Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 30-09-2020 03:33:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)308.0024.72490.0041254125-25.00
Lakhani(Guj)120.00122.224413.7541003950-24.91
Siddhpur(Guj)102.4545.944858.9840704040-25.42
Mehsana(Guj)55.90-7.45825.2040904010-25.64
Palanpur(Guj)54.003.853537.6040774080-24.88
Rajkot(Guj)48.00-26.152587.0038853725-24.56
Thara(Guj)42.18-45.711868.3841124070-
Kalol(Guj)36.50-3.95550.1041003950-24.77
Halvad(Guj)32.24-7.251666.2040753950-24.54
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)21.50-32.62633.2041004090-24.84
Dehgam(Guj)14.80886.67474.6041204110-23.35
Unava(Guj)13.50-12.34756.3040754100-18.50
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)11.70-16.43251.1040653985-25.62
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)11.50-63.952633.2041004090-24.84
Sami(Guj)9.0060.71248.0040904010-24.95
Vadgam(Guj)8.30-20.191096.7840904088-24.89
Mansa(Guj)6.64-2.21236.1941004130-25.66
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)5.84163.06195.6040924048-25.76
Kurnool(AP)2.70-83.73291.3037893698-26.70
Amirgadh(Guj)2.5934.999.6240953920-
Jasdan(Guj)1.50114.296.8032503250-36.59
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC127.0037003700-21.28
Porbandar(Guj)0.9028.571.6037253425-
CoconutOil
Kadur(Kar)5950.007082154.001250014000-
Honnali(Kar)1750.00-51.6884372.00135001400012.50
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC149.002200210022.22
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC116.0020800200006.67
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC217.5018800172007.43
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.10-34.3872.704200320031.25
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50NC67.0019800189008.20
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC148.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.0025201.003800330031.03
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC135.004200440020.00
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)67.46-14.561117.51116351081538.76
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC321.0011500115004.55
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC53.50110001020012.24
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)420.0018015153.7043404375-7.17
Halvad(Guj)258.7661.721203.2241504125-2.35
Jasdan(Guj)250.0061502066.0037504000-6.25
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)223.101348.74109.4048504750-12.61
Laxmeshwar(Kar)137.00124.59337.0032853595-27.31
Sevur(TN)93.771983.78614.8452705550-12.17
Lalsot(Raj)92.2053.16851.404216433015.51
Kadur(Kar)62.00463.64212.0044504750-
Kurnool(AP)58.70133.86634.6034694292-40.49
Vankaner(Guj)36.00176.92168.304205385020.14
Mangrol(Guj)23.8070651.60535055252.29
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)20.301168.7521.9037754042-
Mahoba(UP)18.50262.755576.6045604830-8.62
Mainpuri(UP)15.00NC11384.0048504700-2.02
Dhoraji(Guj)14.70145332.90440538559.99
Jhansi(UP)10.0090013484.905000489039.86
Vikkiravandi(TN)8.00185.71472.4050735198-24.60
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)7.20-53.254109.4049054750-11.62
Cuddapah(AP)6.00-6.002739--47.01
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-11.111414.5049004850-2.97
Amirgadh(Guj)3.95-5.074730--
Madhugiri(Kar)2.00100278.004250400028.79
Vadgam(Guj)1.60-46.67426.4547304740-4.25
Avalurpet'(TN)1.20-90318.8063867470-20.65
Tindivanam(TN)0.90-57.14475.1060905599-32.24
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-82.95221.10690063304.94
Linseed
Banda(UP)3.0050259.005400540014.29
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)1.50-57.1471.404780515011.94
Atarra(UP)0.8033.33139.905340532013.62
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)504.05-60.4721731.854825465037.27
Agra(UP)175.00NC16831.104700472029.12
Kota(Raj)112.50-30.776461.004850485038.57
Gangapur City(Raj)65.3051.511823.005233520241.55
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)50.20-34.385658.804775481038.21
Lalitpur(UP)45.00-102691.904570455025.21
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.676432.004700470032.39
Tundla(UP)28.006001900.504690468029.56
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)25.0042.861061.504750470012.56
Hapur(UP)20.0033.33130.0049604950-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)19.00-48.656971.205275505044.92
Shamli(UP)19.00-15.5683.0052505260-
Mathura(UP)18.00-14.2978.0047804265-
Khajuwala(Raj)16.20-48.57471.2049254790-
Achnera(UP)15.00-6.252443.004750470029.08
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-652394.205350535027.38
Muskara(UP)13.50107.691869.9047004650-
Siddhpur(Guj)13.09100.151384.794792471736.91
Lalsot(Raj)13.00-42.222266.005250521139.63
Barhaj(UP)12.00-7.693454.6040404460-5.39
Gorakhpur(UP)10.00-16.671315.2045004460-
Mahoba(UP)9.6033.331713.204720468539.44
Lakhimpur(UP)9.00-254022.004510449027.04
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)9.008074.40459045408.77
Saharanpur(UP)8.0060731.005260520025.24
Hardoi(UP)8.00-33.331115.504530448031.30
Jhansi(UP)7.00-17.65347.904565455027.87
Chandausi(UP)6.0033.33382.004750458013.10
Etah(UP)6.0020762.504700470032.39
Mirzapur(UP)6.00140325.004680475011.03
Muradabad(UP)5.0066.67618.204780473013.40
Devariya(UP)5.0078.57409.80448044305.04
Meerut(UP)4.5012.5152.005250538023.82
Rura(UP)4.50NC942.604800460037.14
Ballia(UP)4.00NC299.504770477512.24
Banda(UP)4.0033.33394.004750470035.71
Jhijhank(UP)4.00100456.0048304800-
Allahabad(UP)3.0020245.004800470014.29
Amroha(UP)3.00-16.6793.0047704780-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0020300.0052505250-
Sitapur(UP)3.00-28.57434.904450440032.44
Lucknow(UP)3.00NC2763.204700443016.34
Jangipura(UP)3.0050147.204680450011.43
Charra(UP)2.7012.5465.404680472030.00
Badayoun(UP)2.5066.67537.904760480012.00
Bareilly(UP)2.5025155.004775477513.69
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC181.004350435016.00
Bharthna(UP)2.50-3.85140.404690469028.49
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)2.1011025.604500462532.35
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.00-20375.504690468029.56
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20502.604770474032.50
Mainpuri(UP)2.00NC314.204690475029.38
Bindki(UP)2.00-20131.004790476024.74
Rasda(UP)2.00NC208.9047254725-
Choubepur(UP)2.0017.65111.004870480029.87
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.80-53.85292.005234485140.93
Gondal(UP)1.7070199.904250418010.39
Basti(UP)1.70-32244.20444044404.47
Sahiyapur(UP)1.70-15220.60445044604.71
Bilsi(UP)1.70-15728.104650465023.18
Palanpur(Guj)1.60166.67509.404805466543.99
Faizabad(UP)1.60-15.79192.104500440016.58
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC78.004360435011.79
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC671.204800470035.98
Etawah(UP)1.50NC210.504750475029.78
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC455.404800480033.33
Orai(UP)1.5050108.0047004725-
Gurusarai(UP)1.50-25111.704550455037.88
Ajuha(UP)1.4016.67147.904650465012.05
Mehsana(Guj)1.30-78.69218.604750470036.69
Fatehpur(UP)1.3044.44182.904760473524.44
Madhoganj(UP)1.308.33197.204520447021.51
Pukhrayan(UP)1.20-40449.404820480035.77
Achalda(UP)1.2020171.804750475043.94
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.10-47.6238.6050054650-
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-50757.104125450022.22
Atarra(UP)1.0042.86121.604750460033.80
Bahraich(UP)1.00-44.44148.30430041009.97
Partaval(UP)1.002564.1045004630-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00NC138.50420042002.44
Surajgarh(Raj)0.9012.5465.804850475034.72
Fatehabad(UP)0.9012.5116.404850475032.15
Dankaur(UP)0.80-33.3358.8051234872-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.70-61.112344.004790481534.89
Atrauli(UP)0.70NC124.604700476047.34
Tulsipur(UP)0.70NC114.4042504150-
Naanpara(UP)0.7016.67146.70422042209.61
Raibareilly(UP)0.60-40100.504700468034.86
Unnao(UP)0.60-4088.204580457521.32
Buland Shahr(UP)0.60-14.2960.604830483031.97
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC15.604430435045.25
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)68.001003459.00116601168030.28
Saharanpur(UP)40.0042.863775.00112501130025.84
Haathras(UP)35.0016.672461.00112001060036.59
Aligarh(UP)25.00253868.00105001060022.09
Ghaziabad(UP)25.004.172121.20116501160028.73
Shamli(UP)22.00-4.353662.60113251134024.45
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00NC3000.50113301135026.45
Hapur(UP)15.005090.001045010200-
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5850.4010500106006.60
Rura(UP)9.0012.5241.8010500820036.36
Mirzapur(UP)6.00140157.00113001077514.55
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0066.67190.00125301240025.61
Etawah(UP)5.00-9.09657.50103001030013.81
Balarampur(WB)4.10192.8648.33124001160026.02
Hardoi(UP)2.60-36.59385.60106201002012.74
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-10.71328.20103101030014.05
Jangipura(UP)2.30-11.54123.40110001067011.56
Buland Shahr(UP)2.20-12233.801023510320-
Banda(UP)2.0033.33137.709925980011.52
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC157.40104501045015.47
Auraiya(UP)1.8050131.90103001030016.65
Paliakala(UP)1.7054.55150.10105401052010.14
Allahabad(UP)1.50-25187.0010700104508.08
Bahraich(UP)1.50-37.5176.20118001130015.46
Fatehpur(UP)1.5050188.40109251094020.25
Bindki(UP)1.5087.576.50108001040018.42
Choubepur(UP)1.40NC69.80106501060017.36
Charra(UP)1.30NC120.701051010500-
Kayamganj(UP)1.2020174.30106501055018.66
Etah(UP)1.00-9.09137.60104001035019.40
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC87.80105001046012.30
Achalda(UP)1.00-50191.001030010200186.11
Gurusarai(UP)0.8014.2944.809600955018.52
Naanpara(UP)0.80-27.27129.60118001160019.19
Muskara(UP)0.70NC46.509800960010.11
Mainpuri(UP)0.60-57.14186.50102401018018.38
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)116.001007795.901267512755-23.18
Jasdan(Guj)32.00166.67243.801175012400-20.34
Halvad(Guj)6.08-53.32175.5467507250-25.00
Mahoba(UP)4.0066.67672.8092809695-
Vankaner(Guj)2.30-48.89184.4070007000-26.32
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.0010062.5072559405-34.37
Jhansi(UP)1.00-16.6723.3078009650-17.68
Kadiri(Guj)0.60-2510.5070006700-
Vikkiravandi(TN)0.60-5016.4068916255-26.69
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)415.00192.2525739.1035753600-8.33
Kheragarh(Cht)41.90498.5777.5032002700-
Lalitpur(UP)10.0053.85749.8035003500-11.95
Sunflower
Kadur(Kar)36.00-36.005230--
Kustagi(Kar)22.00-37.14266.0050005100-
Lingasugur(Kar)7.00-7.004990-24.75
Kurnool(AP)5.50-57.0339.3036585219-6.42

Published on September 30, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
