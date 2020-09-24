Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 24-09-2020 02:08:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Siddhpur(Guj)72.15-35.874686.3340804015-25.23
Rajkot(Guj)65.00-9.722539.0037253835-27.67
Palanpur(Guj)52.00-40.713483.6040804065-24.82
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)31.904802600.2040904060-25.02
Vadgam(Guj)10.40-38.821088.4840884075-24.92
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-77.7836.2037233725-27.71
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC125.0036003700-21.74
Dehgam(Guj)0.70-70.83458.3040623975-24.43
CoconutOil
Puttur(Kar)5200.0042021500.001175010750-
Honnali(Kar)3622.00-0.7782622.00140001150016.67
Harihara(Kar)2948.00-44.3897616.009500700035.71
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC143.002100200016.67
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC112.00204001950017.24
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC212.5018600186005.68
Elumathur(TN)1.97-20.568371.954217377963.32
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC146.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC132.00360038002.86
Copra
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC311.0011500106004.55
Elumathur(TN)2.8037.251150.34119691133613.29
GroundNutOil
Lalsot(Raj)60.203244.44759.204330440018.63
Savarkundla(Guj)17.00-151561.6045134953-7.48
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)15.40755.563879.1047505000-14.41
Vankaner(Guj)14.00233.33119.304110375517.43
Gundlupet(Kar)12.0014017.0015251525-
Anthiyur(TN)9.4619.75198.2248484768-
Dhoraji(Guj)5.30430312.20433044308.11
Cheyyar(TN)3.31-25.11224.9174307398-19.12
Kallakurichi(TN)1.6033.33279.6067916898-20.29
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)8.80-12219.6063306550-3.73
Linseed
Satna(MP)0.83-0.835000-26.58
Mustard
Kota(Raj)124.00-45.255911.004850477038.57
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)76.50294.335558.404810474539.22
Lalsot(Raj)22.50-19.352240.005211503338.59
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00504004.004490447025.42
Barhaj(UP)12.00203404.60446044503.72
Rura(UP)4.5012.5933.604600460031.43
Dadri(UP)4.0040037.605300423035.90
Basti(UP)2.5047.06240.80444044504.47
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50NC371.504680465029.28
Naugarh(UP)2.50-37.5402.80445044504.83
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-28.57498.604740473031.67
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-33.33755.104500450033.33
Amroha(UP)2.00-42.8679.8047404710-
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-50550.20445044454.71
Rasda(UP)2.00NC204.9047254700-
Suratgarh(Raj)1.801252342.604815471535.60
Bahraich(UP)1.8080146.30410041404.86
Soharatgarh(UP)1.60-20237.00445044604.46
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-11.11213.20445044604.71
Badayoun(UP)1.50-31.82532.904800475012.94
Kandi(WB)1.5025103.504100415010.22
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-50443.004700475032.39
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC147.104600462528.49
Unnao(UP)1.002587.004575455021.19
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67169.404750480043.94
Raibareilly(UP)0.80NC97.304675462534.15
Palanpur(Guj)0.60-81.82506.204665470239.80
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC14.404350440042.62
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)20.0033.333818.00104001050022.35
Durgapur(WB)11.00NC730.5766006600-32.65
Rura(UP)10.0025223.80800078003.90
Etawah(UP)5.0025647.50103001040013.19
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33356.00113001100025.56
Bahraich(UP)2.20-8.33173.20114501155011.71
Pilibhit(UP)2.2022.22315.20103301018516.39
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00NC225.001021010280-
Charra(UP)1.5025115.501040010250-
Naanpara(UP)1.3062.5126.00115001160017.35
Etah(UP)1.00-16.67135.60104001030020.93
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC152.50104501030020.11
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC84.201048010425-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67189.001020010300-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-33.33171.90105501045016.57
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)58.00-27.57679.901275512750-22.70
Kustagi(Kar)21.0060092.0082008140-
Savarkundla(Guj)12.00100574.701160012083-18.81
Vankaner(Guj)4.00-2.44177.6070007600-26.32
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)245.80-50.9417337.36356535601.86
Kota(Raj)159.00-57.9425182.1036753550-5.77
Khujner(MP)61.8069.323127.8036853530-4.19
Sunflower
Kustagi(Kar)35.00-31.37244.0051005400-

Published on September 24, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
