Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 11-12-2020 04:32:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Castor Seed
Visnagar(Guj)222.00-37.736156.7244504467-18.51
Siddhpur(Guj)146.93-25.317119.32442544377.87
Lakhani(Guj)108.0087.015466.0044504430-18.50
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)51.40269.783278.504455445016.93
Palanpur(Guj)46.00-47.134548.80444744907.42
Vijapur(Guj)27.50-74.44408.204470462516.86
Becharaji(Guj)27.10-20.061029.604437449510.32
Jamnagar(Guj)26.60-53.42273.208913398872.97
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)15.1022.76491.80441044751.97
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)13.80-74.77299.1044454625-18.52
Rajkot(Guj)12.50-64.294593.50422542859.03
Amirgadh(Guj)7.25179.92114.1244554095-
Dhansura(Guj)5.00400393.0044454575-17.07
Morbi(Guj)4.2090.9165.4039554230-20.02
Unava(Guj)4.1020.591194.2045004450-10.00
Sami(Guj)3.90-73.65478.3044354460-18.62
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)2.00-7587.2044504600-19.09
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC143.0038003700-15.56
Coconut Seed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC310.004500420025.00
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.00-75517.004450435036.92
Kanjangadu(Ker)3.00-33.33233.504200420040.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC156.004700470038.24
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC48.004600450031.43
Mukkom(Ker)0.7016.67388.803800260058.33
Copra
Arasikere(Kar)73.0097.31038.00144781343915.69
Avalpoonthurai(TN)13.00-26.0012533-24.03
Annur(TN)10.00-20.0012500--
Pollachi(TN)8.45-16.9011310--
Thodupuzha(Ker)8.00100285.00134001270026.42
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.00-40264.00130501255036.65
Velur(TN)3.84-44.51164.35112991181119.36
Puttur(Kar)2.00NC20.009000850020.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC56.60124001240030.53
Ground Nut Seed
Bangalore(Kar)26.0062.51232.00900095005.88
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-25225.60675067508.87
Groundnut
Mahoba(UP)582.50-3.244672.0040304040-
Jhansi(UP)505.00274.071560.0041454015-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)372.00177.611012.0044133989-
Chitradurga(Kar)223.00-446.004933--
Jamnagar(Guj)200.90-401.804750--
Jasdan(Guj)200.00-16.67880.0052005100-
Mauranipur(UP)184.50-369.003650--
Bhesan(Guj)138.00-276.004405--
Vijapur(Guj)120.00-240.005150--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)105.00-45.881006.0051505075-
Morbi(Guj)76.00-152.003725--
Gadag(Kar)48.00-96.004219--
Porbandar(Guj)44.30142.08330.4045754335-
Shamli(UP)36.009.09328.0058705860-
Vankaner(Guj)28.00-56.004700--
Lakhani(Guj)21.20-42.404500--
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)18.30-36.604800--
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)16.90-81.65218.0048705030-
Lalitpur(UP)15.00-50250.0045504500-
Avalurpet'(TN)12.00130.77117.6075377525-
Saharanpur(UP)11.00-15.3868.0058705825-
Madhoganj(UP)8.50112.537.0041003950-
Amirgadh(Guj)7.46-14.924595--
Visnagar(Guj)6.50-13.004902--
Dhoraji(Guj)6.40-26.44227.8045804680-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.4020010.4073816649-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC8.0065003150-
Tindivanam(TN)2.001505.6082507486-
Dhansura(Guj)1.40-2.804500--
Khedbrahma(Guj)1.00-2.004750--
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0011.111032.00510050004.08
Neemuch(MP)14.50-51.3458.8050195100-
Nagari(Cht)11.00-22.004000--
Banda(UP)5.00-33.33321.5051005250-0.49
Kota(Raj)1.50-2528.80480047012.13
Mahoba(UP)1.202085.105110512510.49
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)1.00-5058.90514551808.77
Baberu(UP)0.70-3031.80512051700.20
Mustard
Agra(UP)183.0035.5624096.105320530045.36
Lakhani(Guj)147.00-63.9726521.055250530035.48
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-12.54022.005300530039.47
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)47.0069.067676.805731550839.44
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.297862.005300530041.33
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)30.0042.861547.505320528024.59
Mathura(UP)29.00453071.005300553044.22
Raath(UP)28.00366.67872.805050515038.36
Hapur(UP)25.0025610.0054005390-
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-33.333955.005320520026.07
Lalitpur(UP)20.00-33.333579.904950490028.57
Mahoba(UP)18.9064.352102.605150527039.57
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0066.672802.205850570036.84
Kota(Raj)14.50-44.237418.005050525027.85
Achnera(UP)13.00-7.142795.005300535047.22
Shamli(UP)13.0018.18543.0055005500-
Sitapur(UP)12.50NC665.104820483043.88
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00NC4506.004890484031.81
Barhaj(UP)12.00NC4048.60474547758.83
Begamganj(MP)11.90-23.804700--
Aliganj(UP)10.00-33.3370.004900460058.06
Karvi(UP)10.0033.33668.505050509036.49
Beldanga(WB)10.00100965.005600565047.37
Jhansi(UP)9.0050461.104870488526.00
Muskara(UP)8.50NC2243.905190520040.27
Auraiya(UP)8.0014.29777.205250530041.51
Banda(UP)8.00-68644.005000495036.05
Etah(UP)8.0014.29926.505320530044.96
Kasganj(UP)8.00166.671157.405300534044.81
Khair(UP)8.00NC4195.505300530047.22
Hardoi(UP)8.00-201408.104800485022.76
Bijnaur(UP)6.0050105.505030498025.12
Orai(UP)5.50-26.67195.6053505475-
Mainpuri(UP)5.50-15.38443.205240524543.96
Chandausi(UP)5.0066.67478.005020497520.96
Rura(UP)4.5028.571065.604150415022.06
Ballia(UP)3.50-12.5389.505250517022.95
Muradabad(UP)3.50-12.5781.205040499019.15
Kayamganj(UP)3.5016.67594.605220522042.62
Kandi(WB)3.2039.13174.105050522023.17
Naugarh(UP)3.0057.89424.004800476013.34
Devariya(UP)3.00NC481.604800478513.21
Saharanpur(UP)3.0050907.005500550030.33
Katwa(WB)3.003.45149.005500530030.95
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.7092.865883.605150531530.38
Nagaram(Raj)2.70-60.2913027.705570564039.95
Allahabad(UP)2.50-28.57312.005200520023.22
Amroha(UP)2.5066.67134.005020498019.24
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC387.0055005460-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.5025504.405650560050.67
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC234.004850485031.08
Basti(UP)2.4050310.004790471012.71
Bilsi(UP)2.30-14.81807.105150510035.53
Lucknow(UP)2.20NC2866.204840470022.53
Merta City(Raj)2.10-92.31300.204750480022.58
Faizabad(UP)2.0066.67217.705010500025.88
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC90.305250520044.63
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.00-33.33443.505310516045.48
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.33385.005380528026.59
Gazipur(UP)2.00-37.5329.505300523026.19
Maharajganj(UP)2.00-33.3368.504525470016.03
Choubepur(UP)2.00-4.76204.005540557047.73
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC171.50420042002.44
Sahiyapur(UP)1.905.56278.204800473013.34
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.80-30.7773.505400520028.57
Baberu(UP)1.606.67121.305000505036.24
Badayoun(UP)1.60-20631.904980498018.57
Etawah(UP)1.60-36258.705225520039.33
Rasda(UP)1.60-11.11259.7052305230-
Jangipura(UP)1.60NC179.005320523024.59
Bareilly(UP)1.5087.5163.204975498517.06
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC185.305100510024.39
Bharthna(UP)1.507.14169.005240526043.56
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC101.605010478031.32
Gondal(UP)1.40-22.22257.104650465024.00
Siddhpur(Guj)1.36-27.271482.054852541733.85
Gurusarai(UP)1.30-7.14143.304700468527.03
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-40626.604800473513.21
Robertsganj(UP)1.2050134.705135513520.97
Madhoganj(UP)1.2020233.004825482029.36
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-66.67905.105050512542.25
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-50119.004650460019.54
Raibareilly(UP)1.0025127.504850483533.79
Achalda(UP)1.00NC214.605220520044.20
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-16.67133.4044004400-
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC498.005550560053.31
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-18.18215.505150511528.75
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-88.89581.606100486058.44
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.29171.104430440023.40
Milak(UP)0.70-12.5132.205010493017.33
Bahraich(UP)0.60-14.29181.704430442013.01
Chandoli(UP)0.60-14.2945.605300527525.44
Safflower
Gadag(Kar)1.00-5032.0036913980-7.35
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Jamnagar(Guj)266.00-63.313407.0089139263-8.35
Rajkot(Guj)91.00-16.5110487.401295012500-14.24
Banda(UP)17.50-41.67374.0081508100-4.12
Kurara(UP)17.1042.5256.3080008000-23.81
Sivagiri(TN)13.00-26.009609--38.28
Orai(UP)12.00-33.33123.0083508750-12.57
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)8.80-58.88416.101116512955-27.52
Lakhani(Guj)8.00-82.2261.0083509750-15.66
Jhansi(UP)5.50129.1767.8094409175-0.37
Bhesan(Guj)5.00-7564.0076258250-10.50
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)5.00-73.54448.8081008900-14.02
Kota(Raj)4.00263.6488.1075008500-11.76
Mahoba(UP)4.0066.67615.3087508900-
Muskara(UP)3.50250178.3084008200-5.62
Neemuch(MP)3.00-77.119.1072507200-
Morbi(Guj)2.60-67.5199.107575826594.73
Raath(UP)2.50-93.24155.8082008300-5.75
Jasdan(Guj)2.40-89.09496.90900013000-41.94
Barmer(Raj)2.40166.6733.2079007700-
Dhrol(Guj)2.20-18.52228.3079557995-12.58
Katwa(WB)2.204.7645.4054005400-14.29
Vankaner(Guj)1.50-80.26243.1085008750-12.82
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.40-6.6730.2054005200-12.90
Siddhpur(Guj)0.76-55.5636.4884658425-7.25
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)421.00-42.4136045.00415042007.79
Neemuch(MP)315.50-631.004200--
Nagpur(Mah)77.00-42.541379.004172421213.83
Kalapipal(MP)75.00252202.0036503720-1.35
Khedbrahma(Guj)50.00-80805.004200407513.06
Khargone(MP)50.00-50592.5040554160-
Lalitpur(UP)45.00-35.711673.304250420011.84
Khategaon(MP)43.68-76.369600.7635803800-0.56
Taal(MP)39.23-82.95737.5442664136-
Begamganj(MP)34.60123.2384.7037003500-
Haveri(Kar)32.00-361143.004400420057.14
Bhesan(Guj)20.00-77.78445.0041104150-
Dahod(Guj)18.90-41.33662.40434044508.50
Kawardha(Cht)16.00-47.71204.203600320020.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00NC927.00510051004.62
Mehrauni(UP)10.00-502081.0034003400-6.85
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-6071.00500053005.26
Dhoraji(Guj)1.2050303.504130420513.77
Sheopurbadod(MP)0.60-95.7115.2040653946-
Sunflower
Gadag(Kar)12.00110041.005522475958.82
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.0010015.004773299947.86
Chitradurga(Kar)1.00-66.678.0050044523-
Taramira
Merta City(Raj)7.50-31.19603.404081380025.57

Published on December 11, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
