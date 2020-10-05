Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:01:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)255.0026.612628.6240783920-25.33
Lakhani(Guj)127.005.834540.7541004100-24.91
Siddhpur(Guj)106.724.174965.7040874070-25.11
Palanpur(Guj)80.0048.153617.6040954077-24.54
Thara(Guj)75.7079.471944.0841254112-
Jamnagar(Guj)69.0087.5105.8038503663-25.29
Kalol(Guj)58.5060.27608.6041504100-23.85
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)52.80359.132733.4041204100-24.47
Mehsana(Guj)52.30-6.44877.5041204090-25.09
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)47.40312.172733.4041354100-24.20
Rajkot(Guj)43.00-27.732689.5038503900-25.24
Halvad(Guj)36.76-21.451749.7640754050-24.54
Unava(Guj)35.20160.74791.5041004075-18.00
Kurnool(AP)26.10866.67317.4028593789-44.69
Vadgam(Guj)22.60172.291119.3841084090-24.55
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)11.60-0.85262.7041004065-24.98
Himatnagar(Guj)6.8058.1459.8039753925-28.70
Amreli(Guj)6.30384.6238.0038603715-26.76
Sami(Guj)5.60-37.78253.6041004090-24.77
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)5.30278.5716.2038653435-27.28
Karjan(Guj)2.50-44.4412.0040253900-26.48
Dhoraji(Guj)1.2071.43145.3037553630-28.54
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.11-80.99196.7140954092-25.71
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC128.0035003700-23.91
CoconutOil
Kadur(Kar)5760.00-3.1987914.001550012500-
Honnali(Kar)4250.00142.8688622.00135001350050.00
Mangalore(Kar)200.001001385.002800022000-
Mumbai(Mah)128.00-47.119560.001550150010.71
Anaimalai(TN)11.25212.589.553300290022.22
Elumathur(TN)6.7936.98383.703969413343.54
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC155.002300220027.78
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC170.003650345023.73
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC120.0020800208006.67
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.20NC17.7019500175008.33
Muthur(TN)3.005065.004030402556.81
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC220.0018800188007.43
Thiruppur(TN)2.4550.3144.1320001900NC
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC84.00192501785012.44
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC54.804300390026.47
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50NC68.50198001980010.00
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC29.754800440026.32
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC149.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC206.00110003800292.86
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC405.0024002800NC
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.602017.804000340025.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC136.504300420026.47
Thrissur(Ker)1.00-5025.603900360014.71
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.90NC6.703500300025.00
Copra
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC331.0011500115006.48
Velur(TN)8.7337.7164.95124551089828.34
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.5066.6711.60120001000031.87
GroundNutOil
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)885.8012202.785050.6047504905-14.41
Halvad(Guj)246.00-13.791734.5642504450-15.00
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)176.10310.49498.4043754000-5.91
Challakere(Kar)158.00172.41509.0043174792-
Gadag(Kar)139.001290150.0035685641-11.62
Jamnagar(Guj)137.907561.11311.80409036635.74
Savanur(Kar)101.003266.67240.0033954908-9.47
Amreli(Guj)70.004017.65294.8040005000-0.25
Kurnool(AP)69.2017.89703.8037973469-34.86
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)55.40669.445050.6045554905-17.93
Mahoba(UP)39.00110.815615.6042104560-13.46
Madhugiri(Kar)16.00700294.0041594250-43.72
Lalitpur(UP)15.00294.74128.104950501032.00
Dhoraji(Guj)10.90-25.85343.804530440513.11
Kadur(Kar)6.00-75242.0037004500-
Ramdurga(Kar)5.0040052.0037715629-
Sevur(TN)4.50-95.2619.3452005270-13.33
Madhoganj(UP)4.5012.51419.0047504900-5.94
Vadgam(Guj)1.8012.5428.2547854730-3.14
Thara(Guj)1.78-36.154578--
Bhiloda(Guj)1.00NC46.1041253750-
Amalner(Mah)1.00NC2.0042554400-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.73NC23.8944084580-
GroundNutSeed
Mumbai(Mah)77.0050.981645.0090009000-8.16
Rajkot(Guj)1.00NC223.10665066251.14
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00NC616.005250510010.53
Banda(UP)6.00100192.505500540016.40
Karvi(UP)4.00100291.205300530011.81
Mahoba(UP)1.0042.8628.905310531015.43
Maudaha(UP)0.80NC217.305300535011.58
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)538.006.7422807.854900482539.40
Agra(UP)172.006.8317497.104700470029.83
Jamnagar(Guj)90.00800258.0041754735-
Kota(Raj)66.00-41.336593.004850485038.57
Nagaram(Raj)53.8034.512510.104910468232.70
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)51.101.795761.004800477538.93
Gangapur City(Raj)50.90-22.051924.805315523342.49
Khanpur(Raj)48.00-82.323138.704915470734.66
Lalitpur(UP)45.008002791.904560456023.24
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-11.112732.004800478032.41
Tundla(UP)31.0010.711962.504700469029.83
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.296492.004750470030.14
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)27.0042.117025.205375527540.05
Jaunpur(UP)25.00-37.53655.004700465011.51
Kurara(UP)23.2096.6178.004800480054.84
Mahoba(UP)22.80107.271780.804760473032.22
Shahjahanpur(UP)21.0031.251742.004780441012.74
Hapur(UP)20.00NC170.0049304960-
Malpura(Raj)18.10-83.66453.405150482040.33
Achnera(UP)17.0013.332477.004700475027.72
Ghaziabad(UP)17.0021.432428.205200535023.81
Shamli(UP)16.00-15.79115.0052155250-
Hardoi(UP)15.0087.51145.504530453015.56
Siddhpur(Guj)12.24-6.491409.274885479239.57
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)12.0033.3398.40459045908.77
Mathura(UP)11.00-26.672335.004850476029.33
Khair(UP)10.00-603990.504750475033.80
Maudaha(UP)10.0025503.004760460032.22
Barhaj(UP)10.00-16.673474.60452040405.85
Karvi(UP)8.5054.55453.504725470034.62
Lakhimpur(UP)8.00-11.114038.004530451026.89
Beldanga(WB)8.00NC671.005150525035.53
Visnagar(Guj)7.1031.48449.0441254775-24.46
Bharuasumerpur(UP)6.00-501762.004800490037.14
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-25743.005220526024.29
Bilsi(UP)5.40217.65738.904740465024.74
Banda(UP)5.0025404.004800475037.14
Etah(UP)5.00-16.67772.504720470032.96
Mehsana(Guj)4.10215.38226.804875475040.29
Ballia(UP)4.00NC307.504760477012.00
Bijnaur(UP)4.0010075.504770463018.66
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20626.204780478013.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.0014.29315.0052105235-
Rura(UP)4.00-20960.604600485035.29
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.90116.67299.805294523442.54
Orai(UP)3.0066.67117.6048004750-
Bindki(UP)3.0050137.004800479026.32
Amroha(UP)2.80-6.6798.6047904770-
Robertsganj(UP)2.5013.64106.104760465013.06
Sitapur(UP)2.50-16.67439.904550445031.88
Soharatgarh(UP)2.5025246.00452544506.22
Lucknow(UP)2.50-16.672768.204700470013.25
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025507.604780477032.78
Devariya(UP)2.50-50414.80447544804.56
Kandi(WB)2.5056.25111.704800410029.03
Bagru(Raj)2.40-70115.6049504300-
Bandikui(Raj)2.40-4.804950--
Mainpuri(UP)2.309.52323.004600468026.90
Bahraich(UP)2.20120152.70420043007.42
Charra(UP)2.20-12474.804730470051.36
Palanpur(Guj)2.0025513.404835480544.89
Rajkot(Guj)2.00100761.104400412530.37
Auraiya(UP)2.0033.33675.204800480035.98
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.00-33.33385.504700468029.12
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0033.33459.404750480031.94
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.33335.004785473013.52
Gazipur(UP)2.00-16.67251.704720452011.58
Choubepur(UP)1.90-5114.804875487030.00
Gondal(UP)1.805.88203.504250425010.10
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.70-83.81545.804250422525.00
Madhoganj(UP)1.6023.08200.404550452022.31
Badayoun(UP)1.50-40540.904800476014.29
Partaval(UP)1.505067.1044904500-
Bharthna(UP)1.50-40143.404800469034.08
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.40-2.804685-41.75
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.4027.2741.4049655005-
Ajuha(UP)1.40NC150.704630465011.57
Sahiyapur(UP)1.30-23.53223.20451044506.12
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-40552.60448044505.29
Etawah(UP)1.20-20212.904785475030.74
Faizabad(UP)1.20-25194.504550450017.88
Achalda(UP)1.20NC174.204800475045.45
Surajgarh(Raj)1.0011.11467.804800485033.33
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC82.004390438012.56
Baberu(UP)1.0042.8695.904700457534.29
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-16.67104.904730472535.72
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33152.104700465031.28
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00NC140.50420042002.44
Gurusarai(UP)0.90NC115.304550455037.88
Milak(UP)0.80NC129.204750459013.91
Chandoli(UP)0.7016.6737.404775467513.02
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-46.15184.304775476025.66
Atarra(UP)0.60-25124.404750477035.71
Naanpara(UP)0.60-14.29147.904250422011.84
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC16.804450443045.90
Mustardoil
Birbhum(WB)55.00-15.38870.00126001090035.48
Shahjahanpur(UP)41.50-171820.801030010085-
Saharanpur(UP)38.00-53851.00113001125026.26
Aligarh(UP)30.00203928.00106001050023.26
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00503060.50113001133026.12
Shamli(UP)24.009.093710.60113151132524.34
Jhargram(WB)23.00-8811.001020010200-2.86
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-202161.20114001165025.27
Hapur(UP)18.0020126.001040010450-
Rura(UP)9.00NC277.80105001050036.36
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11866.4010500105006.60
Hardoi(UP)5.20100396.00106001062012.77
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00NC200.00125501253025.81
Etawah(UP)4.00-20665.50105001030016.02
Dadri(UP)4.00NC370.00112001130023.76
Bahraich(UP)3.20113.33182.60118001180015.46
Bharthna(UP)2.6030162.60104001045014.29
Buland Shahr(UP)2.5013.64238.801030010235-
Pilibhit(UP)2.50NC333.20103501031013.74
Vishalpur(UP)2.50-28.5734.2010300915014.19
Achalda(UP)2.00100195.00103001030015.73
Bindki(UP)2.0033.3380.50108001080018.16
Purulia(WB)2.00NC37.00124001277017.73
Auraiya(UP)1.80NC135.50103001030016.65
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.606.67158.7097009600-
Gazipur(UP)1.60-20204.50111201065012.66
Banda(UP)1.50-25140.709925992511.52
Paliakala(UP)1.40-17.65152.90105801054010.55
Choubepur(UP)1.40NC72.60107251065018.18
Charra(UP)1.20-7.69123.101061010510-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC176.70106001065017.45
Naanpara(UP)1.2050132.00118501180019.70
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.33190.40110001092521.08
Etah(UP)0.80-20139.20105001040022.09
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2089.40105601050012.94
Rampur(UP)0.60-50151.70988096508.57
Mainpuri(UP)0.60NC187.70103201024018.62
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-2546.009600960018.52
Safflower
Gadag(Kar)1.00NC23.0032523612-12.37
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Jamnagar(Guj)855.00195.852966.0075507690-17.17
Rajkot(Guj)152.0035.718059.901290012800-21.82
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)87.00222.22259.10127559180-15.08
Amreli(Guj)43.40-42.89806.401317513200-8.70
Kustagi(Kar)39.00254.55142.0082008040-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)8.0030070.5073007255-33.97
Halvad(Guj)7.6028.812189.0471007275-36.89
Bharuasumerpur(UP)7.00-30296.5078008000-22.00
Mahoba(UP)7.0075679.8089109280-
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)4.90-18.3316.3070008500-22.22
Visnagar(Guj)3.20433.334.5062527625-41.84
Gangapur City(Raj)1.9011.761018.9076158925-27.66
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.90111.1150.8076158600-25.27
Orai(UP)1.50-76.9213.0074808750-32.91
Bandikui(Raj)1.30-1.307425--
Gulbarga(Kar)1.00NC4.0060506125-
Porbandar(Guj)0.80-55.569.0072256350-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)1437.00246.2727176.1035503575-8.97
Karanja(Mah)1000.00669.236170.0033503750-8.84
Khanpur(Raj)405.005.852383.7034503515-14.81
Akola(Mah)271.00281.692176.0035753735-7.14
Washim(Mah)240.00NC2588.0036003500NC
Tuljapur(Mah)220.0033.331194.0034003500-
Latur(Mah)134.00-93.412576.0036403750NC
Yeotmal(Mah)102.00537.5395.0035883538-2.63
Lalitpur(UP)95.00850844.8034003500-13.92
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)90.0050515.0038003800-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)78.007700147.0031023151-7.40
Rahata(Mah)48.00470065.0034004000-
Sonpeth(Mah)36.00110039.0034003641-5.29
Mehrauni(UP)35.002503616.0029002900-
Murim(Mah)34.00-17.07146.0034303831-
Chandur Railway(Mah)28.0060032.0034003500-
Ambejaogai(Mah)18.002067.0035004000-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-9.09845.00500048007.53
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)7.0060013.0034003000-
Mantha(Mah)7.0060061.0032503700-
Amalner(Mah)5.0015012.0034004200-
Pandhakawada(Mah)4.00NC15.0032004090-
Gangakhed(Mah)3.00-4018.0038003980-
Deglur(Mah)3.00-3.003400--
Gulbarga(Kar)2.00NC4.0030003554-
Kalvan(Mah)1.00-7518.0035004101-5.10
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60NC43.00348034552.20
Sunflower
Gulbarga(Kar)205.0020400206.0030003854-
Sindhanur(Kar)29.00-34.09335.0048004750-
Kustagi(Kar)12.00-45.45278.0048005000-
Ramdurga(Kar)10.0090029.0036003600-
Kurnool(AP)9.5072.7348.8025693658-34.28
Gadag(Kar)7.00-135.004008-1.57

Published on October 05, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
