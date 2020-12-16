Oils and Fats Prices

as on : 16-12-2020 03:31:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coconut Oil
Arasikere(Kar)2550.00-44.5771116.002000011000-
Mumbai(Mah)528.0042.78314.0020001900-
Thiruppur(TN)2.604.4246.7920001850-
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC260.00208002080023.81
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.30-28.12102.3045004500-
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC142.0025002500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC71.50223002230022.53
Velur(TN)0.62-16.222.7240503600-
Mustard Oil
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC4978.00110001100015.79
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00253762.50126001270039.23
Shamli(UP)22.00-8.334365.60126001260039.30
Durgapur(WB)10.60-1.85840.5710160101603.67
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-23.082525.20128001280041.44
Rura(UP)8.00NC543.80110001100044.74
Pratapgarh(UP)6.0020320.00135001350031.71
Etawah(UP)6.0020814.50114001150023.24
Hardoi(UP)4.0029.03489.60109101092011.67
Pilibhit(UP)3.5016.67409.601056010530147.89
Banda(UP)3.00NC202.70112751125025.49
Gazipur(UP)2.8016.67280.90123001230023.87
Kasganj(UP)2.00-16.67206.70108001074023.43
Fatehpur(UP)1.8038.46234.40119401195029.08
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-10225.70117001160026.49
Bharthna(UP)1.80NC202.00115001135023.66
Auraiya(UP)1.60-11.11172.90113001120021.51
Etah(UP)1.6033.33167.20107001080021.59
Mainpuri(UP)1.407.69237.50106101063022.24
Charra(UP)1.20-14.29168.301107011070-
Achalda(UP)1.20-40245.40115001140025.00
Choubepur(UP)1.10-8.33120.40109001088520.11
Allahabad(UP)1.00-33.33220.00117501180019.90
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC168.80124001235012.73
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-33.33196.50102001020018.60
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-33.33120.80114501145022.07
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)0.60NC26.00118001140029.67
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)20.00-204612.0039500395001.54
Rura(UP)8.00NC198.0031000310003.33
Kasganj(UP)5.0025369.803960039400-0.25

Published on December 16, 2020
