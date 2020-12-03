Oils and Fats Prices

as on : 03-12-2020 02:21:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Coconut Oil
Mumbai(Mah)370.00-7258.001900--
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC230.0041504150-
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC245.00205002050022.02
Thiruppur(TN)2.49-41.591850--
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC132.0025002600-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC64.50207002070013.74
Mustard Oil
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC4728.00108501085025.43
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-33.333628.50124001225037.24
Ajuha(UP)6.00-25996.40117001100019.39
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0025298.00134001335032.02
Pilibhit(UP)4.5012.5385.6010600250015.47
Dadri(UP)3.0020417.00120001220032.60
Gazipur(UP)2.6018.18264.90121001210022.10
Hardoi(UP)2.30-46.51464.00109501094013.47
Jangipura(UP)2.0042.86154.40121301209021.97
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.11187.90108001078024.71
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-25211.50118501165032.40
Charra(UP)1.20-14.29155.701086010860-
Achalda(UP)1.2020230.20113001130025.56
Mainpuri(UP)1.20-7.69226.90106001060022.40
Paliakala(UP)1.20-25193.10111701115013.52
Etah(UP)1.00-33.33161.60108001079025.00
Vishalpur(UP)1.00-16.6747.60103501033512.99
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.67158.60122001220011.93
Choubepur(UP)1.00-9.09106.20109751095020.94
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)30.00204372.0039450394501.28
Kasganj(UP)4.00-4.76322.8039600395001.28
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC14.004000042000-4.76

Published on December 03, 2020
