Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 18-09-2020 06:27:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Unava(Guj)30.7073.45702.5040104015-27.09
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC123.0038003700-17.39
CoconutOil
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC210.0018600181005.68
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-33.3382.0018660165507.55
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC399.00370039008.82
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC395.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC130.5038003800NC
GroundNutOil
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.60-1.604042--
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20-70278.0068986901-19.04
Mustard
Gangapur City(Raj)44.0036.651606.205005489832.62
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)37.00203.286933.205050510334.09
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.296232.004800475037.14
Haathras(UP)30.0050553.704750460031.94
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)2.10162.536.4046504732-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67165.004800475045.45
Ujhani(UP)1.00NC1008.504750465013.10
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-43.75177.104710470023.46
Unnao(UP)0.70-12.583.404550452520.53
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)15.00-253738.00105001020023.53
Haathras(UP)15.00-252391.00107001070030.49
Durgapur(WB)11.001.85708.57660010900-32.65
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC181.20109301090020.11
Achalda(UP)1.20-40183.001030010300-
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)501.00615.7117091.5635603500-2.55
Mehrauni(UP)30.00203571.0029002900-

Published on September 18, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
