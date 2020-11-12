Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 12-11-2020 04:53:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Siddhpur(Guj)65.25-74.546054.92441545977.63
Rapar(Guj)25.0078.572643.5045004060-
Dasada Patadi(Guj)22.20-33.33381.1044984492-17.29
Halvad(Guj)11.18-46.351771.1044754225-17.13
Dhansura(Guj)5.00NC381.0045404540-15.30
Dehgam(Guj)2.50-58.33504.70441244504.43
Amreli(Guj)1.80-71.4347.9044353885-15.84
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC121.0039004100-9.30
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.0042.8682.9032503250-37.50
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.70NC18.1043874425-18.00
CoconutOil
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC205.00204002030016.57
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-2558.50206002080011.35
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC250.004200400023.53
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC184.503900390039.29
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC355.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC126.004300430034.38
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC28.004500400032.35
Copra
Bangalore(Kar)2.0010021.001350010000-18.18
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC45.00115001150022.34
GroundNutOil
Chirgaon(UP)625.004066.671445.004050400024.62
Rajkot(Guj)465.003.3314764.705100520020.28
Jhansi(UP)202.50354119.90401040207.80
Hiriyur(Kar)201.00-402.004410--14.05
Savanur(Kar)170.00142.86688.004172400311.25
Halvad(Guj)168.76-46.913099.1047004650-6.00
Laxmeshwar(Kar)161.007950774.003826316017.40
Jasdan(Guj)150.00233.33696.505125425026.23
Siddhpur(Guj)133.70-48.241629.6048524620-
Amreli(Guj)106.90-15.76472.804735455018.08
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)90.90-78.716237.3053755000-0.46
Gadag(Kar)40.00700123.003899478519.67
Mauranipur(UP)36.00-25.62778.00375037854.17
Lalitpur(UP)20.00-47.37228.00406039504.37
Shamli(UP)16.00-27.27349.005630578011.26
Charkhari(UP)12.00-34.7860.8039503950-
Kustagi(Kar)11.00NC483.0039003700-
Dhule(Mah)11.0017538.00460045256.98
Saharanpur(UP)8.50-10.53225.0057905780-
Sevur(TN)7.61-79.18556.4352505200-8.70
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.7045.6534.805200525010.64
Bhanvad(Guj)5.00NC200.804650488027.40
Madhugiri(Kar)5.00400185.0038004000-27.63
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-66.67249.0031506500-39.42
Avalurpet'(TN)4.00-50312.40703667988.90
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-38.461208.5038503820-21.75
Kallakurichi(TN)3.20-11.11171.80663566850.93
Cheyyar(TN)1.91154.67158.04664068051.61
Dhansura(Guj)1.40-8039.5039003850-
Nagpur(Mah)1.00-5024.0043753875-
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.00-81.82272.4044454470-
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)26.0036.84986.0095009500-9.52
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0013.64836.00500048508.70
Banda(UP)4.00-46.67264.50516051756.39
Mahoba(UP)1.407.6964.505120515019.49
Atarra(UP)1.00-44.4458.40515051305.97
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)0.70-53.3349.305120478019.91
Mustard
Agra(UP)164.00-7.3419870.105240505042.59
Kota(Raj)48.503.197157.005450550044.37
Shahjahanpur(UP)45.0012.51952.004735471011.94
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.0014.293292.005340520044.32
Nagaram(Raj)30.0030.4312824.105600530042.20
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.297192.005250520045.83
Jaunpur(UP)30.00NC3855.005130495021.42
Khair(UP)30.002004070.505150485041.10
Ghatal(WB)23.001433.3383.404910470019.76
Mathura(UP)22.00-15.382803.005450540048.30
Hapur(UP)20.00-20410.0052505250-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-201309.505300520025.59
Shamli(UP)16.006.67316.0053305250-
Lalitpur(UP)15.00-46.433027.904860486025.42
Sitapur(UP)14.80-4.52595.104810482543.15
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)14.00180194.605130500020.99
Barhaj(UP)13.00303830.60460046006.24
Banda(UP)12.0033.33500.005325520050.00
Muskara(UP)11.00-4.352087.905250520043.44
Ghaziabad(UP)9.00-18.182674.205550557529.82
Tundla(UP)9.0012.52126.505060492039.20
Etah(UP)8.00166.67842.505250512045.83
Kasganj(UP)8.0033.331073.405210523044.72
Lakhimpur(UP)7.5015.384280.004810482031.06
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.2075.61580.004860478735.00
Hardoi(UP)7.00-301259.504770475020.45
Mahoba(UP)6.60-5.711985.805140510036.52
Jhansi(UP)6.0030.43399.104865487029.39
Gorakhpur(UP)6.00-401461.2047004650-
Muradabad(UP)5.00NC722.204960495018.10
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.5584.60458546007.50
Aklera(Raj)4.20NC821.305400542546.82
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-85.191610.006000590023.71
Mauranipur(UP)4.00-20216.604750445032.50
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-20855.005325532025.89
Orai(UP)3.5016.67152.6051505315-
Rura(UP)3.50-12.51027.604100420020.59
Lucknow(UP)3.40-2.862808.804840484018.05
Ballia(UP)3.0020345.505160496021.99
Meerut(UP)3.00-6.25176.405600560032.08
Mainpuri(UP)3.003.45359.005000502036.61
Atarra(UP)2.5013.64148.405280528043.48
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50NC413.505035491537.76
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC356.0053305325-
Kandi(WB)2.504.17138.705010501024.94
Charra(UP)2.3015492.405200520044.44
Choubepur(UP)2.20NC153.405200515038.67
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-60124.0070007000NC
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00NC472.405450540046.70
Gazipur(UP)1.8012.5290.305100510020.43
Gondal(UP)1.60-5.88231.704550425018.18
Basti(UP)1.60-30.43278.60461546109.49
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC102.004480449014.87
Badayoun(UP)1.50-25596.104970496018.05
Etawah(UP)1.50-16.67231.905250522547.47
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC482.005220521045.00
Robertsganj(UP)1.50NC112.104965487017.79
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050159.104900490034.25
Rasda(UP)1.50-16.67228.5051205050-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40NC268.20466046209.39
Madhoganj(UP)1.4040216.604760475029.70
Bahraich(UP)1.2020170.70430043509.69
Achalda(UP)1.20NC196.205260525059.39
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-25257.00462546259.34
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-80863.104700535043.51
Haveri(Kar)1.00-2.004400--
Amroha(UP)1.00-9.09120.6049504940-
Jalaun(UP)1.00-61.5467.905200470052.94
Khurja(UP)1.0025151.305205521026.95
Mawana(UP)1.0042.8692.5055755500-
Ajuha(UP)1.00-33.33164.104825480017.68
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC476.0054005250-
Chandoli(UP)0.9028.5740.605080495020.24
Gurusarai(UP)0.90-55132.304700470030.56
Raibareilly(UP)0.80NC113.304750475030.14
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)62.00242124.80106051041015.78
Meerut(UP)45.0012.54023.00123501220037.22
Saharanpur(UP)35.00-5.414375.00116301150029.80
Jhargram(WB)26.00NC915.0010400102001.96
Shamli(UP)22.0018.923981.60119001150029.35
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.334448.00108001080025.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-33.333442.50119001150031.49
Hapur(UP)15.00-25316.001085010500-
Durgapur(WB)11.00NC775.771020066003.03
Rura(UP)9.00NC423.80105001050036.36
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-602339.20122001190034.81
Ajuha(UP)7.00-22.22940.40115001100017.35
Etawah(UP)6.0020727.50110001075020.88
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-20261.00129501276029.89
Banda(UP)3.0050170.70111001100025.78
Dadri(UP)3.00NC392.00116001130028.18
Bahraich(UP)2.409.09220.40120001145017.07
Gazipur(UP)2.40NC236.10120001190021.46
Hardoi(UP)2.304.55430.20109401080015.28
Buland Shahr(UP)2.20NC260.001065510650-
Puranpur(UP)2.20-8.33146.601037010365-
Achalda(UP)2.00100221.40109001080022.47
Kasganj(UP)1.6060169.70108301083025.20
Charra(UP)1.407.69142.901082010820-
Naanpara(UP)1.30-7.14146.00120001200022.45
Paliakala(UP)1.30NC178.10105751070011.02
Choubepur(UP)1.3018.1893.00108001080014.89
Mainpuri(UP)1.20-36.84211.70106201040023.13
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-2041.20103551035517.14
Etah(UP)1.1037.5150.60108201082025.09
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC103.001125011100-
Rampur(UP)0.80-20153.3010090965010.39
Muskara(UP)0.60-14.2948.9010600965017.13
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)67.50-62.58361.401175011750-28.24
Amreli(Guj)25.10-88.31018.101387513750-3.85
Jasdan(Guj)23.00-8350.101325013250-3.64
Banda(UP)18.00-18.18166.0083508500-5.11
Halvad(Guj)16.20-70.392338.4093009500-7.69
Mumbai(Mah)14.00366.67151.001250015000-30.56
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-14.0012000--
Jalaun(UP)7.00-58.5845.6085518480-11.03
Muskara(UP)6.203.33134.7091009060-9.45
Orai(UP)6.00-14.2945.0083508650-25.11
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.40-65.6145.6075008000-21.05
Jhansi(UP)3.504046.0091859050-3.06
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)3.2039.1355.5086109250-9.37
Kota(Raj)3.202853.9090008500-10.00
Jayamkondam(TN)1.9327.8159.7691888524-16.47
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.6033.337.2078527500-
Chirgaon(UP)1.50-3.009000--
Rapar(Guj)1.20-2.408300--
Siddhpur(Guj)1.14-78.1627.9278028627-14.52
Thiryagadurgam(TN)0.80NC144.8050248586-51.86
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC13.8062505650-3.85
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)973.506.5728565.004100405022.39
Karanja(Mah)400.00-52.945820.003850377514.07
Parali Vaijyanath(Mah)305.00771.43671.0039013680-
Patharia(MP)286.001405.26591.00395035455.33
Tuljapur(Mah)220.00NC1106.004050340019.12
Aklera(Raj)144.00-42.861872.003988394017.81
Dahod(Guj)100.00-50.23127.804400425017.33
Lalitpur(UP)55.00-35.29673.304060400010.93
Basmat(Kurunda)(Mah)48.00-96.003805--
Mehrauni(UP)30.00-251431.0034003500-10.53
Haveri(Kar)28.007.69831.004250400018.06
Pulgaon(Mah)27.00-6.994.0039503950-
Ghansawangi(Mah)25.00177.7859.0039003600-
Tadkalas(Mah)21.00-42.003900--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0042.86789.0049004950-1.01
Solapur(Mah)18.00170037.0039153900-
Badwaha(MP)13.70-27.403470--
Nandura(Mah)13.00-23.5351.0041413600-
Kheragarh(Cht)6.80-83.7791.103500320016.67
Jalgaon(Mah)6.00-12.004000-15.27
Khachrod(MP)5.0015084.904250358022.48
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)5.00-61.5449.003850390024.19
Partur(Mah)5.0066.6713.003805357518.91
Dhansura(Guj)3.00-5045.0040004000-
Ralegaon(Mah)3.00-6.003800--
Dhule(Mah)2.00-4.003700--
Paithan(Mah)2.001008.0034503550-
Pandhana(MP)1.00-94.2919.504000329117.65
Amreli(Guj)0.90-83.937.4040603600-
Sunflower
Lingasugur(Kar)15.00-21.0556.005100450023.79
Gadag(Kar)3.005015.004575394125.07

Published on November 12, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
