Oils and Fats Prices

as on : 15-12-2020 02:46:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coconut Oil
Puttur(Kar)1196.00-15.3632418.001500015000-
Anthiyur(TN)5.5356.2157.6819511911-
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC255.00208002080023.81
Pollachi(TN)1.50-730.803800--
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC140.0025002600-
Mustard Oil
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC4928.00110001085025.00
Saharanpur(UP)25.00-7.414769.00126001240040.00
Shamli(UP)24.00204321.60126001258539.61
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-9.093712.50127001260040.64
Durgapur(WB)10.80-1.82819.3710160102004.21
Rura(UP)8.00NC527.80110001100044.74
Etawah(UP)5.0011.11802.50115001135024.32
Hardoi(UP)3.1019.23481.60109201093013.16
Pilibhit(UP)3.0050402.60105301063514.64
Kasganj(UP)2.4050202.70107401082022.74
Gazipur(UP)2.4071.43275.30123001230024.12
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67243.00114001130026.67
Kayamganj(UP)2.0011.11222.10116001165027.47
Charra(UP)1.407.69165.901107010860-
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC230.80119501190029.19
Mainpuri(UP)1.30-13.33234.70106301060022.89
Paliakala(UP)1.30NC198.30112301135015.53
Milak(UP)1.30-18.75120.80107601072017.28
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-45.45194.9010200990018.60
Raibareilly(UP)1.2050119.20114501140022.20
Choubepur(UP)1.209.09118.20108851090019.94
Mauranipur(UP)1.00-44.4476.50105001045016.67
Barabanki(UP)1.00-9.0918.80114001055014.11
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC166.80123501230012.27
Rampur(UP)0.7016.67159.10101101011510.49
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60-14.2972.50123001170025.51
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00254572.0039500394501.54
Rura(UP)8.00NC182.0031000310003.33
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20359.803940039600-0.76

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 15, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.