Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 15-10-2020 01:08:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Morbi(Guj)1.707025.5038753965-21.64
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC131.0036003600-21.74
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)8060.00100.25109701.008000800014.29
Channagiri(Kar)2750.00-0.6510911.00160001100014.29
Honnali(Kar)2473.00-38.1798095.00120001100033.33
Thammampati(TN)29.331.1758.322695215014.68
Udumalpet(TN)13.33NC53.3327002600-
Elumathur(TN)2.66-60.828386.364162396950.52
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC227.5019200188009.71
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC152.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC419.004000400014.29
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC141.004400440037.50
Copra
Elumathur(TN)1067.003190.162249.77121601208633.19
Kangeyam(TN)20.00NC3208.27115001180011.65
Kadur(Kar)15.00NC82.001190011900-
GroundNutOil
Mahoba(UP)136.0025.355860.1040754050-16.50
Jhansi(UP)92.0082013576.904015500012.31
Morbi(Guj)45.3034.02154.0038623422-0.21
Anthiyur(TN)23.16144.82221.3847104848-26.62
Dhoraji(Guj)16.9053.64371.704880473012.70
Kadur(Kar)7.0040265.0044003900-
Chintamani(Kar)6.00-14.2950.0025002500-47.37
Kallakurichi(TN)3.20300284.6069277250-23.76
Mustard
Gangapur City(Raj)50.0091.572252.005331526239.37
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.676672.004900485035.36
Barhaj(UP)24.00203592.60455045556.56
Mahoba(UP)18.208.981850.604700473030.19
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)14.0064.717070.205225535034.42
Lakhimpur(UP)11.00104110.004540453027.89
Muskara(UP)11.00-121937.9047504700-
Saharanpur(UP)8.5021.43774.005180520023.33
Memari(WB)7.00NC61.405000520028.21
Badayoun(UP)4.0014.29561.904780480013.81
Jhansi(UP)4.00-42.86355.904580456528.29
Muradabad(UP)4.00NC642.204840479014.96
Ballia(UP)2.50-37.5320.504900481015.84
Basti(UP)2.4026.32255.80451045306.12
Gazipur(UP)2.2010266.904800480012.94
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)2.00150305.405287522135.91
Soharatgarh(UP)2.0011.11253.60455045606.81
Sahiyapur(UP)1.7021.43231.80452045406.35
Gondal(UP)1.50-11.76212.304250425010.10
Unnao(UP)1.00NC92.204700470024.50
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67178.604900490048.48
Partaval(UP)1.00-33.3369.1045154490-
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)30.00504048.00107001040025.88
Saharanpur(UP)30.00203967.00113501120026.67
Balarampur(WB)15.005078.33125001230026.90
Achalda(UP)2.00100203.00106001020017.78
Gazipur(UP)1.20-25212.10115001073016.40
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lingasugur(Kar)25.002545.0077208670-
Mahoba(UP)15.509.93709.4084508490-
Morbi(Guj)12.10-16.5594.007225722585.73
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)7.002.94538.7090919005-9.09
Muskara(UP)4.00-20168.1082008150-12.77
Gangapur City(Raj)3.60-641042.6085008830-14.14
Jhansi(UP)3.5025026.8077407800-18.31
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)2.50-63.7760.2085256830-13.93
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)691.7836.5318535.8333002850-5.71
Kareli(MP)41.8090.8763.703588382010.40
Dhoraji(Guj)15.50416.6761.50373036309.54

Published on October 15, 2020
