Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 28-09-2020 02:00:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)247.00-42.152182.0041254075-25.00
Siddhpur(Guj)70.20-2.74756.5340404080-25.97
Rapar(Guj)20.0037.932579.5040604050-
Unava(Guj)15.40-38.15742.8041004035-18.00
Mansa(Guj)6.798.47229.5541304055-25.11
Dehgam(Guj)1.50114.29459.8041104062-23.53
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC126.0037003600-21.28
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-30144.1036303630-30.92
CoconutOil
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC165.003450345016.95
Elumathur(TN)4.96151.788376.914133421749.48
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC215.0018800186006.82
Muthur(TN)2.00NC62.004025348556.61
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC28.504400400015.79
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC147.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC400.002800240016.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC133.504400360025.71
GroundNutOil
Kawardha(Cht)452.00137.89744.0025152900-
Mainpuri(UP)15.00-5011369.0047004650-5.05
Vankaner(Guj)13.00-7.14132.303850411010.00
Dhoraji(Guj)6.0013.21318.2038554330-3.75
Madhoganj(UP)4.50-35.711410.5048504920-3.96
Vadgam(Guj)3.00-16.67424.8547405700-4.05
GroundNutSeed
Porbandar(Guj)0.7016.671.305600570024.44
Mustard
Kota(Raj)162.5031.056236.004850485038.57
Gangapur City(Raj)43.10-2.051692.405202500540.71
Nagaram(Raj)40.00-45.3612402.504682466029.09
Jaunpur(UP)40.0014.293605.004650460010.32
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.296362.004700475032.39
Mathura(UP)25.00-10.712283.004700469025.33
Shamli(UP)22.50-45.005260--
Achnera(UP)16.00NC2413.004700470027.72
Barhaj(UP)13.008.333430.60446044604.45
Bharuasumerpur(UP)12.00NC1750.004900470040.00
Beldanga(WB)10.0025639.005250500038.16
Siddhpur(Guj)6.54-79.261358.614717468734.77
Ballia(UP)4.0033.33291.504775476012.35
Naugarh(UP)4.0060410.80444544504.83
Amroha(UP)3.608087.0047804740-
Bindki(UP)2.50150127.004760472023.96
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00100447.004800470035.21
Soharatgarh(UP)2.0025241.00445044504.46
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0025217.20446044504.94
Bilsi(UP)2.00-16.67724.704650465023.18
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-23.08310.204750471031.03
Jhijhank(UP)2.00-50448.0048004860-
Kandi(WB)1.606.67106.704100410010.22
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC452.404800481033.33
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-25194.604470445020.16
Mawana(UP)1.0042.8685.7053005315-
Raibareilly(UP)1.002599.304680467534.29
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-50136.50420042002.44
Fatehpur(UP)0.9028.57180.304735471523.79
Fatehabad(UP)0.8014.29114.604750385029.43
Pilibhit(UP)0.80-73.33139.704770479012.77
Buland Shahr(UP)0.70-3059.404830421031.97
Rampur(UP)0.60-33.33133.20423042300.71
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC145.30422042109.61
Mustardoil
Shamli(UP)26.0044.443618.60113301120023.15
Pilibhit(UP)4.0081.82323.20103101033016.17
Dadri(UP)3.00-25362.00113001130025.56
Buland Shahr(UP)2.2010229.401023010210-
Farukhabad(UP)1.5025198.30107501075020.79
Charra(UP)1.30-13.33118.101051010400-
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-15.38185.40109001093019.78
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-64.29155.509600960017.07
Rampur(UP)1.00-33.33150.50965096405.58
Mainpuri(UP)1.00-28.57185.30102301020014.69
Bindki(UP)1.00-16.6773.50107801050017.69
Naanpara(UP)1.00-23.08128.00117001150019.39
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2085.801050010480-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Kustagi(Kar)11.00-47.62103.0080408200-
Vankaner(Guj)4.5012.5182.1070007000-26.32
Kadiri(Guj)0.80-81.829.9067007350-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)142.00-10.6925324.1036003675-7.69
Jalkot(Mah)14.00-22.22160.0033503400-
Kalamnuri(Mah)4.00-2027.0035004000-

Published on September 28, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
