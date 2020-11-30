Oils and Fats Prices

as on : 30-11-2020 03:33:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coconut Oil
Parlakhemundi(Ori)20.00-40.001800--
Manjeri(Ker)5.00-220.004150--
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC235.00205002040022.02
Karamadai(TN)1.14-182.113650--
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC130.0026002600-
Mustard Oil
Shamli(UP)21.00-22.224159.60122501225035.88

Published on November 30, 2020
