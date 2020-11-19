Oilmeals export up by 6% in April-October FY21

The overall export of oilmeals witnessed a growth of 6 per cent during April-October of 2020-21, according to the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India, which has compiled the data for export of oilmeals for the first seven months of 2020-21.

It said that the overall export of oilmeals recovered during April to October 2020-21 was provisionally 1.6 million tonnes against 1.52 mt in the corresponding period of 2019-20, registering a growth of 6 per cent.

Giving the provisional figures for October in a press release on Thursday, BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said that the export of oilmeals for October 2020 stood at 317,394 tonnes as against 238,992 tonnes in October 2019, registering an increase of 33 per cent.

He said that the export of rapeseed meal and ricebran extraction performed well during the period April-October 2020-21 in spite of tough competition in the world market.

The export of rapeseed meal was reported at 729,799 tonnes during April-October (607,786 tonnes), registering a growth of 20 per cent. The export of ricebran extraction doubled to 229,712 tonnes (108,160 tonnes).

He attributed this to the higher processing of rapeseed cake and de-oiled rice bran and increased availability for the export.

During April-October 2020-21, the export of soybean meal stood at 438,205 tonnes (427,701 tonnes), and castorseed meal at 218,800 tonnes (382,238 tonnes).

South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and the US were the major importers of oilmeals.

South Korea imported 509,266 tonnes of oilmeals (583,706 tonnes), followed by Vietnam at 231,414 tonnes (202,532 tonnes), Thailand 122,072 tonnes (167,640 tonnes), and the US 131,724 tonnes (110,227 tonnes) during the period.