Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 26-11-2020 04:11:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rajkot(Guj)110.0069.234124.50434043251.05
Mehsana(Guj)87.50-11.441642.8045004490-18.18
Thara(Guj)68.15-31.272756.2245404590-
Halvad(Guj)16.48-24.261857.5844754475-17.13
Dasada Patadi(Guj)7.40-33.33446.2244824470-17.58
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.10-88.863147.90455045157.31
Sami(Guj)3.00-82.86415.9045004530-17.43
Dehgam(Guj)2.60-50.94525.70451744706.91
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.36-38.54217.84453845724.15
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC133.0040004000-2.44
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)8825.00635.42126888.00802590000.31
Kadur(Kar)3300.00-13.16100424.001200011000-
Bangalore(Kar)800.00-84.77156416.00200002000021.21
Udumalpet(TN)13.33NC133.3126502800-
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC128.002600260044.44
Velur(TN)0.74-1.483600--
GroundNutOil
Mahoba(UP)565.0012.666632.40398039252.98
Rajkot(Guj)390.00-58.7319114.704850494014.66
Savarkundla(Guj)260.00NC2325.60479549135.32
Jasdan(Guj)240.00201976.505100525025.62
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)204.00-75.5313359.60500051259.89
Jhansi(UP)140.00-4.114691.90401040156.51
Halvad(Guj)113.66-17.733752.424850480014.12
Savanur(Kar)105.00452.63942.00457544519.84
Bhiloda(Guj)75.00NC389.1048755050-
Thara(Guj)57.0512.41684.105090532818.59
Madhugiri(Kar)51.00920287.004516380010.07
Lalitpur(UP)40.00NC568.004250400013.33
Porbandar(Guj)39.30-16.56380.80462544757.93
Dhoraji(Guj)29.3035.02654.704855480516.15
Shamli(UP)27.00-10569.005720567513.72
Omalur(TN)11.05-22.108597--
Charkhari(UP)10.20-1581.2041503950-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)7.17-51.78198.454908490812.83
Tuljapur(Mah)6.00-12.004100--
Madhoganj(UP)6.00-42.861269.50402539204.55
Sevur(TN)5.02152.26574.6552505350-6.25
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)3.8058.3314.004750467526.67
Davangere(Kar)3.00-25383.0040033820-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC277.0031503150-39.42
Lalsot(Raj)2.00-92.161124.104825430118.55
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.8028.5753.405200520022.35
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-64.441180.00950095009.20
Rajkot(Guj)1.5050209.606775675010.61
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-40956.00496549503.98
Banda(UP)7.5025311.50525053002.94
Mahoba(UP)1.6023.0874.305150516511.23
Baberu(UP)1.002530.40517051502.17
Atarra(UP)0.80-33.3364.20522552005.03
Mustard
Shahjahanpur(UP)60.00NC2402.004965497517.51
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.0011.113602.005325540041.06
Lalitpur(UP)38.00NC3345.904860485027.06
Raath(UP)31.0047.62804.805400540048.97
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC7452.005300525047.22
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)29.00NC7441.205840584042.44
Banda(UP)25.0078.57628.004950525038.66
Hapur(UP)15.00-25520.0053405270-
Shamli(UP)15.0020429.0054155440-
Muskara(UP)12.5038.892166.905350540042.67
Lakhimpur(UP)11.0037.54398.004810483031.78
Mathura(UP)11.00-21.432925.005570554051.77
Hardoi(UP)10.0011.111341.504840483025.71
Barhaj(UP)10.00-16.673960.60472046608.26
Ghaziabad(UP)9.00802772.205700550033.33
Orai(UP)7.5087.5184.6054755520-
Jhansi(UP)7.00-22.22431.104875486029.31
Khair(UP)7.00-12.54143.505250520047.89
Etah(UP)6.00-25896.505305530046.95
Rajkot(Guj)5.00NC893.105150540032.90
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00-501535.2047604740-
Nagaram(Raj)4.80-53.8513008.705600564542.10
Kota(Raj)4.00-87.17337.005250550032.91
Ballia(UP)4.0033.33374.505175517522.20
Kasganj(UP)4.00-201113.405310531047.09
Muradabad(UP)4.00-33.33750.204970496518.05
Lucknow(UP)3.805.562842.804760478013.88
Allahabad(UP)3.50NC292.005250485025.00
Kayamganj(UP)3.5016.67576.605270527045.58
Mainpuri(UP)3.40-24.44386.205270518544.78
Jiaganj(WB)2.90-6.4524.20428042504.39
Azamgarh(UP)2.5038.89609.204700471010.85
Jagnair(UP)2.504.17367.105450530047.30
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67377.0054505420-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.50-16.67487.405500550052.78
Devariya(UP)2.50-3.85469.604720471011.06
Choubepur(UP)2.40-11.11177.405450535045.33
Badayoun(UP)2.00-16.67619.304960497018.10
Etawah(UP)2.0011.11246.905250528543.84
Rasda(UP)2.00NC248.5051505150-
Kandi(WB)2.00-33.33156.705200515026.83
Robertsganj(UP)1.80-18.18128.704945496017.32
Baberu(UP)1.6023.08115.105050526541.06
Gazipur(UP)1.6014.29310.305200520023.81
Gondal(UP)1.50-6.25241.304650465020.47
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC492.405270530046.39
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC176.905000490021.95
Tulsipur(UP)1.5025127.4043004350-
Basti(UP)1.407.69287.604700470010.59
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40-6.67279.404740473511.27
Raibareilly(UP)1.2050121.904825480032.19
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20NC267.604680468010.64
Partaval(UP)1.20-2083.3046804635-
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-40228.604800482528.69
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.33110.004560453016.92
Amroha(UP)1.00-41.18126.004980498018.01
Atarra(UP)1.00-9.09156.405225527044.14
Bareilly(UP)1.0025158.605000496018.76
Mawana(UP)1.0042.8695.9057505680-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC170.104925492035.86
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67204.605300530045.60
Meerut(UP)1.00NC180.405780576036.32
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC486.005600550050.54
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-50163.50420042002.44
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-12.5122.005750485046.68
Bahraich(UP)0.70-12.5177.904400430012.24
Jalaun(UP)0.60-6072.105201532652.97
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)0.60NC59.804400440010.00
Mustardoil
Birbhum(WB)50.00-9.09970.001320010700-
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC4628.00108501085026.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00503588.50122501225036.11
Haathras(UP)30.00-62.53111.00122501230042.44
Meerut(UP)28.50-54140.00126751255040.83
Shamli(UP)27.0068.754117.60122501226035.96
Ghaziabad(UP)20.001002479.20125001230038.12
Hapur(UP)15.00-25386.001105010860-
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29984.40110001150012.24
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0011.11280.00132501310031.19
Etawah(UP)5.0042.86761.50112001115023.08
Pilibhit(UP)4.0060376.60250010520-73.09
Hardoi(UP)3.2088.24450.80109501093013.24
Raath(UP)3.00NC482.501100011000-
Bahraich(UP)2.50-3.85239.80121501200019.00
Dadri(UP)2.50-16.67411.00122001200034.81
Kasganj(UP)2.4060181.10107601084024.54
Gazipur(UP)2.2037.5259.70121001210022.10
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.33212.00116501150018.88
Banda(UP)2.00-33.33190.70113001125028.05
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00NC273.001155010660-
Kayamganj(UP)2.0011.11208.50116501175029.81
Paliakala(UP)1.8028.57187.50111501105017.06
Etah(UP)1.5066.67159.60107901080025.17
Raibareilly(UP)1.5050112.001132011300-
Mainpuri(UP)1.308.33221.90106001062022.90
Charra(UP)1.20-14.29150.501086010860-
Achalda(UP)1.2020225.80112001120023.08
Vishalpur(UP)1.20NC45.60103351035513.26
Choubepur(UP)0.90-25102.00110251097017.29
Utraula(UP)0.60NC20.601250012200-
NeemSeed
Salem(TN)47.45-94.901815--
Safflower
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)6.00-14.2940.0037723770-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)169.5023.729472.401225012125-24.85
Raath(UP)37.00320.45150.8083008700-8.79
Kustagi(Kar)34.00-5.56337.0082008000-
Banda(UP)30.0071.43339.0081008500-10.50
Halvad(Guj)24.760.812460.0090509450-16.20
Jasdan(Guj)22.00-4.35492.101300013000-5.45
Kurara(UP)22.003.77173.7087008700-17.14
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)19.70NC336.0092159215-5.97
Orai(UP)18.0035099.0087509050-8.38
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)13.00441.67158.5084258500-15.75
Muskara(UP)4.8020165.3086008700-6.11
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.60-70.89109.4075007500-19.35
Savarkundla(Guj)4.00-20596.901095011050-17.75
Mahoba(UP)3.6020598.9089808985-
Kota(Raj)3.00-4077.9079007500-24.76
Barmer(Raj)2.90-36.9626.6081008150-
Dasada Patadi(Guj)2.4020020.0078027552-19.07
Jhansi(UP)2.40-2056.8091759165-3.17
Rapar(Guj)2.20-4.407755--
Jalaun(UP)1.40-57.5857.0083008500-13.64
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.20-47.8382.60985095008.24
Porbandar(Guj)1.002511.0082157225-
Madhogarh(UP)1.00-87.535.8085008500-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80-69.2383.0091559105-10.94
Soyabean
Akola(Mah)640.000.475942.004150425013.70
Kota(Raj)512.00-33.3333741.004270427513.26
Washim(Mah)500.00-44.444150.004100400017.14
Khategaon(MP)282.6026.678755.80378037802.44
Taal(MP)230.11153.15659.0841363625-
Bidar(Kar)180.00-601937.00370037502.64
Tuljapur(Mah)150.00-6.252026.004100412516.31
Basava Kalayana(Kar)80.00-20374.0039003721-
Hingoli(Kanegoan Naka)(Mah)80.00-5.88323.00387535508.54
Lalitpur(UP)70.00NC1303.304250455013.03
Kalapipal(MP)60.00-61.782052.00372036504.79
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)50.00-24.24312.0035363800-
Machalpur(MP)49.50-99.004200--
Dahod(Guj)36.60-50.23560.204350440010.83
Mehrauni(UP)30.00-33.331871.0034003400-4.23
Nandura(Mah)27.00107.69105.0040264141-
Chakur(Mah)26.00-7.14116.004002400121.02
Bhiloda(Guj)24.00-14.29193.1041254300-
Dhamnod(MP)23.20-2.93182.203950393511.42
Partur(Mah)18.0063.6471.004100417128.13
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)16.00-11.11887.00497550003.43
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)11.00-21.43153.0030202986-5.63
Amalner(Mah)10.00233.33101.0041914251-
Jasdan(Guj)1.50NC10.5041254125-
Paithan(Mah)1.00-5010.0035513450-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-66.67293.704055423012.48
Sunflower
Kustagi(Kar)12.00-47.83372.0047004200-
Suva(DillSeed)
Sami(Guj)2.0010073.4042004150-31.43

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 26, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.