NC2121.004680463024.80
Raath(UP)21.00200645.4049004700-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.0025976.504820478514.22
Shamli(UP)19.00-242655.505015485022.32
Achnera(UP)18.005.882285.004650460026.36
Aklera(Raj)17.00100749.304675446537.02
Gorakhpur(UP)13.008.331271.2044504460-
Barhaj(UP)13.00-31.583330.60445044503.49
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-16.673916.004440442024.72
Goluwala(Raj)9.002604565.804730484529.23
Mahoba(UP)8.803.531664.604720470031.11
Pratapgarh(Raj)8.60168.7523.6054754135-
Rampurhat(WB)8.508.97124.30422042205.50
Etah(UP)8.00NC726.504680462033.33
Beldanga(WB)8.00NC619.005000505031.58
Visnagar(Guj)7.9031.67396.644590456528.75
Maudaha(UP)7.00-17.65467.004720458032.03
Memari(WB)7.00-12.547.405200480033.33
Rajkot(Guj)5.00-50721.104550460042.19
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-44.44120.0070007000NC
Banda(UP)5.00NC380.004600445030.68
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67995.404660466030.17
Rura(UP)5.0011.11890.604600460031.43
Saharanpur(UP)5.00150691.005100498021.14
Pukhrayan(UP)4.00166.67437.004800500035.21
Charra(UP)3.60-10449.204650460032.86
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.67234.004755475012.95
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-12.5532.20445044304.71
Lucknow(UP)3.502.942745.204400436013.55
Devariya(UP)3.2028394.20443044353.99
Katwa(WB)3.20-20124.405000500023.46
Badayoun(UP)3.00NC517.30450045005.63
Muradabad(UP)3.00-25597.20462046009.61
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC289.0050504970-
Kayamganj(UP)3.0050481.604700472030.19
Pilibhit(UP)3.00400138.104790474513.51
Jhijhank(UP)3.00NC432.0048504950-
Orai(UP)2.8027.2799.0048754880-
Mainpuri(UP)2.807.69296.004550457027.09
Dabra(MP)2.60-5.204950--
Palanpur(Guj)2.50-24.24483.804680476240.25
Ballia(UP)2.50NC273.50455045506.43
Bharthna(UP)2.5025130.204700463035.25
Dewas(MP)2.30-4.604500--
Basti(UP)2.1031.25232.40444544004.96
Soharatgarh(UP)2.105229.80444544404.34
Amroha(UP)2.00-42.8658.4046204520-
Bijnaur(UP)2.00-80.9567.504630426015.17
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-42.86308.004760467512.93
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00100134.50420042002.44
Gondal(UP)1.706.25190.30415041507.24
Sahiyapur(UP)1.7013.33201.20445044504.71
Choubepur(UP)1.70-10.5399.604850482529.33
Gurusarai(UP)1.6060104.704550456031.88
Rasda(UP)1.6060193.9045204510-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC72.004300427012.71
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.50-40361.504670463529.54
Kolaras(MP)1.40-64.135.8043004225-
Ajuha(UP)1.40-12.5139.704650460010.71
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.40-46.1560.304900490020.99
Bahraich(UP)1.20-33.33140.70413041506.17
Etawah(UP)1.2020202.504775472535.46
Raibareilly(UP)1.20-2091.704575456031.28
Partaval(UP)1.20NC57.5046004600-
Madhoganj(UP)1.2033.33189.004430440021.37
Bindki(UP)1.2020120.004700470025.00
Kandi(WB)1.20NC100.50415040203.49
Patharia(MP)1.00-96.8866.0044854430-
Surajgarh(Raj)1.00NC460.404850485034.72
Suratgarh(Raj)1.0042.862337.404648462532.38
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67158.204700470042.42
Ujhani(UP)1.00251006.504650462010.71
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC56.5042004200NC
Unnao(UP)0.9012.579.00450044756.76
Khatra(WB)0.905019.20420042007.69
Auraiya(UP)0.80-11.11664.004720465034.86
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-88.71520.204425460030.15
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-12.5113.00385049004.90
Atrauli(UP)0.70-12.5118.604700468047.34
Naanpara(UP)0.60-50144.104210415010.79
Mustardoil
Sainthia(WB)78.008.331076.001028010300-
Shahjahanpur(UP)60.009.091737.801018010185-
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0066.671943.20115001120026.37
Haathras(UP)35.00752321.00107001120027.38
Saharanpur(UP)30.0036.363589.00112001090025.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.00-13.332920.50112001090024.86
Pilibhit(UP)22.001366.67301.60102001010014.93
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC3638.00102001020020.00
Hapur(UP)20.00-40.0010500--
Shamli(UP)20.0011.113484.60111901049021.63
Durgapur(WB)10.8032.52664.57109001090011.22
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5800.4010400105006.12
Rura(UP)7.00NC145.80780078001.30
Raath(UP)7.0040430.5097009650-
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-20171.00126001250026.38
Dadri(UP)3.00-14.29334.00109001080021.11
Bahraich(UP)2.60-27.78164.00115001150012.20
Banda(UP)2.5025126.70970096259.92
Bharthna(UP)2.2029.41149.40104001040015.56
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-20216.001028010200-
Puranpur(UP)1.8080120.201015010120-
Paliakala(UP)1.7030.77141.5010370103606.47
Charra(UP)1.40-6.67107.501025010250-
Mainpuri(UP)1.30NC177.70102001080014.35
Kasganj(UP)1.20-14.29146.10104001030019.54
Achalda(UP)1.20-40172.601030010200-
Choubepur(UP)1.10NC62.20106001047512.77
Milak(UP)1.10-31.25103.001021010080-
Allahabad(UP)1.00-50180.0010500102006.06
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.67164.90104001040014.92
Bindki(UP)1.0042.8669.10104001060013.54
Naanpara(UP)1.0066.67119.60115501125017.86
Etah(UP)0.80-33.33129.00103501025020.35
Farukhabad(UP)0.80NC187.90107001075020.22
Gurusarai(UP)0.8033.3340.809550955016.46
Auraiya(UP)0.60-14.29125.90103201030025.47
Muskara(UP)0.60NC43.709650965010.16
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)116.00167336.901175012230-34.17
Amreli(Guj)76.0051.39763.001320014000-14.59
Arasikere(Kar)37.00117.65219.0086008700-
Kustagi(Kar)35.004068.0082288200-
Halvad(Guj)31.30-8.432134.8480008000-21.95
Jasdan(Guj)17.00-22.73187.801000011500-34.43
Visavadar(Guj)5.60-60.6748.161080010680-25.00
Morbi(Guj)4.0010067.4075807280-32.20
Mahoba(UP)3.7015.62663.4096109610-
Mumbai(Mah)3.00-25211.001500015000-16.67
Ulundurpettai(TN)1.60128.5742.3051696794-50.61
Vankaner(Guj)1.40-54.84165.1077507850-20.51
Katwa(WB)1.40-12.556.9050005200-19.35
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.20-14.2938.7050005200-19.35
Tindivanam(TN)1.10-31.2598.4066996729-35.07
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)1.00-1.007550--
Soyabean
Latur(Mah)737.0041.4610413.0035703750-1.92
Dewas(MP)637.50154.9888.6035003800-
Kota(Raj)456.50-7.7824645.1035003675-5.41
Khanpur(Raj)382.6044.381978.7035153615-0.28
Washim(Mah)240.00NC2348.0035003600-2.78
Karanja(Mah)220.00-26.675040.00360036500.56
Akola(Mah)163.00171.671834.00357538000.70
Udgir(Mah)160.00-160.003615--
Mehekar(Mah)106.00-11.67556.0035504150-
Kolaras(MP)86.80103.281013.5035003440-0.17
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)60.00NC365.0036503600-
Hingoli(Mah)50.0013.6494.00363537752.16
Kalapipal(MP)40.0090.482540.00360036503.48
Khujner(MP)36.50137.012978.00357537302.88
Dahod(Guj)33.40-0.31920.60371038004.95
Patharia(MP)19.00-19.003545--
Yeotmal(Mah)16.00-48.39293.0035383748-0.20
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-16.67824.004950490016.47
Mehrauni(UP)10.009003486.0029002900-
Kaij(Mah)6.00-4079.0034003900-
Lalitpur(UP)4.806.67728.30400049752.83
Chandur Railway(Mah)4.00-4.003500--
Katol(Mah)4.00-63.6415.00364036201.53
Partur(Mah)3.00-3.003575--1.81
Gautampura(MP)2.00-204.5031753295-11.81
Devani(Mah)2.00-2.003660--
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)1.00-5069.0031513550-5.94
Sunflower
Sindhanur(Kar)44.004.76306.0047504250-
Kustagi(Kar)19.00-24120.0044004300-
Gundlupet(Kar)18.0028.572410.0039004350-
Raichur(Kar)16.00-11.1136.0039253789-
Suva(DillSeed)
Thara(Guj)0.78-71.1110.6842923662-26.94
Dhanera(Guj)0.71-45.3811.5641254487-

Published on September 10, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
