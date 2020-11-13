Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 13-11-2020 04:18:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kurnool(AP)19.80607.14258.104249379218.39
Dahod(Guj)1.00-91.67127.1044004150-16.19
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC123.0040003900-11.11
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)4000.00-53.49144310.001250022500-24.24
Kannur(Ker)7.00-12.5345.00199001950012.75
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC190.004150395040.68
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC152.002400240033.33
Thodupuzha(Ker)3.00-25104.00215002100010.26
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.90-19.4478.904300420030.30
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC210.00204002040016.57
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC62.004600460027.78
Karamadai(TN)1.43175179.833250260044.44
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC31.004600480021.05
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3360.50206002060011.35
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.00-20192.503900390039.29
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC129.004300430030.30
Sasthamkotta(Ker)1.00-2.005300--
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC30.004500450032.35
Copra
Velur(TN)6.92-20156.67118111153626.88
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00-60249.00125001200019.05
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC47.00115001150022.34
GroundNutOil
Mahoba(UP)465.00115251242.5038504850-16.94
Laxmeshwar(Kar)171.006.211116.003889382619.33
Kurnool(AP)163.20115.02966.1042504209-27.25
Bhiloda(Guj)25.00-50.004413--
Shamli(UP)19.0018.75387.005610563011.75
Saharanpur(UP)12.0041.18249.0057805790-
Lalitpur(UP)10.00-50248.00407040607.11
Madhoganj(UP)6.5062.51221.5038503850-6.10
Thirukovilur(TN)6.00-75167.2066166799-25.34
Bangalore(Kar)5.0025259.0031503150-39.42
Davangere(Kar)4.00-87.1377.0038204230-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.50-47.7641.805100520036.00
Sakri(Mah)3.005010.0050005100-
Vellore(TN)2.841.4385.2170007500-5.41
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20-62.5174.20726666354.17
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)20.00-23.081026.0095009500-9.52
Linseed
Banda(UP)6.0050276.50516051606.39
Karvi(UP)3.2028321.20511551404.18
Mahoba(UP)1.00-28.5766.505135512018.45
Sultanpur(UP)1.00252.805100487517.24
Baberu(UP)0.9028.5724.00512052606.89
Maudaha(UP)0.80-20222.10516552504.34
Mustard
Agra(UP)170.003.6620210.105220524044.20
Shahjahanpur(UP)47.004.442046.004730473511.82
Nagaram(Raj)40.0033.3312904.105610560042.46
Bharuasumerpur(UP)30.00-6.251973.005400530050.00
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)25.00251359.505300530025.59
Mathura(UP)20.00-9.092843.005460545049.79
Katni(MP)18.90-58.73129.4052704124-
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0066.672704.205575555030.41
Shamli(UP)15.00-6.25346.0053405330-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)15.007.14224.605120513020.75
Banda(UP)13.008.33526.005300532549.30
Achnera(UP)11.00NC2693.005100505041.67
Karvi(UP)11.0069.23562.505215525044.86
Barhaj(UP)11.00-15.383852.60462546006.81
Ghatal(WB)11.00-52.17105.404900491019.51
Rampurhat(WB)11.002.8185.70422042205.50
Gorakhpur(UP)10.0066.671481.2047254700-
Beldanga(WB)10.0025793.005500550044.74
Kurara(UP)9.70-65.36233.204600450048.39
Lakhimpur(UP)9.00204298.004800481030.43
Lalitpur(UP)8.00-46.673043.904870486025.35
Hardoi(UP)8.0014.291275.504750477018.75
Muskara(UP)7.50-31.822102.905250525039.07
Saharanpur(UP)7.0075869.005320532525.77
Etah(UP)6.00-25854.505300525046.41
Kasganj(UP)6.00-251085.405240521045.15
Maudaha(UP)6.00-14.29558.005400506044.00
Mahoba(UP)5.20-21.211996.205165514039.78
Orai(UP)4.5028.57161.6051505150-
Chandausi(UP)4.00-33.33439.004950486017.86
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0060421.505010503537.45
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-22.22591.60458545857.88
Ballia(UP)3.5016.67352.505170516022.22
Rura(UP)3.50NC1034.604150410018.57
Katwa(WB)3.20NC137.205300510026.19
Allahabad(UP)3.0020278.004800480013.61
Farukhabad(UP)3.002082.305180470043.09
Lucknow(UP)3.00-11.762814.804850484018.29
Sultanpur(UP)3.0050220.004800480028.86
Devariya(UP)3.0020450.80465046159.67
Jhijhank(UP)3.00200482.005400540045.16
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)2.6018.1869.905200500026.83
Mainpuri(UP)2.50-16.67364.005200500042.08
Gazipur(UP)2.4033.33295.105100510020.43
Choubepur(UP)2.304.55158.005250520040.00
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC358.005275504523.25
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00NC476.405500545048.05
Robertsganj(UP)2.0033.33116.104970496517.91
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC157.5042004200NC
Naugarh(UP)1.70-57.5414.204700444510.98
Sahiyapur(UP)1.7041.67260.404660462510.17
Baberu(UP)1.6033.33103.905230486048.79
Kandi(WB)1.60-36141.905020501025.19
Raibareilly(UP)1.5087.5116.304770475030.68
Partaval(UP)1.505080.9046354640-
Etawah(UP)1.20-20234.305250525047.47
Ajuha(UP)1.2020166.504850482518.29
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-14.29219.004775476029.05
Rasda(UP)1.20-20230.9051305120-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33161.104880490033.70
Bharthna(UP)1.00-33.33161.005200495046.07
Bahraich(UP)0.80-33.33172.30425043008.42
Faizabad(UP)0.80-33.33209.104930493027.06
Naanpara(UP)0.8033.33158.904400430025.71
Chandoli(UP)0.60-33.3341.805100508020.71
Mustardoil
Haathras(UP)80.00433.332891.00122001200041.86
Sainthia(WB)72.00-7.691532.001330010280-
Shahjahanpur(UP)63.001.612250.80106101060515.83
Saharanpur(UP)40.0014.294455.00116201163029.69
Shamli(UP)25.0013.644031.60119001190029.35
Jhargram(WB)25.00-3.85965.0010300104000.98
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00252359.20123001220035.91
Rura(UP)10.0011.11443.80105001050036.36
Balarampur(WB)8.00-46.67132.33132001250033.87
Etawah(UP)5.00-16.67737.50110001100020.88
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.00150184.109900980020.73
Gazipur(UP)3.0025242.10120001200021.46
Bahraich(UP)2.8016.67226.00120001200017.07
Hardoi(UP)2.6013.04435.40109301094015.17
Banda(UP)2.50-16.67175.70111001110025.78
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.6746.00118001260020.41
Bharthna(UP)2.4020187.20111001085023.33
Auraiya(UP)2.0011.11156.30110001080033.74
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.33202.30118501075032.40
Naanpara(UP)1.8038.46149.60120001200022.45
Allahabad(UP)1.50NC205.00115001080016.16
Kasganj(UP)1.50-6.25172.70108401083025.32
Paliakala(UP)1.5015.38181.10105501057510.76
Mainpuri(UP)1.308.33214.30106401062023.36
Etah(UP)1.00-9.09152.60108501082025.43
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC105.001125011250-
Rampur(UP)1.0025155.30100901009010.39
Choubepur(UP)1.00-23.0895.00108501080015.43
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Banda(UP)22.0022.22210.0082508350-6.25
Katni(MP)21.00-42.008400--
Ghatal(WB)11.50-23.006350--2.31
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-83.33412.5089009000-7.29
Bangalore(Kar)9.0028.5732.001200012000-
Maudaha(UP)8.0010033.5087009000-5.43
Orai(UP)5.00-16.6755.0084008350-24.66
Muskara(UP)4.00-35.48142.7086009100-2.82
Katwa(WB)1.8028.5736.8052005000-18.75
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.50-72.2248.6075007500-21.05
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.5015.3827.4052004500-17.46
Soyabean
Nagpur(Mah)183.007.02809.004188408318.81
Dahod(Guj)56.10-43.93240.004350440016.00
Mehrauni(UP)50.0066.671531.0035003400-2.78
Mantha(Mah)31.00121.4398.0038003700-
Gangakhed(Mah)30.0020121.0040003900-
Lalitpur(UP)30.00-45.45733.304070406010.90
Bhiloda(Guj)18.00-63.6489.1041134075-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)14.00-82.05131.0029863102-0.47
Mukhed(Mah)11.00-22.004100--
Bangalore(Kar)5.0015067.005300485011.58
Khachrod(MP)3.00-4090.904250425022.48
Jalgaon(Mah)2.00-66.6716.00350040000.86

Published on November 13, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
