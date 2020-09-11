Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 11-09-2020 02:22:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Siddhpur(Guj)89.6360.834501.6839073890-28.18
Palanpur(Guj)76.008.573343.9039323927-27.55
Rajkot(Guj)60.00252328.0037503725-29.38
Lakhani(Guj)54.00-30.14293.7539503920-22.93
Kalol(Guj)38.0072.73513.6039503925-
Halvad(Guj)30.92-34.021599.2038503850-28.37
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)22.00-17.62562.8039503940-27.05
Rapar(Guj)20.0033.332527.0038803925-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)15.90-40.452562.8039503940-27.05
Sami(Guj)8.1084.09233.4039303905-26.88
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.30657.1478.6036003350-30.77
Amirgadh(Guj)1.923.7897.0339203925-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC120.0036003500-14.29
Jasdan(Guj)0.7016.675.3032503500-36.59
CoconutOil
Kanakapura(Kar)8900.007.8836150.0010500110005.00
Harihara(Kar)5300.00505.7194668.0070008000NC
Udumalpet(TN)13.33-50.0240.0026002700-
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC160.003450295016.95
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC202.5018100181002.84
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC390.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC126.0038003800NC
Copra
Velur(TN)6.34-62.86156.22108981048912.29
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)227.6061.0814503.7046254710-8.42
Halvad(Guj)127.50111.16784.46460040008.24
Mainpuri(UP)80.00-51.8111324.0046604650-5.86
Gundlupet(Kar)41.00485.7148.0015501725-
Kadur(Kar)23.00-62.3139.0037003960-
Jasdan(Guj)11.0037.5351.505000450021.95
Mahoba(UP)7.20-14.295553.0048304840-3.21
Madhoganj(UP)7.00-12.51406.0049204930-6.29
Sevur(TN)4.50-79.16521.0755505550-3.48
Cheyyar(TN)4.42137.63221.6073987490-14.10
Savarkundla(Guj)4.00NC1524.6047535570-2.56
Kallakurichi(TN)4.00400272.8066946794-21.20
Vankaner(Guj)3.80153.33101.104500365028.57
Tindivanam(TN)2.1016.67474.2055995509-43.51
Jhansi(UP)1.20-66.6713472.404870488036.03
GroundNutSeed
Visavadar(Guj)17.4962.435.4740253825-33.74
Rajkot(Guj)14.80-22.51198.1061006050-7.01
Linseed
Manasa(MP)210.0013.51395.005066503715.58
Karvi(UP)3.00-6.25347.305400524014.16
Mahoba(UP)0.70-12.543.405310530012.98
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)1275.0079.8620723.754650462532.10
Kota(Raj)226.5058.955663.004770470037.27
Agra(UP)172.0013.1616131.104600461027.07
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)104.60-36.875366.604675462041.67
Nagaram(Raj)73.20-13.8812322.504660466028.20
Ghaziabad(UP)55.00-8.332286.205300525026.19
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.676042.004750470033.80
Jaunpur(UP)35.00NC3525.00460045259.52
Lalitpur(UP)35.0016.672501.904550456026.39
Siddhpur(Guj)31.542.21345.534687467739.62
Muskara(UP)30.009.091829.9047504750-
Mathura(UP)28.007.692177.004670468024.53
Lalsot(Raj)27.90-21.412195.005033485034.61
Khair(UP)25.00-16.673920.504650465029.17
Shamli(UP)21.0010.532697.505050501523.17
Hardoi(UP)18.00201049.504450445023.27
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)16.00-90.345366.604675462041.67
Achnera(UP)15.00-16.672315.004600465024.32
Barhaj(UP)15.0015.383360.60446044503.72
Goluwala(Raj)13.7052.224593.204800473031.15
Bharuasumerpur(UP)12.0071.431702.004700470034.29
Rajkot(Guj)10.00100741.104450455039.06
Raath(UP)9.40-55.24664.2049004900-
Jhansi(UP)9.00NC316.904540454527.89
Lakhimpur(UP)9.00-103934.004450444024.65
Mahoba(UP)7.50-14.771679.604720472031.11
Palanpur(Guj)7.30192498.404680468040.25
Etah(UP)7.00-12.5740.504650468032.48
Saharanpur(UP)7.0040705.005100510021.14
Tundla(UP)7.00-77.421836.504610448027.35
Rura(UP)5.00NC900.604600460031.43
Manasa(MP)4.00-86.6768.004500425026.16
Naugarh(UP)4.00-11.11397.80445044104.71
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-14.29538.20445044504.71
Charra(UP)3.00-16.67455.204700465034.29
Kasganj(UP)3.00-401001.404670466030.45
Lucknow(UP)3.00-14.292751.204380440013.03
Devariya(UP)2.80-12.5399.80443044303.99
Badayoun(UP)2.60-13.33522.50462045008.45
Amroha(UP)2.502563.4046304620-
Farukhabad(UP)2.50-64.2976.304700440026.34
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.5066.67366.504650467028.99
Mirzapur(UP)2.5025313.004750476012.69
Muradabad(UP)2.50-16.67602.20462546209.73
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-16.67486.604730470031.02
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC176.004350435016.00
Mainpuri(UP)2.50-10.71301.004600455028.49
Karvi(UP)2.50-66.67425.504700452534.29
Robertsganj(UP)2.2083.33101.104650463510.45
Gondal(UP)2.1023.53194.50415041507.24
Ballia(UP)2.00-20277.50470045509.94
Faizabad(UP)2.00-9.09185.104385440013.90
Orai(UP)2.00-28.57103.0048504875-
Bilsi(UP)2.00-20715.904575457011.59
Gurusarai(UP)2.0025108.704550455031.88
Jhijhank(UP)2.00-33.33436.0048004850-
Choubepur(UP)2.0017.65103.604800485028.00
Madhoganj(UP)1.6033.33192.204450443021.92
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC75.004350430014.02
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050143.104600445027.78
Partaval(UP)1.502560.5046004600-
Ajuha(UP)1.507.14142.704700465011.90
Rasda(UP)1.50-6.25196.9046254520-
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC95.6046004530-
Raibareilly(UP)1.20NC94.104575457531.28
Achalda(UP)1.2020160.604750470043.94
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-29.41203.60445044504.71
Jasdan(Guj)1.0042.866.9043504250-
Bahraich(UP)1.00-16.67142.70414041306.43
Etawah(UP)1.00-16.67204.504800477536.17
Fatehpur(UP)1.00NC172.104690469022.45
Bindki(UP)1.00-16.67122.004720470025.53
Atrauli(UP)0.8014.29120.204700470047.34
Tulsipur(UP)0.70-53.33113.0041504150-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-14.29521.404475442531.62
Auraiya(UP)0.60-25665.204750472035.71
Mustardoil
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-202023.20115001150026.37
Saharanpur(UP)25.00-16.673639.00112001120025.00
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC3678.00102001020020.00
Haathras(UP)20.00-42.862361.00107001070027.38
Shamli(UP)18.00-103520.60112001119021.74
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29816.4010400104006.12
Rura(UP)8.0014.29161.80780078001.30
Raath(UP)8.0014.29446.5097009700-
Hardoi(UP)6.1017.31363.6010010100103.95
Pratapgarh(UP)4.5012.5180.00125501260025.88
Etawah(UP)4.00-20626.50104001030014.29
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-2541.00126001250028.57
Dadri(UP)3.00NC340.00110001090022.22
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.8040150.509600960017.07
Bahraich(UP)2.40-7.69168.80115501150012.68
Banda(UP)2.00-20130.709720970010.14
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67176.601030010300-
Pilibhit(UP)1.80-91.82305.20101851020014.76
Kayamganj(UP)1.5050167.90104501040015.47
Paliakala(UP)1.50-11.76144.5010350103706.26
Mainpuri(UP)1.407.69180.50102001020014.35
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.33175.20109001096019.78
Charra(UP)1.20-14.29109.901025010250-
Etah(UP)1.2050131.40103001035019.77
Farukhabad(UP)1.2050190.30107501070020.79
Gurusarai(UP)1.205043.209550955016.46
Bindki(UP)1.202071.50105001040014.63
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67148.10103001040018.39
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC80.201042510400-
Choubepur(UP)1.00-9.0964.20105751060012.50
Vishalpur(UP)0.90-35.7129.20102501001015.95
Naanpara(UP)0.80-20121.20116001155018.37
Muskara(UP)0.7016.6745.109650965010.16
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)116.00NC7452.901215011750-31.93
Arasikere(Kar)34.00-8.11253.0084008600-
Halvad(Guj)21.60-30.992156.4476508000-17.74
Jasdan(Guj)12.00-29.41199.801050010000-31.15
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00900289.5080007500-20.00
Savarkundla(Guj)7.00-30556.701100311950-34.13
Visavadar(Guj)5.925.7154.081025010800-28.82
Vankaner(Guj)4.40214.29169.5078507750-19.49
Mahoba(UP)3.00-18.92666.4096209610-
Lalsot(Raj)1.1083.33151.3077507750-23.46
Soyabean
Manasa(MP)1336.00-35.923421.0032673150-6.98
Kota(Raj)378.00-17.225023.1035503500-4.05
Khategaon(MP)70.0042.0716590.56350033002.94
Khujner(MP)34.60-5.213012.60349535750.58
Mehrauni(UP)10.00NC3496.0029002900-
Lalitpur(UP)5.004.17733.3038004000-2.31
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)2.0134.941.9642724402-26.22

Published on September 11, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
