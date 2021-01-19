Oilmeals exports up by 133 per cent in December

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Tightening global supply of soybean and the strike by oilseed workers unions in Argentina helped India record a growth in oilmeals exports during December 2020.
The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India, which has come out with the provisional export data of oilmeals for December 2020, said that export of oilmeals increased to 5,12,997 tonnes during December 2020 as against 2,20,404 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a growth of 133 per cent.
It said that the overall export of oilmeals stood at 24,61,696 tonnes during April-December of 2020 as against 19,55,276 tonnes during the same period of 2019, recording a growth of 26 per cent.
Stating that the export of soybean meal is back on track, BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, attributed this to the tightening world supply of soybeans and to the interruption in the supply of soybean meal from Argentina due to the strike by oilseed workers’ unions there.
Export of soybean meal stood at 2,51,221 tonnes and rapeseed meal at 1,41,866 tonnes during December 2020. The cumulative export of soybean meal stood at 8,88,202 tonnes and rapeseed meal at 9,16,715 tonnes during April-December of 2020.
Exports of oilmeals to Bangladesh increased significantly during April-December of 2020. It imported 3,40,771 tonnes of oilmeals from India during April-December of 2020 as against 34,552 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2019. This included 1,62,771 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 94,241 tonnes of ricebran extractions, and 83,759 tonnes of soybean meal.
During April-December 2020, South Korea imported 6,80,791 tonnes (7,27,194 tonnes) of oilmeals from India, followed by Vietnam at 3,26,630 tonnes (2,42,622 tonnes), USA at 1,76,528 tonnes (1,50,191 tonnes), Thailand at 1,32,737 tonnes (1,85,327 tonnes), and Taiwan at 1,03,398 tonnes (98,288 tonnes) of oilmeals.
During this period, the oilmeals exports from Kandla port stood at 6,73,192 tonnes, followed by Mundra at 6,39,088 tonnes, Mumbai (including JNPT) at 2,81,274 tonnes, and Kolkata at 2,03,935 tonnes. Other ports exported 6,64,207 tonnes of oilmeals.
