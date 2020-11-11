Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 11-11-2020 02:41:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rajkot(Guj)60.00-33.333488.5042754375-1.84
Dasada Patadi(Guj)33.30462.5336.7044924088-17.40
Dhansura(Guj)5.00-28.57371.0045404525-15.30
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC119.0041004000-10.87
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-22.2280.9032503550-37.50
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)2772.00-42.25106838.008000900014.29
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00-20144.002400230033.33
Thodupuzha(Ker)3.00-2598.00215002100010.26
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC200.00204001820021.43
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC58.004600450031.43
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5055.50206002000011.35
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC174.503900380039.29
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC345.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC123.004300430034.38
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)61.2037.811465.73116351169030.51
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC43.00115001150022.34
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)450.0036.3613834.70520050759.47
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)427.006.756055.5050005125-7.41
Dhrol(Guj)187.4089.48989.60444545502.18
Vankaner(Guj)125.00-43.441262.304605452531.57
Mauranipur(UP)48.40-42.92706.00378537005.14
Sevur(TN)36.5519.91541.2152005250-8.77
Lalsot(Raj)33.30-88.911050.304700527517.50
Porbandar(Guj)30.00289.61208.00456547506.53
Charkhari(UP)18.40-36.803950--
Rajula(Guj)17.50-78.12262.60450545009.66
Kustagi(Kar)11.00-21.43461.0037005761-
Saharanpur(UP)9.50-13.64208.0057805770-
Avalurpet'(TN)8.00NC304.4067986711-3.05
Dhansura(Guj)7.00NC36.7038503750-
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-31.581200.5038203650-22.36
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)5.5037.5270.4044704300-
Bhanvad(Guj)5.00233.33190.804880485022.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.60-4.1721.405250515011.70
Kallakurichi(TN)3.60-55165.40668565994.73
Gingee(TN)3.20-33.3384.30663065374.76
Sakri(Mah)2.00-4.005100--
Faizabad(UP)2.00-4.005500-0.92
Manalurpet(TN)1.00-5010.5064617100-
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.5050201.606650360510.83
Linseed
Karvi(UP)2.5038.89314.80514052154.90
Atarra(UP)1.808056.40513052005.56
Mahoba(UP)1.30-56.6761.705150522520.19
Mustard
Agra(UP)177.004.1219542.105050488037.41
Kota(Raj)47.0034.297060.005500565045.70
Gangapur City(Raj)40.40284.762720.005724573846.77
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.57132.005200510044.44
Bharuasumerpur(UP)32.005401913.005300490051.43
Mathura(UP)26.00NC2759.005400537046.94
Hapur(UP)25.0025370.0052505080-
Sitapur(UP)15.503.33565.504825475043.60
Raisingh Nagar(Raj)15.00-30.005400--
Muskara(UP)11.5021.052065.905200515042.08
Achnera(UP)11.00-31.252671.005050485040.28
Ghaziabad(UP)11.00-562656.205575550030.41
Gorakhpur(UP)10.001001449.2046504620-
Hardoi(UP)10.00251245.504750480019.95
Barhaj(UP)10.00-47.373804.60460045606.24
Beldanga(WB)8.00NC773.005500550044.74
Mahoba(UP)7.00-19.541972.605100506035.46
Lakhimpur(UP)6.50-40.914265.004820477032.05
Karvi(UP)6.50NC540.505250514047.06
Kasganj(UP)6.00201057.405230513044.08
Rajkot(Guj)5.00-28.57861.105350525063.36
Muradabad(UP)5.00NC712.204950493017.86
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-47.37847.005320526025.77
Lalsot(Raj)4.70-89.322499.405710575046.41
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.107.89565.604787475032.97
Azamgarh(UP)4.0014.29575.60460045607.85
Lucknow(UP)3.50NC2802.004840482518.05
Meerut(UP)3.20220170.405600552032.08
Kayamganj(UP)3.00NC550.605180498043.89
Mainpuri(UP)2.9081.25353.005020486037.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67351.0053255250-
Devariya(UP)2.50-16.67444.80461545358.84
Kandi(WB)2.40-4133.705010501024.94
Basti(UP)2.30NC275.40461045609.37
Atarra(UP)2.20120143.405280520043.48
Badayoun(UP)2.00-9.09593.104960494017.81
Charra(UP)2.00-9.09487.805200503044.44
Pukhrayan(UP)2.0033.33468.405400525045.36
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-33.33214.004800485028.86
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20153.5042004200NC
Etawah(UP)1.80-10228.905225495046.77
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-20254.60462545709.34
Gazipur(UP)1.60-38.46286.705100500020.43
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.50-93.757197.205800561052.03
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-2599.004490443015.13
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC479.005210520044.72
Jangipura(UP)1.40-36.36166.405080498020.09
Faizabad(UP)1.20-20207.504930487527.06
Achalda(UP)1.20NC193.805250520059.09
Bahraich(UP)1.00-16.67168.304350420010.97
Partaval(UP)1.00NC77.9046404570-
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-16.67213.804750475029.43
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC58.5042004200NC
Khurja(UP)0.80NC149.305210436027.07
Raibareilly(UP)0.80NC111.704750477530.14
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-56.25202.704960495030.01
Tulsipur(UP)0.60-25120.4044004300-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-33.33157.304300427522.86
Mustardoil
Haathras(UP)60.00NC2731.00122001150041.86
Meerut(UP)47.50-35.813933.00123001170037.43
Saharanpur(UP)36.0024.144305.00116201140029.11
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC4408.00108001080025.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)23.00-23.333402.50118001140030.39
Hapur(UP)18.00100286.001085010500-
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0066.672323.20121001170032.97
Balarampur(WB)10.0011.11116.33132001260033.87
Etawah(UP)5.50NC715.50110001075020.55
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0025253.00129001275029.32
Hardoi(UP)3.20NC425.60109801070015.70
Bahraich(UP)2.50-10.71215.60120001200017.53
Banda(UP)2.50150164.70111001035023.88
Achalda(UP)2.00NC217.40110001040019.57
Gazipur(UP)2.0017.65231.30120001190021.21
Kayamganj(UP)1.8080196.90116501120030.90
Jangipura(UP)1.60-20143.60119801188021.50
Kasganj(UP)1.5025166.50108401055025.32
Mauranipur(UP)1.50NC70.90970096507.78
Paliakala(UP)1.5015.38175.5010560106008.42
Charra(UP)1.308.33140.101082010820-
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.33214.00114001122025.14
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-20178.109900980016.47
Mainpuri(UP)1.10-26.67209.30106201044022.77
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC101.00112501105019.68
Naanpara(UP)1.00-9.09143.40120001200020.00
Muskara(UP)0.60-14.2947.7010550980015.30
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)180.0063.648226.401175012200-22.95
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00200392.5090009200-2.17
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)15.702142.8634.8080008000-15.79
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)14.60-37.87190.2096009625-4.00
Lalsot(Raj)7.0042.8659.70925094001.65
Orai(UP)7.0025033.0086508980-22.42
Vankaner(Guj)6.00NC214.7085008250-10.53
Muskara(UP)6.0020122.3090608900-9.85
Rajula(Guj)3.206043.80931310630-28.68
Dhrol(Guj)2.30-25.81211.1079507885-16.58
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)2.30-76.0449.1092508750-2.63
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.20504.0075007625-
Barmer(Raj)0.60-1.208100--
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)913.50-29.3826618.004050420020.90
Khategaon(MP)342.61-16.097418.4034803800-8.42
Khujner(MP)85.70-48.372171.404060407513.25
Mehrauni(UP)40.00-11.111371.0035003500-11.39
Himatnagar(Guj)31.00-31.87182.503800385010.14
Haveri(Kar)26.00-72.92775.004000365011.11
Udaipura(Raj)16.00966.67125.0034003500-1.45
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)13.0085.7139.003900340025.81
Dhansura(Guj)6.00-4039.0040003925-
Paithan(Mah)1.00NC4.0035503697-

Published on November 11, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
