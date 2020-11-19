Oilmeals export up by 6% in April-October FY21

Office buzz | Flex workspaces set to grow
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
The overall export of oilmeals witnessed a growth of 6 per cent during April-October of 2020-21, according to the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India, which has compiled the data for export of oilmeals for the first seven months of 2020-21.
It said that the overall export of oilmeals recovered during April to October 2020-21 was provisionally 1.6 million tonnes against 1.52 mt in the corresponding period of 2019-20, registering a growth of 6 per cent.
Also read: Oilmeal exports dip 27%
Giving the provisional figures for October in a press release on Thursday, BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said that the export of oilmeals for October 2020 stood at 317,394 tonnes as against 238,992 tonnes in October 2019, registering an increase of 33 per cent.
He said that the export of rapeseed meal and ricebran extraction performed well during the period April-October 2020-21 in spite of tough competition in the world market.
The export of rapeseed meal was reported at 729,799 tonnes during April-October (607,786 tonnes), registering a growth of 20 per cent. The export of ricebran extraction doubled to 229,712 tonnes (108,160 tonnes).
He attributed this to the higher processing of rapeseed cake and de-oiled rice bran and increased availability for the export.
During April-October 2020-21, the export of soybean meal stood at 438,205 tonnes (427,701 tonnes), and castorseed meal at 218,800 tonnes (382,238 tonnes).
South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and the US were the major importers of oilmeals.
South Korea imported 509,266 tonnes of oilmeals (583,706 tonnes), followed by Vietnam at 231,414 tonnes (202,532 tonnes), Thailand 122,072 tonnes (167,640 tonnes), and the US 131,724 tonnes (110,227 tonnes) during the period.
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...