Oils and Fats Prices

as on : 01-12-2020 05:19:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coconut Oil
Belthangdi(Kar)7000.00-14000.0015000--
Mustard Oil
Saharanpur(UP)29.00-36.964605.00120001200033.33
Rura(UP)9.00NC479.80110001050042.86
Raath(UP)9.00200500.50110001100030.95
Etawah(UP)6.0020773.50113001120021.51
Hardoi(UP)4.3034.38459.40109401095014.08
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-20288.00133501325031.53
Bharthna(UP)2.0011.11194.80113001120020.86
Auraiya(UP)1.8020166.10112501115020.32

Published on December 01, 2020
