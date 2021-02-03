Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 03-02-2021 04:26:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Castor Seed
Lakhani(Guj)445.00667.241550.75434044409.18
Siddhpur(Guj)214.4378.021500.684337433510.86
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)129.10535.96779.604360442512.08
Palanpur(Guj)119.0020.2889.004345439711.21
Tharad(Guj)114.90179.56227.404335444011.30
Thara(Guj)96.9450.57757.7443604402-
Dasada Patadi(Guj)74.0025350.76437043859.03
Mehsana(Guj)64.50123.96490.00433543456.51
Rajkot(Guj)33.00266.67891.104170415511.20
Halvad(Guj)27.80-31.53262.564325436510.19
Unava(Guj)25.2044182.2043504360-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)12.80-36.95779.604355442511.95
Vadgam(Guj)11.60-6078.504370443511.20
Dhansura(Guj)6.00-4054.00435043756.49
Panthawada(Guj)5.18-73.3842.8543404428-
Mansa(Guj)5.042.2332.804370440511.34
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.00614.2914.0032003200-
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)4.50-65.9198.80432543507.45
Vav(Guj)3.60-9.5519.584341441312.37
Sami(Guj)3.50133.33101.604350440011.54
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50-4.703705--0.48
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.29-22.6418.844358437010.13
Kurnool(AP)1.40-80.103989-34.22
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC24.0036003700-10.00
Coconut Seed
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00-88.504250-19.72
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC33.004800460011.63
Sasthamkotta(Ker)1.00-2.005700--
Thrissur(Ker)1.00-33.3320.504600460016.46
Copra
Namakkal(TN)24.04-24.0411750--
Thodupuzha(Ker)8.00NC46.00128001400018.52
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.00-58.0013050-36.65
Avalpoonthurai(TN)2.00-15.0013130--
Puttur(Kar)1.00NC9.008600900014.67
Ground Nut Seed
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-86.96249.009500850013.10
Rajkot(Guj)1.00NC25.007375725025.00
Groundnut
Yadgir(Kar)803.0019975807.0058586265-
Rajkot(Guj)480.0014.296085.0052705180-
Chirgaon(UP)380.0018.751523.0051505250-
Mahoba(UP)321.00-2.285490.2046854340-
Jhansi(UP)308.000.984070.0054254375-
Wanaparthy town(TG)262.80-262.806919--
Jasdan(Guj)200.0011.111930.0053505375-
Kesamudram(TG)176.00-176.005921--
Mahbubnagar(TG)174.80-174.806960--
Bhesan(Guj)148.001.37694.0043804530-
Savarkundla(Guj)110.0037.51108.6051035005-
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)97.70-30.21922.1060655500-
Kurnool(AP)67.70-149.105889--
Nimbahera(Raj)48.00-184.004000--
Narayanpet(TG)43.12-43.125305--
Charkhari(UP)40.0073.16144.8051504900-
Challakere(Kar)37.00-9.76738.0056985764-
Halvad(Guj)32.8013.26724.5052755200-
Gadag(Kar)31.006.9108.0044314423-
Bagru(Raj)15.20145.1673.0047505750-
Shamli(UP)15.00-21.05426.0062306180-
Vankaner(Guj)14.0040226.0052005135-
Pratappur(Cht)12.80-16.005100--
Mauranipur(UP)12.00-86.131196.0050005000-
Saharanpur(UP)12.00-20149.0062306150-
Dhoraji(Guj)9.20300222.0051305030-
Madhoganj(UP)8.5030.7788.5054755450-
Suryapeta(TG)8.20-8.206354--
Bellary(Kar)5.00-50135.0061935684-
Anthiyur(TN)4.35-22.895886--
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)4.00-50360.0042694850-
Tindivanam(TN)4.00NC26.2092747886-
Badrisadri(Raj)3.70236.3615.3052005000-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.30-72.621589.4056055900-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.10-751589.4058555900-
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-92.86250.0053005000-
Lalsot(Raj)1.20-65.7149.2041005250-
Davangere(Kar)1.00-5.003890--
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)0.90-6.004855--
Vellore(TN)0.84-59.625.8095008500-
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-5017.4486868123-
Vikkiravandi(TN)0.8033.3329.4055305023-
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0025354.00532552652.40
Maudaha(UP)4.00-2020.2050005140-6.54
Mahoba(UP)1.205034.9050105140-4.57
Karvi(UP)1.00-37.537.2049705050-1.97
Mustard
Nimbahera(Raj)458.006173.97595.5050005006-
Agra(UP)200.005.8212468.805500552034.15
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)105.0031.252336.005450570032.12
Lakhani(Guj)74.00-69.4213448.455700557547.10
Kota(Raj)66.00112.93164.004850540022.78
Hapur(UP)50.0025510.0055005600-
Wansi(UP)50.00-200.004960--
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.293541.005400560042.11
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-14.291947.005420525527.83
Lalitpur(UP)30.00501962.505160516027.09
Jhansi(UP)29.00-3.33347.004830483024.16
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0038.89974.1049604955-
Sitapur(UP)21.00NC435.104825470034.03
Mathura(UP)21.00-34.381622.005300528027.71
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0042.861789.004820484024.55
Maudaha(UP)18.002.86424.505375542545.27
Aklera(Raj)17.002025428.204650535025.27
Achnera(UP)15.00251403.005500550034.15
Barhaj(UP)14.007.691999.304950492513.53
Badrisadri(Raj)12.80-37.504800--
Auraiya(UP)12.0050390.605550555046.83
Palanpur(Guj)11.00-268.805015-30.60
Ghaziabad(UP)10.0011.111427.605950580036.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.808802689.305900555554.33
Muskara(UP)7.007.691128.505100545034.21
Karvi(UP)6.50NC323.204950510036.18
Raath(UP)6.20-6.205300--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)6.00-80961.505600560040.00
Mahoba(UP)6.00-30.231074.105320542538.72
Hardoi(UP)6.00-40747.804850475026.30
Shamli(UP)6.00NC362.0055255485-
Tundla(UP)6.00-14.29805.505560534034.14
Tharad(Guj)5.90-42.721092.805960562554.81
Siddhpur(Guj)5.53141.48695.935057547517.01
Lalsot(Raj)5.0072.411016.305600590038.27
Banda(UP)5.00NC340.505000505036.99
Bijnaur(UP)5.0066.6753.005250522023.82
Khair(UP)5.00NC1916.505350545032.10
Haathras(UP)5.0066.67300.605300560043.24
Beldanga(WB)5.00NC544.005600560030.23
Orai(UP)4.0033.33124.8054305150-
Rura(UP)4.00NC227.204400445022.22
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-42.86459.505540548525.91
Devariya(UP)3.50NC238.904965495016.55
Charra(UP)3.3010233.005300555029.90
Choubepur(UP)3.1010.71125.3053505500-
Bagru(Raj)3.00-73.804900--
Etah(UP)3.0050416.005420560031.87
Kasganj(UP)3.0050432.205440561034.65
Muradabad(UP)3.00NC370.105260523024.35
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-33.33239.305525538043.13
Kandi(WB)2.708092.205420535032.20
Khanpur(Raj)2.50-37.51680.705150514022.97
Badayoun(UP)2.5025230.005250522523.97
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50-16.67233.005450540033.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.5025221.0055405485-
Buland Shahr(UP)2.5066.6726.305360530026.86
Naugarh(UP)2.409.09217.7048504930-
Basti(UP)2.2015.79156.104940489016.10
Mainpuri(UP)2.20-8.33240.905360540029.78
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)2.10162.552.705650541537.80
Vadgam(Guj)2.00-19.814518--
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20191.505445546024.74
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-20253.705280528037.50
Bindki(UP)2.0033.3375.205520548030.50
Maharajganj(UP)2.00NC49.5045004550-
Rasda(UP)2.0011.11130.105310526022.63
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-2079.0042004200NC
Malpura(Raj)1.80-43.75367.6053505500-
Amroha(UP)1.80-4074.105230522023.49
Azamgarh(UP)1.80-28311.404970492516.80
Rajkot(Guj)1.70-15441.505545607547.87
Khurja(UP)1.606058.905340530126.99
Lucknow(UP)1.60-15.791155.805025490026.57
Gazipur(UP)1.60-64.44177.705380516025.12
Mehsana(Guj)1.505096.904775590516.46
Etawah(UP)1.50-25130.105600545046.41
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC41.805450540039.03
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-25147.604960490016.57
Gurusarai(UP)1.308.3382.004950495028.57
Jalaun(UP)1.202038.905405535042.24
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-50125.404835480021.48
Bharthna(UP)1.20-2085.505450540045.33
Wazirganj(UP)1.205047.505260523024.64
Panthawada(Guj)1.19-16.995165--
Fatehpur(UP)1.0011.11107.405450540029.76
Tulsipur(UP)1.00NC70.504650455020.47
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-50222.005000525029.53
Bilsi(UP)0.80-60330.605265554025.36
Dadri(UP)0.8033.3318.505600560027.27
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-2.005170-23.24
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-46.15275.804800509733.33
Bahraich(UP)0.7016.6791.704620456016.67
Chandoli(UP)0.70-12.526.2053005175-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)0.7016.671.905550565040.15
Fatehabad(UP)0.60-29.605850-39.95
Raibareilly(UP)0.60-2567.104880492025.94
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-65.805370-25.76
Mauranipur(UP)0.60-4095.405000500032.80
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-2512.2047404750-
Safflower
Gadag(Kar)5.00-44.4420.0037243714-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)58.00-43.692165.701184012200-19.73
Banda(UP)16.5010270.0076007700-11.63
Raath(UP)11.80-79.12224.5080008000-
Jasdan(Guj)11.0057.14194.701175011000-21.14
Sivagiri(TN)11.00-24.009241--
Mahoba(UP)9.202.2268.0083158485-8.43
Maudaha(UP)8.209.3352.2083008100-11.23
Bhesan(Guj)8.006052.0082208125-2.20
Jhansi(UP)7.505059.1094459450-5.83
Orai(UP)5.60-6.6794.1078907880-9.83
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-68.75360.0086008600-9.47
Halvad(Guj)4.36-63.05144.6875007800-24.05
Kailaras(MP)3.6089.475.5087509100-2.78
Muskara(UP)3.00-5058.1082008150-11.06
Lalsot(Raj)2.80-62.1666.4081008300-11.96
Savarkundla(Guj)2.502544.601075011250-22.87
Jalaun(UP)2.10529.6078517965-
Tiruchengode(Agri. Coop. Marketing Society)(TN)2.08-2.0810690--
Lakhani(Guj)2.0010020.0080008205-
Vankaner(Guj)2.0081.8242.4080008000-20.00
Kota(Raj)2.00-47.3753.6078008000-13.33
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)1.80-47.0627.8085008505-
Madhogarh(UP)1.50-4033.3081208150-
Jayamkondam(TN)1.28-11.479536--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.202085.2070007500-
Mauranipur(UP)0.80-8412.8084008400-8.70
Soyabean
Amarawati(Mah)590.00NC3792.00400040117.35
Khanpur(Raj)400.0015.943193.10424042800.93
Mehekar(Mah)330.00-5.712065.00430042003.61
Akola(Mah)294.00-6.966432.00425042006.25
Aklera(Raj)200.0030.722594.004400416014.08
Kota(Raj)192.50-38.510306.60430043007.50
Nimbahera(Raj)148.0043.69657.0044004356-
Bhikangaon(MP)81.1066.53328.4043914358-
Lalitpur(UP)80.0033.33995.00455045007.06
Yeotmal(Mah)71.0012.7292.00412841305.71
Khategaon(MP)55.40-39.462174.50387038001.84
Nagpur(Mah)52.00-29.73966.00427641502.42
Ambejaogai(Mah)46.00-20.69486.00435042508.75
Hingoli(Kanegoan Naka)(Mah)45.002.27169.00412540000.61
Dahod(Guj)27.10-2.52790.10452546007.74
Timarni(MP)17.20-17.31137.5039603920-
Sangli(Mah)15.00-60.004900--
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)13.008.33234.00424541305.26
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00NC211.00530052000.95
Bhesan(Guj)9.00-128.004160--
Murim(Mah)9.00-65.38162.0037564046-1.96
Tuljapur(Mah)6.00-66.67723.00420541764.47
Gangakhed(Mah)3.00-25104.0041004100-
Udaipura(Raj)1.707020.20355034002.90
Badrisadri(Raj)1.20-66.6713.8043004100-
Sunflower
Gadag(Kar)6.005088.0061085762-
Kurnool(AP)5.20-6.806269-107.65
Taramira
Malpura(Raj)0.80-1.604700--

Published on February 03, 2021
