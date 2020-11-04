Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 04-11-2020 05:31:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)392.8067.864230.7246024345-15.73
Siddhpur(Guj)256.27239.975924.424597411512.07
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)118.701878.333022.10465043509.67
Vijapur(Guj)107.60291.27353.2046254075-15.60
Becharaji(Guj)90.10230.04786.60460041055.26
Radhanpur(Guj)90.00-1.211334.504620409010.66
Rajkot(Guj)90.00-16.673368.50437541650.46
Thara(Guj)89.5410.712421.6046624378-
Kalol(Guj)88.0087.23954.6046154335-15.32
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)54.707.89271.5046254090-15.22
Unava(Guj)43.00111.821057.8046754300-6.50
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)37.4064.04437.0045504300-16.74
Morbi(Guj)8.60145.7152.6041454040-16.18
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)8.00-59.3983.2046004085-16.36
Dhansura(Guj)7.00366.67361.0045254200-15.58
Dehgam(Guj)6.00-50499.70445042755.33
Sami(Guj)4.50-47.06350.3045854310-15.87
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.40-26.673022.104675435010.26
Dhoraji(Guj)3.80533.33161.0043054105-18.08
Himatnagar(Guj)3.80-66.3794.0042503950-23.77
Karjan(Guj)2.50-7557.0044503950-18.72
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.07155.56205.4446184352-16.22
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC115.0038003600-15.56
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.7016.6716.7044254225-17.29
CoconutOil
Channagiri(Kar)2650.00-3.6416211.00165016000-88.21
Honnali(Kar)1200.006089235.00150001200066.67
Udumalpet(TN)13.33NC106.6528002700-
Muthur(TN)10.0090071.003865416550.39
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC195.00203001820020.83
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.0033.3354.004500430040.63
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3353.50208002000012.43
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC80.0018550185505.70
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC118.002500250047.06
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC164.503800380035.71
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC120.004300420022.86
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC26.004000400017.65
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)44.41-17.11343.33116901158531.13
Anaimalai(TN)22.20-34.22225.1711250998820.49
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC41.00115001150022.34
Kasargod(Ker)0.80-206.2097009700-8.49
GroundNutOil
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1580.70481.1410672.2047504900-2.06
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)400.00-28.575201.5051255250-5.09
Himatnagar(Guj)377.30-754.604950--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)374.1037.5410672.2048504900NC
Rajkot(Guj)330.00-31.2512934.70507550006.84
Laxmeshwar(Kar)313.0055.721574.0039884051-23.26
Siddhpur(Guj)258.30-28.971362.2046204817-
Vankaner(Guj)221.0010.51012.304525503529.29
Jhansi(UP)150.00-5.063714.90402040208.06
Morbi(Guj)145.9090.47602.80425044109.82
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)109.00-6.03390.0040703369-
Dhrol(Guj)98.9013.16614.80455050554.60
Mauranipur(UP)84.80294.42609.20370038002.78
Rajula(Guj)80.00128.57227.60450048009.54
Thara(Guj)72.10-0.48468.5046284902-
Savanur(Kar)70.00233.33348.00400344366.75
Visnagar(Guj)55.80153.64133.6046524840-
Lalitpur(UP)38.00-5188.00395044001.80
Davangere(Kar)31.00-3.12369.0042303853-
Sevur(TN)30.484518.18468.1152505000-7.89
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)26.534.12154.3744754712-
Shamli(UP)22.00-47.62317.005780504014.23
Dhoraji(Guj)21.50-14.34444.704705498012.56
Saharanpur(UP)11.00-15.38189.0057705000-
Una(Guj)10.00-20.005000--
Madhoganj(UP)9.5046.151187.5036503930-25.81
Avalurpet'(TN)8.00-9.09288.4067117088-4.29
Kallakurichi(TN)8.00NC158.20659967645.50
Dhansura(Guj)7.0010022.7037504100-
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)7.00-80.77251.4046004487-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.50-25180.804850485032.88
Vyra(Guj)0.88-97.2456.8853755625-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)0.80-1.604115-9.73
Cheyyar(TN)0.75-60.73154.2268057115-8.46
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.00NC198.6036057125-39.92
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)22.0083.33786.00485051006.01
Banda(UP)7.50NC256.50517552756.70
Karvi(UP)1.80-10309.80521552708.65
Atarra(UP)1.0066.6752.80520053008.33
Mustard
Agra(UP)170.00-3.9519188.104880482033.70
Khanpur(Raj)68.001723410.705700560048.98
Aligarh(UP)40.0033.337062.005100505041.67
Shahjahanpur(UP)40.001001862.004710475511.35
Kota(Raj)35.00-36.366966.005650520049.67
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-36.363212.005200500040.54
Lalitpur(UP)28.00-302997.904860457026.40
Mathura(UP)26.00-25.712707.005370487047.12
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00252634.205500537528.65
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)25.0035.141269.505200510023.22
Nagaram(Raj)23.0053.3312764.105300517036.25
Katghora(Cht)21.00NC191.0042004200-
Auraiya(UP)20.00300747.205200495046.48
Barhaj(UP)19.00-26.923784.60456045306.05
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)17.5080.415851.005450545051.18
Achnera(UP)16.0014.292649.004850489031.08
Sitapur(UP)15.00-13.29534.504750465039.71
Shamli(UP)15.0036.36284.0052505185-
Visnagar(Guj)13.00319.35487.4452754907-3.41
Lakhimpur(UP)11.00-21.434252.004770469031.40
Gangapur City(Raj)10.50-49.522639.205738567446.15
Saharanpur(UP)9.5018.75837.005260520024.35
Muskara(UP)9.50-20.832042.905150500036.97
Banda(UP)9.0080476.005200510046.48
Mahoba(UP)8.702.351958.605060486034.40
Hardoi(UP)8.00-27.271225.504800475024.68
Tundla(UP)8.00-38.462108.504920487034.79
Beldanga(WB)8.0014.29757.005500540044.74
Rajkot(Guj)7.0040851.105250525060.31
Maudaha(UP)7.0016.67546.005060476037.69
Siddhpur(Guj)6.72139.151471.015402521249.02
Karvi(UP)6.5018.18527.505140500043.58
Kasganj(UP)5.0066.671045.405130480045.74
Muradabad(UP)5.00-28.57702.204930495016.82
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00-54.551429.2046204530-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)5.00-23.08166.605000500017.92
Jhansi(UP)4.60-8387.104870458029.52
Aklera(Raj)4.20100812.905425535047.50
Rura(UP)4.00-11.111020.604200430020.00
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-12.5567.60456045356.92
Lucknow(UP)3.5020.692795.004825482517.68
Etah(UP)3.00-62.5826.505120502045.45
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC346.0052505190-
Orai(UP)3.00-40145.6053155240-
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-14.29544.604980487039.50
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-14.29210.004850490030.20
Bilsi(UP)3.0050793.705150490036.79
Sheopurkalan(MP)2.70107.69115.2057004811-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.5025408.504915479535.03
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5025149.5042004200NC
Kandi(WB)2.5025128.905010490031.84
Basti(UP)2.3053.33270.80456045408.19
Badayoun(UP)2.2010589.104940495016.65
Charra(UP)2.20-4.35483.805030500041.69
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0010096.004430448013.59
Etawah(UP)2.0033.33225.304950495039.04
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0042.86251.40457045507.66
Gurusarai(UP)2.0066.67130.504700470044.62
Choubepur(UP)1.90-13.64144.605075505035.33
Rasda(UP)1.8012.5225.5050504930-
Gondal(UP)1.70-5.56228.50425059509.82
Fatehpur(UP)1.6033.33201.304950497032.00
Mainpuri(UP)1.606.67347.204860478036.90
Faizabad(UP)1.50-6.25205.104875480025.64
Jahangirabad(UP)1.5087.5476.005200515042.47
Pukhrayan(UP)1.50-50464.405250480041.32
Ajuha(UP)1.5025162.104800480017.07
Bharthna(UP)1.50-6.25159.004950493039.04
Achalda(UP)1.20-40191.405200490057.58
Madhoganj(UP)1.20NC211.804750475030.14
Sumerganj(Raj)1.10-2.205775--
Amroha(UP)1.10-26.67118.6049404900-
Atarra(UP)1.00-50139.005200495046.48
Meerut(UP)1.00-60164.005520535030.19
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC474.0052505080-
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)0.90-2547.8055935170-
Raibareilly(UP)0.8033.33110.104775478030.82
Tulsipur(UP)0.80NC119.2043004300-
Milak(UP)0.80NC130.804930475017.94
Mawana(UP)0.70NC90.5055005450-
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC19.204850470059.02
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)50.00-16.672000.80104101018013.65
Meerut(UP)40.00-203838.00122001080035.56
Saharanpur(UP)37.0023.334233.00115001135028.35
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC4348.00108001080025.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0015.383356.50115001120027.92
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-502293.20119001150030.77
Shamli(UP)18.50-28.853937.60115001133025.00
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5926.40110001040012.24
Rura(UP)9.0012.5405.80105001050040.00
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0011.11243.00127601255027.98
Etawah(UP)5.00NC704.50107501030018.13
Puranpur(UP)2.4033.33142.201036510150-
Buland Shahr(UP)2.20NC255.601065010230-
Pilibhit(UP)2.2010358.60103801031013.82
Hardoi(UP)2.20-63.93419.20108001001014.41
Banda(UP)2.00NC159.7011000972024.65
Bharthna(UP)2.00-9.09182.40108501040020.56
Milak(UP)2.0081.82111.801038010210-
Mainpuri(UP)1.9018.75207.10104001044016.59
Auraiya(UP)1.80200152.30108001032031.31
Kayamganj(UP)1.8080193.30116501130030.90
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-6.25211.40112001124023.08
Vishalpur(UP)1.5066.6738.80103551025017.14
Charra(UP)1.3030137.501082010820-
Paliakala(UP)1.30-23.53172.50107001062012.34
Kasganj(UP)1.00-33.33163.50108301058025.35
Raibareilly(UP)1.002599.001110010500-
Achalda(UP)1.00-50213.40108001060021.35
Gurusarai(UP)1.00-16.6753.009685955018.11
Choubepur(UP)0.90-2588.20108401077515.32
Etah(UP)0.80-20148.40108201040024.94
Safflower
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC14.0037353680-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)110.00-58.657866.401220013270-20.00
Gangapur City(Raj)50.90-7.62525.50946611000-10.17
Kustagi(Kar)36.0044269.0080004700-
Banda(UP)22.00266.67130.0085008600-3.41
Morbi(Guj)18.202.82147.3078707880102.31
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)15.00782.35101.7085008500-10.53
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)9.6086044.5087508750-7.89
Vankaner(Guj)6.00100202.7082508000-13.16
Siddhpur(Guj)5.2230.8325.6486278497-5.48
Muskara(UP)5.0078.57110.30890084507.88
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.70176.47101.7082508500-13.16
Visnagar(Guj)4.50-1018.5075177300-30.07
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)4.50-45.1275.6092809995-7.89
Maudaha(UP)4.006017.5090008500NC
Dhrol(Guj)3.1034.78206.5078857575-17.26
Kota(Raj)2.502547.5085008450-15.00
Jhansi(UP)2.50-21.8839.0090507735-4.49
Rajula(Guj)2.0017.6537.401063011000-18.59
Orai(UP)2.00-5019.0089809115-19.46
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2017.5077507100-15.30
Mothkur(UP)1.50-408.7090008600-
Dahod(Guj)1.40133.3329.4075007600-28.57
Rawatsar(Raj)1.10-2.209100--
Radhanpur(Guj)0.80-1.609000--
Sumerganj(Raj)0.70-1.408600--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-14.2972.2086307780-16.46
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC12.6056506000-13.08
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)1293.504.8224791.004200415025.37
Washim(Mah)900.002753150.004000360021.21
Karanja(Mah)850.00-155020.003775335011.85
Akola(Mah)699.00157.932292.003800357511.76
Khanpur(Raj)402.8014.764297.904166395015.72
Aklera(Raj)252.0055.561584.003940395016.40
Kalapipal(MP)250.00354.551487.00356533503.33
Dahod(Guj)200.80-17.432927.804250441013.33
Nagpur(Mah)171.004175443.004083370615.83
Khujner(MP)166.00664.982000.004075415510.11
Lalitpur(UP)85.0041.67563.304000375012.04
Kaij(Mah)76.001166.67195.0039123400-
Himatnagar(Guj)45.50550120.503850380011.59
Dhoraji(Guj)39.70-10.59262.504030400518.36
Murim(Mah)33.00-2.94141.0031733430-
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)29.00-3.33171.0037253650-2.92
Gangakhed(Mah)25.00733.3361.0039003850-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)20.0010080.0032043402-
Mantha(Mah)14.0010036.0037003250-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)14.00NC749.004950490010.61
Dhansura(Guj)10.0042.8627.0039253900-
Amalner(Mah)10.00-61.5455.0040003600-
Dharangaon(Mah)9.00-18.003560--
Sumerganj(Raj)4.40-8.804080--
Paithan(Mah)1.00-2.003697--
Sunflower
Kustagi(Kar)12.00NC302.0041004800-

Published on November 04, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
