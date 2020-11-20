Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 20-11-2020 11:52:35 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC127.0039004100-15.22
CoconutOil
Kattakada(Ker)210.0024.26809.004500450018.42
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC225.00204002040016.57
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC138.004400430022.22
GroundNutOil
Lunkaransar(Raj)312.50-625.004786-19.65
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-9.094340.004820481033.15
Badayoun(UP)3.0025606.904970497518.33
Mawana(UP)0.70-3093.9056805575-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)21.50514.29240.20969198502.55
Soyabean
Mehrauni(UP)55.00101641.0035003500-2.78

Published on November 20, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
