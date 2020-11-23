Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 23-11-2020 04:39:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)384.50-2.114999.7245524602-16.65
Siddhpur(Guj)188.55188.976432.024520441510.19
Thara(Guj)99.1610.742619.9245904662-
Rajkot(Guj)98.00117.783774.50445542503.73
Jamnagar(Guj)57.10-17.25220.0039883850-22.61
Becharaji(Guj)49.30340.18907.60456544974.46
Palanpur(Guj)47.00-38.963888.804575437010.51
Mehsana(Guj)44.70-53.871270.2045554325-17.18
Kalol(Guj)41.5088.641081.6045754555-16.06
Unava(Guj)18.10811114.0045754500-8.50
Kurnool(AP)16.80154.55304.904290414919.53
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)12.00172.733046.10461046758.73
Sami(Guj)10.50483.33374.9045904580-15.78
Dasada Patadi(Guj)10.36180409.2245054490-17.16
Amreli(Guj)5.80222.2259.5044604435-15.37
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)3.8485.51213.12457246184.93
Dhoraji(Guj)3.10-34.04176.6043554330-17.13
Dehgam(Guj)2.604509.90446744125.73
Morbi(Guj)2.20-74.4257.0042304145-14.46
Dhansura(Guj)1.00-80383.0045754540-14.65
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC129.0039003900-7.14
CoconutOil
Tarikere(Kar)5600.006031245.00191071000040.61
Bangalore(Kar)5253.0031.32154816.00200001250021.21
Kadur(Kar)3800.0026.6793824.001100012000-
Arasikere(Kar)1540.00-4556816.00190001428015.98
Harihara(Kar)1200.00-56.71109238.009000800012.50
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)60.00-84.622439.00330025003.13
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC210.004150415040.68
Thodupuzha(Ker)3.00-25158.002400240041.18
Muthur(TN)3.00-7077.004255386569.52
Thodupuzha(Ker)3.00NC118.00220002150012.82
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.60-10.3484.104300430030.30
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC230.00204002040021.43
Elumathur(TN)2.07100.97188.424369393961.28
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC92.00192501925012.24
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50-8.2019600-13.95
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC126.002600250044.44
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC290.004200420020.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC141.004400440029.41
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC36.004500450032.35
Copra
Thodupuzha(Ker)2.00-50261.00127001270020.95
GroundNutOil
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)734.40707.927706.10587553758.80
Mahoba(UP)501.5036.095502.40392538401.55
Rajkot(Guj)390.00-13.3316444.704840510514.42
Lunkaransar(Raj)342.509.61310.004796478619.90
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)306.00-18.211284.205500485020.88
Challakere(Kar)280.0051.351405.0047304007-
Bhesan(Guj)270.0016.881003.004190391027.94
Jasdan(Guj)200.0033.331096.505250512529.31
Amreli(Guj)190.0020.331168.604700450517.21
Jhansi(UP)146.00-27.94411.90401540106.64
Siddhpur(Guj)110.60-17.281850.8046654852-
Vankaner(Guj)100.00-201462.304740460535.43
Kurnool(AP)86.2039.711261.9046084200-21.12
Bhiloda(Guj)75.00120.59239.1050505013-
Thara(Guj)50.75-29.61570.005328462824.14
Lalitpur(UP)45.0028.57408.004160410015.56
Rajula(Guj)35.00100332.604738450511.35
Shamli(UP)34.0078.95455.005665561012.62
Dhoraji(Guj)28.209.3552.704855475515.46
Jamnagar(Guj)18.40-86.66307.005475409014.35
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)14.87-43.95184.114908447512.83
Kallakurichi(TN)12.00400203.007058724315.50
Saharanpur(UP)12.00NC273.0056505780-
Avalurpet'(TN)10.0025356.407115749210.12
Madhoganj(UP)7.5015.381236.50395038502.60
Bangalore(Kar)5.00NC269.0031503150-39.42
Gingee(TN)4.0010096.30684463200.46
Malpura(Raj)2.901906.8048504100-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)2.402006.404675411524.67
Gajol(WB)2.20-26.6718.606800620017.24
Meerut(UP)1.50-86.3625.0058504940-
Amalner(Mah)1.00NC5.0040004000-
Manalurpet(TN)0.90-1012.3066836461-
Dhansura(Guj)0.70-5040.9041503900-
Vyra(Guj)0.56-36.3658.0051255375-
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-201058.00950095009.20
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-33.33206.60675069007.14
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-20876.00492550003.14
Banda(UP)6.0050296.50530052003.92
Karvi(UP)2.80-12.5326.80517551155.40
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)1.80157.1452.905165512010.60
Mahoba(UP)1.303071.105165515011.56
Atarra(UP)0.90-1060.20518051504.65
Baberu(UP)0.8033.3326.80517551402.27
Mustard
Agra(UP)194.006.0120964.105320521045.75
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00503412.005300534040.40
Shahjahanpur(UP)58.0023.42162.004970473017.63
Lalitpur(UP)40.0014.293193.904850485026.30
Khanpur(Raj)35.10-48.383480.905600570046.37
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)35.0020.697325.205838584042.39
Aligarh(UP)35.00NC7332.005300530047.22
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)23.00-81405.505300530022.26
Kota(Raj)21.50-35.827267.005700555044.30
Hapur(UP)20.00NC450.0052505250-
Bangalore(Kar)15.002751640.006600600036.08
Banda(UP)14.0016.67578.005250535047.06
Shamli(UP)14.00-6.67374.0054305340-
Barhaj(UP)14.00-22.223916.60466046006.88
Achnera(UP)13.0018.182719.005200510042.47
Sitapur(UP)10.00-32.43615.104825481043.60
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00NC4360.004820482032.05
Gorakhpur(UP)10.00-16.671525.2047404735-
Jhansi(UP)9.0050417.104860486528.91
Maudaha(UP)9.0050576.005270540039.79
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)9.00-40242.605210512022.88
Etah(UP)8.0014.29884.505300530046.81
Beldanga(WB)8.00-20809.005500550044.74
Auraiya(UP)7.00-65761.205300520045.21
Karvi(UP)7.00-36.36576.505300521545.21
Mahoba(UP)6.8030.772009.805325516542.95
Khair(UP)6.50-56.674113.505300525049.30
Muradabad(UP)6.0050742.204965496017.93
Hardoi(UP)5.50-35.291303.504830475025.45
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-752754.205500560028.65
Lucknow(UP)5.00212.52828.004760486013.88
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-28.57879.005400532027.36
Raath(UP)4.806.67700.805400480048.97
Ballia(UP)4.0014.29360.505170517022.08
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.00100433.505130514040.55
Orai(UP)4.00-11.11169.6055205150-
Visnagar(Guj)3.90-70495.2451025275-6.57
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.67285.004850480015.48
Kayamganj(UP)3.5016.67563.605240528044.75
Rura(UP)3.50NC1041.604150415022.06
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.00275327.405596580036.49
Gajol(WB)3.00-62.534.005500490044.74
Choubepur(UP)2.6030167.205400535044.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC366.0054205390-
Kandi(WB)2.4050146.705150502025.61
Malpura(Raj)2.30-92.74521.405700520055.31
Devariya(UP)2.3015459.404710467010.82
Siddhpur(Guj)2.29-65.921475.595497540251.64
Rasda(UP)2.20-15.38240.5051405130-
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-33.33873.105150520057.25
Beawar(Raj)2.00233.33572.704750472537.68
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-20600.60466046509.91
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67200.205200526042.86
Bindki(UP)2.00NC161.405100493035.64
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC161.5042004200NC
Badayoun(UP)1.80-40610.504980497018.57
Amroha(UP)1.7070124.004980495018.01
Robertsganj(UP)1.70183.33120.704975498018.03
Bilsi(UP)1.70-43.33797.105285515032.13
Madhoganj(UP)1.6033.33222.204820477529.22
Mainpuri(UP)1.60NC370.405180518042.31
Gurusarai(UP)1.6077.78135.504685470028.36
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC105.004550448016.67
Baberu(UP)1.5025109.305265523047.07
Etawah(UP)1.5050239.305300530045.21
Jangipura(UP)1.507.14169.405200508022.07
Mehsana(Guj)1.30-23.53240.205250540534.62
Soharatgarh(UP)1.30-7.14273.604740474011.27
Atarra(UP)1.2071.43152.205270525044.38
Jahangirabad(UP)1.2020486.405260524046.11
Khurja(UP)1.2020155.705210521123.90
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20NC265.204680466010.64
Ajuha(UP)1.2020170.904920490020.00
Dankaur(UP)1.1057.1466.0053225108-
Bharthna(UP)1.1010163.205240520047.19
Fatehpur(UP)1.0042.86204.705000496028.21
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33166.1049204950165.95
Meerut(UP)1.00-66.67178.405760560035.85
Gazipur(UP)1.00-58.33301.905200513023.81
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC162.904225437017.36
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC60.5042004200NC
Bahraich(UP)0.7016.67174.90430043809.69
Mustardoil
Haathras(UP)80.00NC3051.00123001220043.02
Saharanpur(UP)46.00154547.00120001162032.82
Aligarh(UP)30.00504568.00108501080026.16
Meerut(UP)30.00-33.334083.00125501235039.44
Hapur(UP)20.0033.33356.001086010850-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00NC3528.50122501190036.11
Shamli(UP)16.00-364063.60122601190036.07
Durgapur(WB)11.00NC797.7710200102005.15
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00NC2439.20123001230035.91
Rura(UP)9.00-10461.80105001050036.36
Ajuha(UP)7.00NC968.40115001150017.35
Pratapgarh(UP)4.5012.5270.00131001295029.70
Etawah(UP)3.50-30751.50111501100022.53
Banda(UP)3.0020186.70112501110027.48
Dadri(UP)3.00NC406.00120001160031.87
Raath(UP)3.00-62.5476.50110009700-
Bahraich(UP)2.60-7.14234.80120001200017.53
Pilibhit(UP)2.5013.64368.60105201038013.24
Bindki(UP)2.50150101.50114501078026.10
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-9.09269.001066010655-
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC147.60121201185022.05
Kayamganj(UP)1.80NC204.50117501165030.92
Bharthna(UP)1.80-25190.80112001110024.44
Hardoi(UP)1.70-34.62444.40109301093013.03
Fatehpur(UP)1.606.67217.20114601120025.73
Gazipur(UP)1.60-46.67251.30121001200022.22
Milak(UP)1.60-20115.001055010380-
Allahabad(UP)1.50NC208.00115001150017.35
Auraiya(UP)1.50-6.25162.50111501110035.56
Charra(UP)1.40NC148.101086010820-
Paliakala(UP)1.40-6.67183.90110501055016.01
Mainpuri(UP)1.20-7.69219.30106201064023.13
Choubepur(UP)1.2020100.20109701085016.70
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-66.67186.109900990020.73
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC109.001130011250-
Achalda(UP)1.00-50223.40112001090023.08
Etah(UP)0.90-10156.60108001085025.29
Naanpara(UP)0.80-55.56154.20121501200012.50
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-4054.209750968518.90
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Jamnagar(Guj)725.00-15.22875.0092637550-4.75
Rajkot(Guj)120.50-6.238859.401225012250-29.19
Amreli(Guj)86.90138.081264.901367513800-5.23
Jasdan(Guj)26.0013.04402.101225513250-10.87
Bhesan(Guj)20.0015054.0082507550-3.17
Banda(UP)17.502.94279.0085008250-6.08
Raath(UP)16.60-20.9559.2089008500-2.20
Morbi(Guj)15.30-15.93177.9080007870105.66
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)13.00176.6127.7086258250-13.75
Charkhari(UP)12.50278.7928.3081007650-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)12.0020436.5088008900-7.37
Madhogarh(UP)8.90-17.808500--
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)8.50-60.47257.2093319691-4.79
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.00133.3368.6075007500-19.35
Barmer(Raj)5.20766.6711.6081508100-
Vankaner(Guj)5.10-15224.9087508500-7.89
Kurara(UP)4.50-70.287.3087008700-17.14
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)4.4037.564.3090008610-5.26
Orai(UP)4.00-2063.0090508400-5.24
Jhansi(UP)3.00-14.2952.0091659185-3.27
Mahoba(UP)3.0025591.7089858985-
Jayamkondam(TN)2.42278.1265.8890497010-17.74
Dhoraji(Guj)2.00233.3376.2088808630-13.62
Kota(Raj)2.00NC61.9078008500-25.71
Mothkur(UP)2.0033.3312.7089209000-
Siddhpur(Guj)1.8158.7731.5481607802-10.59
Rajula(Guj)1.80-43.7547.4088809313-23.20
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.60NC13.6079788288-17.24
Dahod(Guj)0.80-42.8631.0076007500-27.62
Soyabean
Karanja(Mah)1800.003509420.004050385014.89
Kota(Raj)644.00-3.0131181.004250420012.73
Akola(Mah)548.00-21.63388.004150380013.70
Mehekar(Mah)395.00272.641016.004000355014.29
Aklera(Raj)360.001502592.004045398819.50
Khanpur(Raj)339.00-15.844975.904200416616.67
Khategaon(MP)223.1036.878190.60378038002.16
Tuljapur(Mah)150.00-31.821406.004200405019.15
Jalkot(Mah)145.003.57769.0043504000-
Nilanga(Mah)95.00533.33225.004100365013.89
Bhesan(Guj)90.00-60405.0041503725-
Ambejaogai(Mah)90.00400247.0041503500-
Latur(Murud)(Mah)88.00-176.004131--
Lalitpur(UP)75.007.141023.304260415013.60
Nagpur(Mah)74.00-59.56957.004310418822.27
Kalapipal(MP)65.50-73.81618.00365035652.82
Dahod(Guj)50.00-10.873340.004425435012.74
Mehrauni(UP)40.00-27.271721.0034003500-4.23
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)33.0013.79237.00407437256.18
Bhiloda(Guj)28.0055.56145.1043004113-
Chakur(Mah)28.0025064.004001393720.99
Gangakhed(Mah)26.00-13.33173.0042004000-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-25819.00495049002.91
Amalner(Mah)10.00NC75.0040514000-
Dharangaon(Mah)6.00-33.3330.0039803560-
Tasgaon(Mah)4.0010013.0038403790-
Savner(Mah)3.00-66.6715.0038003500-
Amreli(Guj)2.50108.3314.8042654210-
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)2.00-6053.004000385029.03
Dhoraji(Guj)1.80-83.64288.104205400515.05
Jasdan(Guj)1.50-407.5041253750-
Sunflower
Kurnool(AP)1.60-11.1146.1032294849-13.41

Published on November 23, 2020
