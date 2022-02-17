Oil trade to release mustard outlook at rabi meet in March

The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) will release its production estimate for mustard crop during the two-day annual rabi conference next month. The government on Wednesday said mustard production is likely to be 11.46 million tonnes (mt) this year, up 12 per cent from 10.21 mt last year.

While the edible oil industry body estimates the crop output of mustard, the government estimates include similar oilseed varieties toria and taramira.

According to the last update of the Union Agriculture Ministry, the area under mustard was 85.94 lakh hectares (lh) as of February 3, up 26.3 per cent from 68.02 lh a year ago. Sowing area under toria and taramira was 5.7 lh, up 11.8 per cent from 5.1 lh in the corresponding period the previous year.

The acreage of rapeseed and mustard in top producing state Rajasthan has seen 36.4 per cent increase at 35.27 lh (including 1.4 lh under taramira) from 25.66 lh a year ago, followed by a 14.9 per cent increase in Uttar Pradesh hat 14.17 lh (including 4.3 lh under toria) from 12.33 lh The sowing area in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a 50 per cent jump at 11.72 lh from 7.81 lh.

Countering imports

Besides mustard crop outlook, stakeholders at the conference, set to begin on March 12, would also deliberate on the challenges faced by domestic processors, COOIT said in a statement. High global prices and rising import of cooking oils in value terms are among the challenges identified by the edible oil industry body.

Mustard Oil Producers Association (MOPA) and Bharatpur Oil Miller’s Association (BOMA) are the co-organisers of the event.

As harvesting begins in late February, the crop output can be gauged from the arrivals. “We are expecting a record mustard seed production this rabi season. Farmers have more area under this crop as they received better realisation from last year’s crop. During the conference we will assess the production and availability of oilseeds and oils in the country,” said Suresh Nagpal, chairman of COOIT.

Boosting domestic output

The edible oil sector has been in the limelight for the past year due to the huge rise in global prices of palm oil. Since India is heavily dependent on imports, consumers are bearing the brunt of costly cooking oils, the statement said.

“The industry will prepare a roadmap on how to boost domestic production and reduce import dependence as part of its objective to make available cooking oils at an affordable price,” Nagpal said.

There is greater scope to increase the area under mustard as the oil content is higher than in soyabean, said KK Agarwal, president of BOMA. The government should incentivise cultivation of mustard crop, Agarwal added.