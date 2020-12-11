Oils and Fats Prices

as on : 11-12-2020 04:32:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coconut Oil
Arasikere(Kar)4600.00-66016.0011000--
Kadur(Kar)3500.006.06107424.001400012000-
Puttur(Kar)1413.00-30026.0015000--
Harihara(Kar)1200.00-48.76133972.00100009000-
Bangalore(Kar)1170.0046.25158756.002250020000-
Kolar(Kar)140.00-1045.0020000--
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00-166.002700--
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.0033.33126.00222002200011.00
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20-11.1197.7045004500-
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC250.00208002050023.81
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC96.0019250192509.69
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.00-64.005000--
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC138.0026002600-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3369.50223002230022.53
Pongalur(TN)0.69-1.382000--
Mustard Oil
Birbhum(WB)50.00NC1070.00131001320039.36
Saharanpur(UP)27.00-104719.00124001220037.78
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC4878.00108501085023.30
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00103672.50126001240039.53
Shamli(UP)20.0011.114273.60125851260039.45
Hapur(UP)15.00NC446.001220011850-
Ghaziabad(UP)13.00-352505.20128001250041.44
Rura(UP)8.00NC511.80110001200042.86
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00NC308.00135001340031.71
Etawah(UP)4.50-10792.50113501125022.70
Raath(UP)4.00-55.56508.50112001100033.33
Dadri(UP)3.5016.67424.00123001200035.91
Banda(UP)3.0050196.70112501130025.21
Mothkur(UP)2.80-12.556.801065010600-
Hardoi(UP)2.60-16.13475.40109301094013.26
Buland Shahr(UP)2.5025278.001165511550-
Puranpur(UP)2.20NC151.00105751037014.32
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC210.30118501190028.80
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-42.86396.60106351062515.79
Purulia(WB)2.00NC41.00136601240031.35
Auraiya(UP)1.80NC169.70112001125020.43
Mauranipur(UP)1.802074.5010450970016.11
Kayamganj(UP)1.8020218.10116501187528.02
Bharthna(UP)1.80-10198.40113501130022.04
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.11197.90108201081024.23
Milak(UP)1.60NC118.20107201055016.84
Allahabad(UP)1.50NC218.00118001165020.41
Mainpuri(UP)1.5036.36232.10106001060022.54
Gazipur(UP)1.40NC270.50123001220024.12
Charra(UP)1.3030163.101086010860-
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.33228.20119001190028.65
Etah(UP)1.2020164.00108001080024.42
Achalda(UP)1.20-40239.00113001120025.56
Choubepur(UP)1.1010115.80109001090020.11
Naanpara(UP)1.0025164.80123001225011.82
Jangipura(UP)1.00-50156.40122801213023.48
Raibareilly(UP)0.80NC116.80114001138021.66
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.334522.0039450394501.41
Rura(UP)8.00NC166.0031000310003.33
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC351.8039600395000.51
Faizabad(UP)0.70-41.6735.2047200430003.28

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 11, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.