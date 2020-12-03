Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 03-12-2020 02:21:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Castor Seed
Rajkot(Guj)72.00804498.50417542607.74
Dasada Patadi(Guj)11.1050468.4244384482-18.39
Mansa(Guj)4.76-43.87269.4644504500-19.31
Dehgam(Guj)3.5075541.70445543755.44
Sami(Guj)1.40-87.39440.9044304405-18.72
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC135.0040004000NC
Coconut Seed
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.00NC218.504200390040.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC153.004700470038.24
Copra
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2052.60117001170023.16
Ground Nut Seed
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-33.33218.6037506750-40.00
Groundnut
Mahoba(UP)586.503.812303.0040253980-
Rajkot(Guj)360.004.353000.0047255125-
Dhrol(Guj)157.50108.61466.0049154855-
Savarkundla(Guj)140.00-46.15800.0046634795-
Sevur(TN)38.79672.7187.6252505250-
Dhoraji(Guj)27.709.06197.6047304855-
Kolathur(TN)11.00-4562.0043004300-
Malpura(Raj)4.80-9.604650--
Avalurpet'(TN)4.80-76.9283.2074817640-
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-33.3320.0039504025-
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)3.00-6.004907--
Linseed
Mahoba(UP)1.20-4080.705130514012.13
Atarra(UP)0.90-1068.00515051500.49
Mustard
Agra(UP)168.00-81.1223460.105250531044.23
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.677652.005300530047.22
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)28.0086.677527.205739562039.98
Kota(Raj)26.005507389.005250525032.91
Hindoun(Raj)20.00-40.005492--
Malpura(Raj)18.90721.74559.205650570053.95
Gorakhpur(UP)15.0015.381591.2047104720-
Mahoba(UP)11.001202041.805280528545.45
Muskara(UP)11.004.762209.905250520038.16
Khair(UP)10.0042.864163.505300525047.22
Barhaj(UP)8.00-203976.60472547208.37
Beldanga(WB)8.00-85.45935.005650550048.68
Etah(UP)7.0016.67910.505300530545.60
Mainpuri(UP)6.009.09419.205250526044.03
Lalsot(Raj)5.3047.222531.405700540050.00
Sadulshahar(Raj)4.6053.3315.2054164792-
Ballia(UP)4.00NC382.505170517521.08
Kasganj(UP)4.0033.331135.405330532048.06
Muradabad(UP)4.00NC766.204970498018.05
Chandausi(UP)3.50-30462.004980497518.57
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC375.005275527523.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC382.0054605450-
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-28.57581.605300527045.60
Basti(UP)2.40-14.29298.004720472011.06
Lucknow(UP)2.404.352852.204750472519.05
Hardoi(UP)2.30-82.311372.104840185026.37
Choubepur(UP)2.30-8187.005560550048.27
Kandi(WB)2.30-28.12167.705220515027.32
Rasda(UP)2.2010252.9051505150-
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0033.33117.004600457017.95
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00NC495.405520550048.79
Maharajganj(UP)2.00NC58.504700470020.51
Gazipur(UP)1.80-30.77319.105230520024.52
Gondal(UP)1.7013.33247.704650465020.47
Jangipura(UP)1.60NC175.805230520022.48
Badayoun(UP)1.5025624.704990498019.09
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC498.405330532046.03
Atarra(UP)1.20-7.69164.405100518039.73
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-20620.204725473011.70
Ajuha(UP)1.20-20179.305100500024.39
Tulsipur(UP)1.2050131.4044004350-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC208.605300530047.22
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-16.67230.604820480028.53
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-66.67496.005600555054.70
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-35.71281.204760474011.74
Bahraich(UP)0.7016.67180.504420440012.76
Naanpara(UP)0.70-12.5169.504400440020.55
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)0.60NC61.004400440010.00
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)76.50-34.0510087.401237012250-22.69
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)27.00390.91401.0087009180-14.45
Mumbai(Mah)11.0022.22191.001250012500-30.56
Savarkundla(Guj)9.00125614.901193810950-18.71
Malpura(Raj)6.50983.3313.6078007800-27.10
Lalsot(Raj)2.30-62.390.1081008800-7.95
Muskara(UP)2.00-58.33169.3086008600-4.97
Mahoba(UP)1.80-50602.5089408980-
Kota(Raj)1.10-63.3380.1085007900-10.53
Dhrol(Guj)0.60-80.65218.5081158555-8.77
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)731.0042.7735203.00420042707.69
Khategaon(MP)194.00-31.359143.80375037804.46
Parbhani(Mah)56.00-112.004100--
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)32.00-20381.00395040452.95
Mehrauni(UP)20.00-201961.0034003400-6.85
Sindi(Mah)17.00-34.003800--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60NC299.504155418015.26
Taramira
Malpura(Raj)1.6014.2912.0044004040-

Published on December 03, 2020
