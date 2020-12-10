Oils and Fats Prices

as on : 10-12-2020 01:16:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coconut Oil
Muthur(TN)5.00-87.004010--
Mustard Oil
Choubepur(UP)1.00-28.57113.60109001090020.11

Published on December 10, 2020
